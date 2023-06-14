Where there’s smoke ...
BARRE TOWN — Long-time residents know where there’s smoke there are firefighters and where there are firefighters on Father’s Day in Barre Town there is chicken … lots of barbecued chicken.
We don’t know how, or precisely when, the tradition started, but we’re pretty sure if the pandemic hadn’t happened, this would be the 66th edition of the local fire department’s Father’s Day Chicken BBQ.
That’s just an educated guess.
This isn’t: Volunteer firefighters will be fully-involved between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, though, barring a real emergency, they won’t stray farm from the East Barre Fire Station.
Guess why? In keeping with their time-honored tradition — one that by our count is old enough to be collecting Social Security — the department will celebrate Father’s Day by firing up a massive grill-like contraption and hosting a chicken barbecue.
The menu hasn’t changed much over the years. Barbecued chicken, pasta, salad, a dinner roll, some ice cream and a beverage sounds about right.
Takeout is an option, but for those who prefer to eat their chicken fresh off the grill the meal will be served at the fire station, which is near the intersection of Route 110 and Mill Street (when you get to the roundabout on Route 302, just look for the smoke).
A half-chicken meal (that’s a full meal, featuring a half-chicken) is $18, and a quarter-chicken (recommended for children) will run you $15. As always, proceeds from the annual meal will benefit the local fire department.
Supply chain(ge)?
MONTPELIER — Just when it looked like it would soon be safe to go back in the chlorinated water of the municipal swimming pool, the tentatively scheduled opening has been scratched and the city is preaching patience.
It was never a hard date, but the pool had been slated to open for the summer a week from Saturday — the day after the one in Barre welcomes its first swimmers of the summer.
However, it now appears clear June 24 will come and go without anyone testing the placid water of the Capital City’s pool.
Did we say “water”?
There is no water in a pool that literally holds a million gallons of it.
Why? Seems the pool has a motor, and the motor is in Burlington waiting a part that was ordered back in April, but has been held up in manufacturing.
That’s a problem Recreation Director Arne McMullen said he expects to be resolved sometime next week, when he’s been told the part will be shipped.
The shipping of the part will be the first in a chain of events that will allow the motor to be repaired in Burlington and the pool to be filled in Montpelier.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask McMullen.
“We’re hoping to start filling the pool as soon as the part ships so we can install it and open up as soon as possible,” he says.
And here’s where things get “murky,” because besides the fact it isn’t clear when the part will ship next week, “opening” a municipal pool isn’t an overnight exercise.
If everything goes swimmingly, it’s a days-long endeavor during which the pool must be filled, the water then filtered and chemically balanced.
It’s why opening June 24 is unrealistic, and why the city is advising residents it will post the anticipated opening date at www.montpeliervt.org as soon as more information is available.
‘Indestructi-bowls’
BARRE — Plans to harvest the “indestructible” restroom fixtures from the now-dormant “lock-ups” at the city’s public safety building haven’t yet been executed, but we’re assured they soon will be.
That’s good news for those who regularly use the various recreational facilities around the municipal swimming pool on Parkside Terrace.
Why? Because as vandals repeatedly proved to the detriment of everyone porcelain is destructible, and after replacing shattered sinks and toilets a couple of times, it’s easier just to lock the restroom doors and let patrons of the park, the skate park, the playground, and the tennis and basketball courts fend for themselves when the pool isn’t open.
That has been the strategy for the last few years — one City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro decided warranted a fresh look.
Those indestructible fixtures may get tested after they’re transplanted, but they won’t crack like porcelain, while restoring a missed amenity.
Anyone thinking about doing some damage once the restrooms are open because Storellicastro isn’t putting all of his eggs in the “indestructible” basket. Surveillance cameras and floodlights (outside the two restrooms, of course) are both part of the plan, which, when we checked this week, is still in the works.
Pavilion politics?
WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s hard to imagine this one getting ugly because everyone pretty much agrees the Williamstown Recreation Board can take a bow for spearheading the effort that led to the construction of the new pavilion at Hoyt-Seaver Field.
However, there is a mild difference of opinion about how best to recognize the board’s work as it readies to celebrate its first anniversary with an ice-cream social at the soon-to-be-named pavilion on July 22.
The picnic tables are on the way, the dunk tank has been lined up, and the select board has been publicly recruited to make themselves targets.
All that’s missing is a sign, and while some believe the one that includes the Recreation Board’s now-familiar logo would give credit where credit is due, others worry that branding the structure with the name of the board isn’t the best way to convey that recognition.
Larry Hebert, chair of the select board, was among the latter on Monday night, and suggested two signs might be better than one in this instance.
Hebert’s logic was that a sign naming the structure say, the “Williamstown Recreation Pavilion” might make sense, while a second sign acknowledging the efforts of those who made the project happen would be appropriate.
The matter was tabled at Hebert’s suggestion — providing both boards time to think about whether there is merit to multiple signs.
If they decide a single sign will suffice, resident Courtney Wade was among those who suggested the WRB logo of the recreation board should be on it.
“They (recreation board members) did it,” she said. “They made it happen and it’s … gorgeous. Their name should be on it.”
The only question seems to be: Where?
Ride on!
MONTPELIER — We reported this a few weeks ago, but for those who missed it or may have forgotten, public transportation between central Vermont’s Twin Cities is about to get more convenient.
With a couple of notable (and still controversial) exceptions, Green Mountain Transit will shift back to the pre-pandemic schedule starting Monday.
What’s it mean? It means the City Commuter, which runs from the Transit Center in Montpelier down the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin to Barre and back again, will be abandoning the hourly intervals imposed due to an acute driver shortage last year in favor of making those runs every 30 minutes.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.