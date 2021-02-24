--- Price is right!
BARRE – The bids in the online auction sponsored by the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library are starting to creep up as Monday’s deadline for making a play for one (or more) of the 20 items approaches.
Through Wednesday afternoon, the high bids on the items collectively totaled $1,332.50.
Marianne Koch’s quilt has generated the most interest — 23 bids — and the most money — $275 so far, while Guy Isabelle’s offer of eight hours use of his truck (he’ll drive) might be most improved.
A week after noting there was only one $30 bid for Isabelle’s services, there have now been two more. As of Wednesday, the high bid was $50.
That’s only $5 less than the $55 bid on a pie of your choice baked by Marilyn Blake, which, all due respect to Isabelle, is just plain wrong as anyone who has ever tasted one of Blake’s pies (we have) can attest.
A framed print by Barre artist Fred Swan was up to $120 and the high bid for a behind the scenes tour with Barre lawmakers Tommy Walz and Peter Anthony was $105. The latter auction item includes lunch for up to six people at the State House cafeteria when things get back to “normal.”
For now, things aren’t quite normal, which is why the “Friends” skipped their annual banquet and live auction in favor of an online version featuring 20 items that can be viewed and bid on at https://www.32auctions.com/AldrichFriends through 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
There are still some real steals and proceeds from the auction will benefit programs at the Aldrich Public Library.
--- Feeding meters?
MONTPELIER — Pumping loose change into parking meters in the Capital City is oh-so-last-week now that a new online parking app that has been coming soon for some time has finally arrived.
You can still use coins and credit cards to pay to park in Montpelier, but if you download the ParkMobile app, you can skip those steps. Maybe best of all, if an errand takes longer than anticipated, you can feed the meter without going to the meter.
That’s a handy feature.
The ParkMobile app can be used at more than 600 on- and off-street parking spaces in Montpelier. It can be downloaded onto iPhone or Android devices.
How does it work?
Just like it does in Barre, which launched a similar partnership with ParkMobile late last summer.
Once you’ve downloaded the ParkMobile app, all you have to do is log in, enter the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the meter, select the amount of time you want and touch “Start Parking.” If need be, you can extend your parking session using the app.
--- Feeding people
MONTPELIER — The folks at the Montpelier Food Pantry have to be loving the results of last weekend’s successful “Love Your Neighbor” fundraiser.
Why not?
The effort, sponsored by Montpelier Alive, netted $3,000 for the food pantry and sounds like it was a decent promotion for participating downtown businesses — the ones that offered 20% discounts last Saturday and Sunday to those who secured a “Love Your Neighbor” pass by donating $25 to the food pantry.
It was money well spent.
--- ‘Aud’ numbers?
BARRE — While gathering information about the high-volume COVID-19 vaccination clinic Central Vermont Medical Center will be opening in the former J.C. Penney storefront at the Berlin Mall next Wednesday, we wondered how many folks have been getting vaccinated at the Barre Municipal Auditorium for the last several weeks.
Turns out, the state Health Department has been vaccinating roughly 300 people per day for the last few Tuesdays and Thursdays, but that will change next week.
Why?
Well, for starters, Tuesday is Town Meeting Day, the auditorium is the city’s polling place and we have it on very good authority the building will be spoken for from before 7 a.m. to well after the polls close at 7 p.m.
So much for vaccinating people between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., which has been the clinic's Tuesday and Thursday hours.
It’s a minor glitch as those who’ve made appointments to be vaccinated at the auditorium between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. next Wednesday can attest.
The special Wednesday session will be followed by the typical Thursday clinic — providing vaccinations to roughly 600 eligible Vermonters in less than 48 hours.
That two-day total will be dwarfed a week from Saturday when Kinney Drugs is hosting a special clinic with election-like hours at the auditorium. The appointment-only clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7 and the goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people before the doors close.
Due to a scheduling conflict with the high school basketball tournaments, organizers haven’t yet locked down a date for a clinic when folks vaccinated on March 7 would return for their second dose, but we’re told that is the plan.
--- Snowman census
BARRE – The number of snowmen in Barre — the city and the town — has snowballed in recent weeks and the Barre Partnership’s “Build a Snowman” contest was up to 19 entries as of Wednesday afternoon.
That’s more than double the number of snowmen, women, a skeleton and now a unicorn, that had gotten in on the fun two weeks ago. While Kyrstyana Texeira still enjoys a comfortable lead in online voting, little Remington Hawkins has narrowed the gap.
Texeira’s snowman had picked up 174 votes through Wednesday (up from 147 two weeks ago) and Hawkins had 122 votes (up from 83).
There are some hard-charging fresh entries including Michael Anderson’s snowman-meets-Army surplus store — which quickly picked up 49 votes, leapfrogging several much earlier entries.
There’s still time to enter if you live in Barre. Just visit Barre Partnerships' Facebook page to upload a photo of your snowman (or if your Maisy Kingzett, “snow unicorn”). While there, you can play favorites by voting for one or more of the entries that catch your eye.
We’ll let you know who won and what they won next week.
--- Out of hibernation
ST. JOHNSBURY — What do a Madagascan moon moth, a North Atlantic Right Whale, a polar bear, an aardvark and several far-from-fresh fish have in common?
All, or parts of them, figure prominently in something of a coming out party that will start when the Fairbanks Museum opens for the first time this year on Saturday.
Closed since Jan. 1, the museum is poised to welcome back visitors following what Executive Director Adam Kane says was the carefully-planned installation of new exhibits.
“There’s a lot to see,” says Kane. “We took some extra time this winter to revamp several large displays and installed a number of animals that haven’t been on view in decades.”
Wonder what might be on that list?
More on them in a moment.
First, it’s worth noting the just completed changes were preceded by nearly a year of planning and focused on the wall of birds that have been in place along the museum’s west wall.
The long presentation of birds from Europe, Africa, and North America had not been reconfigured in many years and spanned from the reception area all the way to the Naturalist’s corner.
It doesn’t any more.
As the Museum focuses on biodiversity and habitats of different regions, those cases have been reimagined, according to collections manager Beau Harris.
“We removed out about half the birds and replaced them with mammals, reptiles, and insects to tell a more complete natural history,” Harris says.
In the African display, a new comet moth — or Madagascan moon moth — one of the world's largest moths, has joined the display. So has an aardvark, which has been in the museum’s collections since the 1890s, but hasn't been on display in recent memory.
North American natural history now features a section on albinism along with a melanistic or “cross” fox. This section also includes a new interpretation highlighting migration, as well as several fish that have been kept in storage for decades.
Wait. There’s more.
Animals that live in the Arctic are now gathered in a display that includes the iconic polar bear, an Arctic fox, and an enormous vertebra of a North Atlantic Right Whale. This bone was acquired by Franklin Fairbanks in 1884 for $5.
Not all of the changes involve freeing animals from storage.
A wild boar, which is a favorite for many museum patrons, has found a new home among its European display. And a new-to-the-museum European stag beetle — Europe’s largest beetle — has joined the exhibit.
Starting Saturday, the new-look museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
