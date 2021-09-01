Take three?
WORCESTER — History will repeat itself in Worcester this weekend unless, that is, history repeats itself.
Perhaps we should explain.
Members of the Worcester Historical Society had prepared a dramatic re-enactment of the first Worcester women registering to vote as part of an Independence Day celebration that was canceled as consequence of COVID last year. Inspired by the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage the re-enactment aged well and would have been staged this July 4, but for the persistent pandemic.
Undaunted members of the historical society settled on Sept. 4 (that’s this Saturday) anticipating COVID cases would continue to decline as the number of vaccinated Vermonters rose.
That didn’t happen. But, rather than pull the plug on a twice-postponed re-enactment that is part of a broader community celebration, David Book said he and nine other members of the historical society are ready to turn back the clock 101 years while standing in the Worcester Village Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Part of the historical society’s “Worcester Voices” series, Book says the re-enactment will include some members who are descendants of the first ladies in Worcester to register to vote. Priscilla White, whose great-grandmother was among the initial 18, will participate, as will Hollie Friot whose family tree includes one of the others.
Book will narrate on Saturday and Dell Waterhouse will play the important role of town clerk.
Fun fact!
While there were 18 women in the first wave who registered to vote in Worcester on Sept. 11, 1920, by the time the November election rolled around, 41 women actually voted. That’s more than a typical town meeting these days.
Back to Saturday, because the Fourth of September is the Fourth of July in Worcester this year and the re-enactment will kick off a celebration that will feature an array of activities and a fireworks display.
Thanks to Kyle DeVitt, there will be food, live music and local vendors just across the road from the cemetery from 3 to 10 p.m. though The Landing — part of a 400-acre parcel owned by DeVitt — isn’t the only venue in town.
The historical society’s building on Calais Road will be open for folks who want to check out the new exhibits, including “Ida’s Pantry.”
At 6:30 p.m., near the historical society’s building, Linda Radtke will present a program of music “From the Parlor to the Polling Place” accompanied by Ernie Drown. Northstar Fireworks will do its thing starting at 8:20 p.m.
Those attending the festivities are urged to follow CDC protocols when in large groups. The events and entertainment are all free, the food isn’t and if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, folks in Worcester will try again on Saturday Sept. 18.
“Hopefully, the weather is with us,” Book says.
Going Deep?
BARRE — Of all the resignations (there were several) the City Council accepted at its meeting Tuesday night there is one that stood out.
Take a bow, Richard Deep.
When it comes to public service, Deep set the gold standard in the Granite City where he served on the Development Review Board since long before there was a Development Review Board. When Deep was first appointed in 1983, he was a member of what was then the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment.
It was the panel that made the rules and applied them — something that changed with the advent of development review boards and a decision to leave planning to planning commissions and permitting to a review board.
Deep, who is a past board chair, didn’t serve without interruption. He took a year off in 2000. Still, 38 years is a long time to serve and with Deep about to turn 90, he decided this Thursday’s meeting would be his last.
The problem?
This Thursday’s meeting was canceled when the lone application was withdrawn, which means Deep’s colleagues won’t have the chance to collectively thank him for his decades of good judgment and reliable attendance.
Bike-a-thon
BARRE TOWN — The folks at Wilkins Harley-Davidson just hosted an unconventional bike-a-thon (think horsepower, not pedal-power) and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) will soon have $4,000 to show for it.
Make that $4,057, because that is the amount that was raised when Ride Like A Pro rode in from Palm Beach, Fla., last Friday for a weekend-long fundraising event that featured a motorcycle skills training and skills challenge.
Wilkins played host to the event, which attracted 35 registered riders, who trained for two days at the South Barre Harley dealership and then competed in an exhibition to show off their fresh riding skills.
All of the funds raised during the event (that would be the $4,057) will be donated to the New Hampshire children’s hospital, which serves nearly 95,000 children and their families every year and relies on community fundraising to meet substantial needs that aren’t covered by insurance.
It’s why Ride Like A Pro made the trip to Vermont, why the folks at Wilkins happily hosted them, and why participants spent the weekend driving around with photographs of current or former patients on their motorcycles.
So says Gary Roy, of Ride Like A Pro Palm Beach, who plans to return to the Green Mountain State next year for a similar event in South Barre.
“We were honored to conduct this event for CHaD,” Roy says. “We cannot thank Wilkins Harley-Davidson enough for allowing us to use the property. That was our biggest contributor for this event.”
Rose by a nose
BARRE — Technically the final vote was unanimous, but there was a bit of drama as city councilors briefly debated who should be nominated for one of two Athena Leadership awards that, for the third year, will be announced by the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce in November.
There was no quibbling over whether to nominate Alexis Dexter, the young entrepreneur who has grown Forget Me Not Flowers and launched the Kitty Korner Cafe.
Based on her age — she’s under 40 — Dexter is eligible for the Athena Young Professional Leader Award and was the council’s lone nominee.
There were two nominees for the Athena Leadership Award and while Councilor Michael Boutin favored Tracie Lewis for all the good work she’s done as executive director of the Barre Partnership a majority of the council believed Bernadette Rose’s pandemic-long work with Barre Mutual Aid was more worthy of recognition.
The problem?
Boutin moved the slate of Lewis and Dexter and Councilor Ericka Reil supplied the second — forcing a vote that saw Reil change her mind and vote to kill the motion Boutin refused to withdraw.
The result was an awkward, 4-2, vote that saw Councilor Teddy Waszazak join Boutin in the minority.
The failed vote set the stage for the nomination of Rose and Dexter — a slate that was promptly moved, seconded and passed unanimously.
The deadline for nominations has now passed and the winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony that will be held Nov. 6 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center.
Here’s wishing the woman whose last name is synonymous with a flower and the one who sells flowers for a living luck as the competition begins.
