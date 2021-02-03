‘Golden’ oldies?
BARRE — Richard Dente may be the one selling collectibles in a re-purposed market that has been a fixture on North Main Street for longer than most folks can remember, but his better half — Lucille — is no slouch when it comes to holding on to things.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask the folks at Goodfellows Jewelers who credit the Dentes with winning the “oldest receipt” contest they launched as they get ready to close their storied Barre business next week.
Richard Dente (the man with the market) told us this was all his Lucille when asked about the winning receipt that was dated Dec. 19, 1966.
“You should talk to my wife,” he said, acknowledging when pressed that the $375 receipt for a lady’s diamond ring that would sell for over $3,000 today might have been her engagement ring.
“She’d know,” he insisted.
So, Lucille Dente assured us, would he.
You don’t forget buying your bride-to-be an engagement ring less than two weeks before your New Year’s Day proposal. Not when you remember you were married barely a year later (on Jan. 20, 1968) and just celebrated your 53rd wedding anniversary.
“He remembers,” Lucille Dente said.
For the record, we believe her and hope she makes the most of the $250 shopping spree she won by turning in the oldest receipt after reading about the contest in the paper.
There were 10 entries — most from the 1960s and 1970s — but the one Lucille Dente tucked away for safe-keeping when she came across it years back was the oldest of the bunch.
It might not have been if Betty Johnson’s mother had tucked a receipt in with the letter she wrote about the “engagement necklace” that was purchased from Goodfellows at Christmas in 1933. Johnson’s parents were married a few months later, in 1934, and the Waitsfield woman shared a copy of her mother’s letter with the folks at Goodfellows.
After a nearly a century of service, Goodfellows will close its doors forever a week from Saturday (that’s Feb. 13 if you don’t have a calendar handy) at 4 p.m.
Lucille Dente has some shopping to do before then and will take advantage of the final markdowns on the store’s remaining inventory.
Because of COVID occupancy limits shoppers are encouraged not to wait until the last day. The prices won’t go any lower and the selection will shrink.
The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, though there are only two of them left.
Bidders up!
BARRE — A year ago more than 100 people attended the popular winter banquet/auction the Friends of Aldrich Public Library hosted at the Barre Elks Lodge.
It was so pre-COVID.
Lots of people from dozens of central Vermont households getting together to help a group of library boosters raise money for their favorite institution.
That’s what the “Friends” are for and while a global pandemic can change how they do what they do it can’t stop them entirely.
The “Friends” are a creative bunch, and though they won’t host a banquet this year (insert sad emoji here) there is an online auction that opened Monday and will run through March 2.
The bidding is officially underway and nobody should be surprised that one of the hottest items was a 9-inch pie of the winning bidder’s choosing that will be baked to order by Marilyn Blake.
Through Wednesday afternoon Blake’s pie had already generated five bids — including a high of $50.
Full disclosure. We’ve sampled one of Blake’s pies (it was pecan — she delivered, we ate, enjoyed and understand why her “priceless” pies have sold for $75 or more at past live auctions.
One of Marianne Koch’s quilts is off to a similarly fast start. The highest of eight bids submitted through Wednesday afternoon was $140.
There are plenty of other items on the virtual auction block, though the “Friends” intentionally opted not to solicit donations from Barre merchants this year, according to President Christine Litchfield.
“We don’t feel it’s right to ask local businesses and restaurants which are already stretched thin due to the pandemic,” Litchfield says, noting this year’s online auction is open to more prospective bidders than typically attend the accompanying winter banquet.
It’s literally open to anyone, anywhere at any time between now and March 2.
“People can bid at any time of the day or night, even in their PJs,” she says.
The “Friends” are hoping the online auction is a success and will generate money that will help the library deliver the re-tooled programs it has developed to serve the community during the pandemic.
Matching socks?
NORTHFIELD — If you’re looking for feel-good story, there are those who believe it’s darn tough to top the hand-to-foot-to-mouth tale that began with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ now-infamous pair of mittens and ended with a local sock manufacturer’s jaw-dropping donation to the Vermont Foodbank
Credit the folks at Darn Tough Vermont for eagerly collaborating with Jen Ellis, the Essex school teacher who made Sanders’ “Swittens.” The Swittens (mittens made from the remnants of woolen sweaters) fast-became the most talked about aspect of an Inauguration Day photo featuring Vermont’s junior senator.
That would be the photograph that went viral in the aftermath of Inauguration Day — spawning more memes than we’d care to count, a cottage industry of items — from T-shirts to coffee mugs — and a growing number of charitable endeavors, including the one that just paid off in a big way for the Vermont Foodbank.
How big? Seems Darn Tough sold out of the premium Merino woolen socks that mimicked the mittens Ellis made for Sanders in 24 hours.
The “JENerosity socks — roughly 7,000 pair of them — sold for $23 a pair, with 100% of the proceeds — more than $160,000 — going to the Vermont Foodbank. The food bank will turn that money into nearly 270,000 meals.
Ric Cabot, founder and chief executive officer of Darn Tough Vermont, says that’s the company’s largest single donation — pushing the total number of meals it can claim credit for more than 800,000.
Darn Tough sold slightly more of its “Foodbank Farmer’s Market Sock” last year, though proceeds from those sales came in over a span nine months while the “JENerosity socks” literally sold out overnight.
“Being able to turn around and give so much to the Vermont Foodbank so quickly really shows how much people care about their neighbors,” said Cabot. “Selling out in under 24 hours and having sales in all 50 states is astounding. I think people in this country are a lot closer than we think.”
Ellis was equally pleased with the successful collaboration and John Sayles, chief executive officer of the Vermont Foodbank, was feeling the “JENerosity.”
“We are overcome with gratitude for the outpouring of generosity from the community and Darn Tough,” he said of the Northfield-based company.
‘Zoom bomb’ turns into a dud
BARRE — Mayor Lucas Herring is a “fool me once” kind of guy because the man with the virtual gavel deftly wielded it to even the score Tuesday night.
“Zoom bombers:” 1, Herring: 1.
A week after it took several expletive-filled minutes for Herring to rid the council’s Zoom room of Twitter users who turned out to make noise and disrupt the public meeting, the mayor was waiting for the slightest sign of a repeat performance Tuesday night.
Shortly before the meeting was set to start Herring’s vigilance paid off.
Though one unruly visitor demanded answers and another began to weigh in using the chat function, Herring quickly banished both — preventing the shenanigans that stalled the start of last week’s meeting.
Tuesday night’s session started right on time and the disruption was over before Councilor Michael Boutin could say: “Here we go again.”
