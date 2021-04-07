--Help wanted
BARRE TOWN — When you maintain 26 miles of trails on 1,500 acres of land, occasionally you’re going to need some help.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Beth Mueller.
Mueller who serves on the board of the Millstone Trails Association, tells us the trail network, which spans three parcels, none owned by the association, always needs some extra attention come spring.
Apparently, that is doubly true this year.
Seems there has been some extensive logging on the land that hosts the trails, and spring cleaning will be a bigger proposition than usual.
That’s why Mueller asked us to ask you if you’d like to help out.
Would you?
Starting this weekend, trail work days will be held on each of the next four Sundays (April 11, 18 and 25, and May 2) from 8 to 11:30 a.m. You don’t need to be there start to finish, but if you can spare an hour or two on a Sunday or two, Mueller assures us they’ll welcome your help.
The focus this Sunday will be on the section of trail in the Barre Town Forest, though work will eventually shift to “Gnome Man’s Land” on the northwest slopes of Millstone Hill.
Though the worksite will change from one Sunday to the next, the gathering spot won’t. Volunteers are encouraged to show up at the garage at 44 Brook St. in Websterville (it’s the trail association’s main parking area) at 8 a.m. for the Sunday work days.
Mueller says no experience is necessary, families and Scout troops are welcome, and if you bring water, work gloves, snacks and a mask you’ll be set.
The trails have seen a significant spike in usage during the pandemic and Mueller hopes those who have enjoyed them and those who just want to check them out, will help get them ready for what she expects will be a busy summer season.
--Sweet shot!
MONTPELIER — We know a good photograph when we see one (we publish them every day) and its hard not to like the stunning night time panoramic shot of the Capital City that Montpelier Alive started using as the cover photo for its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Take a bow, Ted Dawson.
Dawson snapped the photograph that proves two things.
The first?
The State House doesn’t need to figure prominently, or in this case, at all in a picture that casts Montpelier in a very good light.
The second?
The folks at Culturetrip.com got it right in an April 1 piece penned by Rachel Gould and posted Wednesday on the Montpelier Alive Facebook page.
Gould’s piece — “The Most Beautiful Towns in Vermont” — mentions Montpelier.
Here’s what Gould writes about Capital City in a Top 10 list that includes short snippets about Waitsfield and Stowe:
“Montpelier may be the state capital of Vermont, but as the smallest state capital in the United States, it has all the charm and character of a picturesque town or village. Nevertheless, it boasts a vibrant cultural scene with something for art, music, history and nature lovers alike. Visit the Vermont Historical Society Museum, the T.W. Wood Art Gallery and the Vermont State House for lessons in local history, or wander Hubbard Park and visit the farmers’ markets for a taste of day-to-day Montpelier life. Home of the New England Culinary Institute, Montpelier is also a great place to eat out, whether in lively restaurants or cute cafes.”
From where we sit, Dawson’s photograph is worth every one of Gould’s 108 words and at least 892 more.
--Honorable mention?
BARRE — A company that has been cranking out tools that have been used in the local Granite Industry for more than 130 years was recently mentioned in the Wall Street Journal.
The story — “Why Fossil Hunting Is the Next Big Hobby — Seriously” — gave a shout-out to Trow & Holden — a locally owned business founded in 1890.
A “fossil” it is not!
However, the high-quality stonecutting tools that have kept Trow & Holden on the map for all these years are essential gear for those hunting for fossils.
That’s the advice of Jana Meisenholder, who wrote the piece that appeared in a weekend edition of the Journal late last month as a part of a section called “Your Guide to the Great Outdoors.”
Meisenholder’s “Tools to Pack” was the part that hit close to home, bringing smiles to the faces of the hardworking folks at Trow & Holden.
Here’s what she wrote in an effort to inspire and equip fossil hunters everywhere:
“Before you start chipping away at a shale rock formation in pursuit of an ammonite or a trilobite, get your hands on a hammer-like rock pick and Hard Stone Hand Carving Set of chisels and mallets from high-end masonry company Trow & Holden. The handsome, minimalist tools are tipped with carbide, which rivals diamonds in hardness and will hold up to years of clinking ammonites out of shoreline sedimentary rock. Use the chisel set if your fossil is closer to the surface, or the rock pick if it’s lodged deeper in the rock. ($262 and $112, trowandholden.com).”
Apparently fossil hunting is all the rage, and if you want to give it a go, you now know of a convenient place to shop for some essential equipment.
If you take Meisenholder’s advice, you’ll have to order the other — the DMOS Delta shovel — from a company that isn’t nearby or nearly as old as Trow & Holden.
The DMOS Collective was founded in Wyoming in 2015, when Trow & Holden was only 125 years old.
Twice is nice
MONTPELIER — We plugged the first of two virtual poetry slams last month, and slam master Geoff Hewitt tells us it’s now one down and one to go.
Hewitt hosted his first Zoom poetry slam March 26 and, because twice is nice, he’ll give it another go on Friday.
Set to start at 7 p.m. the poetry is both traditional and unconventional.
Hewitt, Vermont’s reigning poetry slam champion, has organized a number of the events over the years, but until last month they had all been in-person.
The virtual format is a new twist, but the rules are the same.
Participants are asked to come armed with two pieces of original writing and mindful of the 3-minute time limit. Anyone 8 and older who can navigate Zoom is welcome, though participants and prospective audience members are asked to register at bit.ly/PoemCitySlam in advance.
Hewitt will handle separating the slammers from the spectators once folks have logged on and then the slam will commence.
