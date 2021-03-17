Rhyme times?
MONTPELIER — Geoff Hewitt will be the first to tell you poems don’t need to rhyme and Vermont’s reigning poetry slam champion also will tell you he sure has missed those live events.
Don’t take our word for it. Here’s Hewitt with some glass-half-full good news for those bursting with verse.
“Folks, I’ve missed our live slams and am so glad that Montpelier’s Poem City has arranged (with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library) two Zoom-based poetry slams in honor of National Poetry Month,” says Hewitt.
Sure, live would be better, but Zoom will do in a pandemic pinch, and Hewitt is actively recruiting participants, audience members and even judges (he’ll need three) for a pair of virtual slams that are coming soon.
Both will start at 7 p.m. and one is set for a week from Friday (that’s March 26 if you don’t have a calendar handy) and the other for April 9 (also a Friday).
Here’s the hitch. If you want to compete, or just listen to those who do, you’ll want to register in advance at https://www.kellogghubbard.org/poemcity
If you won’t be slamming and wouldn’t mind judging, just fire off an email to Hewitt at geofhewitt@gmail.com and he promises to fire one right back. All you have to do is indicate which slam you’d be available to judge and include a single sentence that establishes qualifications.
“The funnier, the better,” he says.
So, who can enter?
Pretty much anyone 8 and above who can navigate Zoom and log on with two pieces of original writing.
These are traditional slams with original writing only, a three-minute time limit, a virtual audience and judges who will be named later.
Sounds entertaining, so get registered.
Happy and sad
MONTPELIER — It is with mixed emotions that we report the results of this year’s Green Up Day poster contest.
We are super happy to report this year’s poster child — the girl responsible for the poster that will be used to promote a springtime tradition notching its 51st year on May 1 — is a third-grader at Union Elementary School in Montpelier.
Take a bow, Jiya Sekar!
Seems Sekar’s poster — a little red farmhouse set in a flowery, litter-free field — impressed judges who reviewed a record number of submissions from students across the state and agreed her “clean landscape” would serve as an inspiration to “keep Greening Up.”
So says Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont, and one of three judges who met virtually on Zoom to determine the winners of this year’s contest.
Which brings us to the sad news.
Alberghini tells us there should have been four judges — a fact she and fellow judges David Schutz and Hale Ritchie noted while reviewing this year’s round of impressive entries.
“Sadly, we were missing Mr. Armand Poulin who passed away this past fall,” Alberghini says, noting Poulin had helped judge the contest since it was founded in 1980.
“Fond memories were shared of him during our review and he was certainly there with us in spirit,” she adds.
We’ll have more on Green Up Day as this year’s May 1 edition approaches, but for now we’ll offer a tip of the cap to Sekar and this year’s other winners and a moment of silence for Poulin, a gifted artist who lived in Montpelier, was a member of the Paletteers of Vermont and helped judge the Green Up Day poster contest for 40 years.
Show time!
BARRE — Want to see what happens when 160 seasoned citizens from around central Vermont get their creative juices flowing?
Thanks to the Central Vermont Council on Aging and RSVP of Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom, you’re in luck.
Seems the two elder-focused organizations recently collaborated to reduce social isolation and loneliness while encouraging older Vermonters to harness their inner artist and engage in a little lifelong learning. They called the collaboration the “Creative Care Kit Project” because it involved distributing “creative care kits” to folks 60 and older.
The kits included several activities along with supplies, instructions, and resources needed to practice and create a finished work.
Seems the first project of the “Creative Aging Initiative” was a hit as participants dabbled in abstract watercolor painting to paint everyday items from their homes, creating handmade greeting cards for friends and family and reminiscing about music from their top-10 album list while paired with the “creative companions” as part of the program.
Through phone and video calls, these volunteers engaged participants in meaningful conversations inspired by the creative activities and stories that arose in the creative process.
So, just what did they create?
Luke Rackers, the “community engaged tech specialist” for the council on aging is glad you asked.
“The arts are a powerful way to improve the quality of life for older adults through creative expression and social engagement,” says Rackers, who is looking forward to sharing the work of participants and volunteers during a virtual art show that is set for 3 p.m. Friday, April 2.
We’re providing the advance notice because while the virtual art show is open to the public, those interested in attending must register first.
Interested? Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpdeyqrTwrE9EbH1f3ZYmNEY_48xmAFHfW to register and look for a confirmation email containing the information you’ll need to sign into join the session.
If you’re interested in becoming a “creative companion,” Rackers would love to hear from you. He can be reached at 479-1953, or by email at lrackers@cvcoa.org
Show time II
NORTHFIELD — Apparently there is more than one way to hold a virtual art show. You can do it in an afternoon or over a few months.
Organizers of the 15th Annual Paine Mountain Art Show recently opted for the latter and they assure while each of the previous 14 shows is unique, this year’s version is unlike any of them.
Literally. It’s not all bad news, but we’ll deal with that first.
Folks who visit https://painemountainarts.wordpress.com/2021-art-show/ won’t have the opportunity to visit with friends, or mill about while gazing at art work, sipping punch and sampling cheese and crackers. There won’t be a chance to “ooh” and “aah” over the new display panels that were purchased last year and you won’t be able to pick anything up, move in closer to a work in order to check out finer details. Chatting with artists about pieces on display won’t be possible either.
Enough of what you can’t do.
The good news is you will still be able to view and appreciate the amazing variety of artwork being made by artists living in and around Northfield. You will be able to purchase art if you would like (if the piece is for sale and hasn’t yet been sold) and you will be able to provide feedback about the show as well as to artists even if you’re not in the market to purchase their work.
You will also be able to enjoy this show longer than in past years as it will be on Paine Mountain Arts’ website for the next few months. No need to pack up after the weekend because some other group has reserved the space. The other good news is that more people will have the opportunity to view the show regardless of where they live.
That’s a bonus: The show’s organizers are hoping will have folks from across the state and the country, and even around the world see the show.
This year’s theme — “Making Art During the Pandemic” — is certainly timely and poses some interesting questions.
What have the experiences been of the makers and artists who have continued at their easel, bench, table, potter’s wheel or lens during this historic period? How has it been different? What are the things that inspire artists to continue working?
Those who visit the show, and we urge you to do so, will see comments from artists on their homepage about their experiences making art during the past year and how it has both challenged them and in some cases, saved them.
Do you have an item for Talk for the Town? email it to news@tiemsargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
