Swan song?
BARRE – City Clerk Carol Dawes says the staff members in her office have fielded more than a few inquiries from folks wondering where their tax bills are, given the fact the first installment would normally have been due on Tuesday.
City councilors just set the tax rate, and Dawes is trying every way imaginable to communicate the fact that first installment will be due Oct. 2.
Make that almost every way.
Asked by Councilor Thomas Lauzon whether she’d written and recorded a song that could air on local radio as she has done more than a few times since she was first elected clerk in 2008.
Not yet, according to Dawes, who has said she won’t be running for what would be a ninth consecutive two-year term, and only has four more chances to add to an already impressive collection of musical reminders for those who pay property taxes in Barre.
Among the tunes Dawes has relied on as inspiration for her lyrics over the years include: “Put on a Happy Face,” “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “When the Saints Come Marching In” and “Mack the Knife.”
The list is long, but none of the songs involve an Oct. 2 due date, so recycling one (she’s done that before) is out of the question.
Enter Lauzon, who suggested Dawes embrace the rare change in tax due dates and consider Oktoberfest as a source of inspiration for what could be her swan song.
It got Dawes wondering aloud whether she could craft lyrics to “Beer Barrel Polka” that will remind those who own property in Barre that their first tax installment isn’t due until Oct. 2.
Musical chairs
MONTPELIER — The Capital City Concerts 24th season won’t open in the Capital City next month, but Montpelier will be very much on the mind of internationally renowned pianist Jeffrey Chappell during his solo recital at the Barre Opera House on Sept. 8.
Seems Chappell was moved by photographs of post-flood Montpelier and shared his feelings with Karen Kevra, founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts.
“When I saw the aerial images of downtown Montpelier, I pointed at one flooded street after another in disbelief, thinking ‘I have walked there … and there … and there,’” Chappell wrote. “Where I had walked was a town that I fell in love with immediately when I arrived to give concerts in 2000.
“Since then, there have been so many years, so many concerts, so many friends and memories,” he added. “The people there have always welcomed me with enormous appreciation and support. Now it’s my turn to show appreciation and support by dedicating this concert to them.”
By “this concert,” Chappell means the one he won’t be performing at the flood-damaged Unitarian Church in Montpelier, but at the opera house in Barre instead. The one where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Montpelier Alive and Capstone Community Action to help families, individuals and businesses affected by last month’s catastrophic flooding.
Tickets for Chappell’s flood relief concert start at $5, but are being offered at a range of prices, and those who can pay more are encouraged to do so. Just go to www.capitalcityconcerts.org to reserve seats in what they are hoping will be a packed opera house.
During what is being billed as a “blockbuster program” set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Barre Opera House, Chappell will perform Mozart’s “Fantasy and Fugue in C Major,” Beethoven’s “Opus 109,” Chopin’s “Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante,” and Samuel Barber’s “Piano Sonata.”
For those unfamiliar with Chappell, he first gained national attention when he was 24 and tapped to substitute for Claudio Arrau on four hours’ notice. Without rehearsal he performed the Brahms Second Concerto with the Baltimore Symphony to critical acclaim. Now a seasoned veteran of the concert stage, Chappell has performed in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and throughout the United States in recital and with major symphony orchestras. He is a recording artist on multiple prestigious labels and, based on his note to Kevra, has a soft spot for Montpelier.
Dog days
MONTPELIER — The dog days of summer (July 3 to Aug. 11) are in our rear view mirror, but the Central Vermont Humane Society is pretty pumped about the looming return of the “Dog Day at the Pool.”
The annual event, which drew 189 people, 118 dogs and raised nearly $2,000 last year, is less than two weeks away. It’s set for Aug. 30 (that’s a Wednesday) and will be the last gasp for Montpelier’s municipal swimming pool, which regular readers will recall is nearing the end of a supply-chain shortened season.
For those unfamiliar with “Dog Day at the Pool” ... it is exactly what’s advertised, a day for dogs to spend 90 minutes frolicking in a pool after the water filtration system is turned off, the lifeguards are sent home and children are out of the pool.
It’s the only day dogs are allowed in the pool, because, well, they’re dogs. While 90 minutes of splashing around at the end of the season is good, harmless fun for families with four-legged friends, it isn’t something that would work all summer long.
Of course, there are rules, and those who swing by the pool with their pets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 are expected to abide by them.
For starters, all dogs must be off-leash in the fenced in pool area, apparently it helps with “leash aggression.”
All dogs must be accompanied by an adult, and no adult can bring more than two of them to the summer-ending pool party, which serves as a fundraiser (more on that in a minute) for the humane society.
Tennis balls, Frisbees and sticks are all allowed, and while dogs can get in over their heads, their owners must confine themselves to knee-deep water.
Supervision is important, particularly given the number of dogs that turn out for the popular event, and owners are reminded to be mindful some dogs can tire quickly or get stressed out in the water.
Other than that, this one is BYOD — bring your own dog(s) — enjoy the final day of the pool season, and contribute to a good cause.
The suggested family donation is $20 and the humane society uses every dollar raised to care for the animals it takes in.
Wright time?
MIDDLESEX — Summer is slipping away from Wrightsville Beach, and its accompanying recreation area and that remains a source of frustration for Manager Collin O’Neil.
Sure, the beach, its disc golf course and shelters were swamped by flooding last month, but if you’d asked O’Neil in mid-July whether he’d still be closed in mid-August, the answer would have been “no.”
“I thought we were going to reopen in two weeks,” said O’Neil. “Every week I shoot for the next weekend, and it just hasn’t happened.”
Blame the weather. Not just for the flood, which did a good bit of damage to the beach, mucked up several of the fairways on the disc golf course, and destroyed at least one shelter, but for not providing a string of sizzling summer days needed to dry out the grounds.
“It’s just a matter of getting the heavy equipment in there without doing more damage than was already done,” said O’Neil, who was looking at this weekend after writing off last weekend.
“It’s still too soft to have the excavator go where it needs to go,” he said.
Floodwaters toppled a tool shed and the admission booth for the beach, while destroying a small shelter, and turning the front nine of the disc golf course into a mucky mess, as well as coating the sandy beach with silt.
O’Neil said he’ll likely shrink the course when it finally opens so he can reseed the damaged fairways, but he plans to use a Harley rake to till the beach and truck in more sand as soon as Mother Nature decides to cooperate.
O’Neil hasn’t written off August, and said he is hopeful September and October will be warmer months.
“The goal is to make it to Columbus Day,” he said, adding: “First, we have to reopen.”
