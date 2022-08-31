Flag ‘waiver’
BARRE — Ron Tallman didn’t arrive at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting empty-handed, and he didn’t leave disappointed.
Not because Tallman, and fellow members of the Barre Area Veterans Council, received a standing ovation after presenting Fire Chief Doug Brent with new 15-foot-by-25-foot American flag for the city to display. Sure, the applause was nice, but that wasn’t what Tallman and crew came for.
They came to donate the flag they’d raised money to purchase; inform the council a back-up flag was coming soon; and to ask for the one Tallman handed to Brent be displayed over Main Street on Sept. 11.
“This flag belongs to the community,” Tallman said, adding: “9/11 happened to everyone.”
It did, and Councilor Michael Boutin asked Tallman if he’d mind waiting a few minutes until the council could take up a scheduled agenda item involving a Sept. 11 tribute he and Councilor Samn Stockwell had been working on with Brent.
Not a problem, Tallman told Boutin, who was sitting in for Mayor Jake Hemmerick.
Thanks to some agenda juggling, it was a short wait and councilors unanimously agreed to deviate from a motion they approved during a chaotic meeting earlier this year and granted Tallman’s request.
It wasn’t the first time.
Councilors who agreed in May to suspend a large flag that has now been replaced over North Main Street on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day, granted an earlier request it be displayed during this year’s Heritage Festival, and they didn’t have any problem with Tallman’s polite request.
The new flag that will be suspended over North Main Street will be part of a Sept. 11 tribute that will see one stitched together by local residents in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks in 2001 hung from the rafters at the fire station.
Brent said the display will give residents a chance to see both sides of the quilted flag that was orchestrated at the time by call firefighter Jim Ward.
Copies of a postcard that includes the Fireman’s Prayer and a brief recap of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, will be available at the fire station thanks to the collaborative efforts of Boutin and Stockwell.
Coming soon …
MONTPELIER — There are events coming sooner to the Capital City, but if you’ve got a calendar handy, we know some folks from the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District who would love for you to circle Sept. 24.
Why? Because that’s when the MRPS PIE (that stands for “Partners in Education”) will host the Montpelier Fall Festival from noon to 4 p.m.
Guess what? You’re invited!
Seems the members of MRPS PIE are partnering with Montpelier Alive on a fun, festive event they’re hoping will go a long way to helping them hit a $15,000 fundraising goal.
Money raised will be distributed among the parent/caregiver organizations at the district’s four schools (three in Montpelier and one in Roxbury).
What for? We’re glad you asked, because MRPS PIE gave us the answer.
“These funds support interactive, real life experiences outside of our school community that deeply connect to learning,” the group says.
Think internships, athletics, author/artist residencies, community service and dozens of other opportunities.
The best part? The funds level the playing field for families that might not otherwise be able to participate.
That all brings us back to Sept. 24, your calendar, and the fact that this year’s Fall Festival is roughly a month earlier than last year’s pre-Halloween affair at the State House.
The venue hasn’t changed, there will be a mix of local foods and music, and a host of family friendly activities that range from a “One-Mile Fun Run” to a pair of “story walks,” one at Kellogg-Hubbard Library and the other at Bear Bond Books.
The “Celebrity Dunk Tank” will be back, there will be a raffle and a lot of fun.
You can check out the details at www.montpelierfallfestival.org but for now marking your calendar and saving the date, it’s a Saturday, will suffice.
Coming sooner …
MONTPELIER — It isn’t back yet, but this year’s edition of The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival will kick off a week from Friday (that’s Sept. 9) and run through that Sunday.
That’s right, what started out as a one-day event and quickly turned into a learning experience last year will be spread over three days and is being billed by organizers as “unlike any food festival you’ve ever been to before.”
It will be different from last year when turnout for the inaugural event far exceeded expectations, creating some logistical issues for some vendors.
They are ready this year and the three-day event, presented by Hunger Mountain Co-Op, will provide folks with the opportunity to get a true taste of what the Capital City is all about.
It’s fun, it’s approachable, it’s delicious, and if you trust the folks at Eater.com it’s a “food destination.”
Welcome to tasty town USA, home where the main event of next week’s food fest, “The Great Taste,” will be held on a shuttered stretch of State Street from 1 to 4 p.m. That’s when the eclectic restaurants that caught the attention of Eater.com will serve up their signature dishes, Vermont food truck favorites will be well-represented and Vermont artisans will showcase Vermont’s best food products and the folks at Barr Hill will host a cocktail garden.
Sound fun? Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, is just getting started.
On top of the incredible food, Groberg says “The Great Taste” will feature some incredible street performers, including Yo-Yo Guy’s unique, high-energy comedy yo-yo show, radical street band Brass Balagan, Big Nazo’s intergalactic puppets, juggler Peter Panic, and Americana comedy band The Hokum Bros.
The entertainment is an added bonus, but this is about the food.
“Montpelier is filled with amazing restaurants, and surrounded by tremendous food artisans,” Groberg says. “We are so excited to bring these mouth-watering delights together in this one-of-a-kind celebration.”
We’d say more, but we want to save enough to plug it again next week and for those who can’t wait just visit www.montpelieralive.com/taste for the complete details.
Chain gang?
BARRE — Spaulding High School is ready for some football, but we’re told, the Crimson Tide would be more ready for the football season if they had some reliable folks willing to move the chains during home games like the one that will be held under the lights Saturday night on A.G. Pendo Memorial Field.
Working on the “chain gang” isn’t a bad gig, and among its perks is a pretty good view of what’s happening on the field.
The others? You don’t have to buy a ticket, and you get paid $35 per game.
If you’re interested, shoot an email to Athletic Director Derek Cipriano — dciprshs@buusd.org — and let him know which games you can work.
