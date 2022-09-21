Waste not?
If you live in Barre (and only if you live in the city, not the town) you might not want to waste an opportunity on Saturday to unload some over-sized items cluttering up your property.
This one is free, open to all city residents (bring your driver’s license or some other form of identification because they’ll be checking), and set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Last year, they filled almost eight roll-off containers and a ninth — reserved for metals only — was overflowing.
Though there is no charge, there are rules and the residency requirement is one of them.
Trash, tires, electronics and yard waste are all off-limits, as is commercial waste, paint and household hazardous waste. There are other events where those items are routinely accepted, and this one’s more about big items that don’t fit into a 30-gallon trash bag.
Think mattresses and box springs, furniture and household appliances that have seen better days, or broken-down bikes and the like.
If they time it right, residents who previously reserved trees under an annual program won’t leave the civic center complex empty-handed.
Free trees for those who have reserved them (and only those who have reserved them) can be picked up at the BOR ice arena from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Too many cooks?
BERLIN — They may spoil soup, but when it comes to chicken pie suppers, there’s no such thing as too many cooks.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask the folks at First Congregational Church of Berlin, who are both pleased and poised to get back into the chicken pie business.
It’s still a few weeks away, but they’ve started taking reservations for a pair of sit-down suppers (their first since the start of the pandemic) that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Who’s cooking? Who isn’t? This, we’re told, is a meal that doesn’t prepare itself.
Armed with farm fresh eggs, Thanna Adams will be baking the biscuits; Cindy Wells will prepare gallons of gravy to pour over them. Then there’s the chicken and the assortment of pies that will be whipped up by cooks (too many to mention by name) and served at the church on Scott Hill Road four weeks from Saturday.
Did we say they are taking reservations? We did, and while there will be two seatings — one at 4:30 and another at 6:30 p.m. — there are only so many tables and chairs and calling early is advised.
It’s $15 for adults, $7 for children 7 to 12 years old. Kids 6 and younger eat free, and it’s way tastier (and healthier) than a Happy Meal.
If you want to lock down your seats, just call (802)-229-9504 and let them know the size of your party.
Enchanted evening?
WILLIAMSTOWN — With “Hocus Pocus 2” set to start streaming on Disney+ a week from Friday, the Williamstown Recreation Board will be teeing it up nicely on Hoyt-Seaver Field this Saturday night.
It took 30 years to make the sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” and while both movies feature Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, only one of the movies will be projected onto the big screen at the former ball field starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
It appears “Hocus Pocus” will be the last outdoor movie of the season, but it is both timely, given the looming release of the sequel, and bound to be a good time for those who show up.
This one is BYOB — bring your own blanket — because it could get a bit nippy by the time the show is over.
Admission is free, but there will be a concession as there was last month when the recreation board busted out an inflatable screen, positioned it in front of the backstop and hosted its first-ever outdoor movies — a double-feature that included “The Peanuts Movie” and “Jumanji.”
Ready or not …
MONTPELIER — By Monday, ballots for the November general election should be in the mail to all active registered voters in Vermont.
Ready or not, here they come, because requested or not that’s the law.
It’s one, Act 60, that received tri-partisan support in the Legislature, and while it doesn’t apply to local elections, or primaries, like the one held in August, it does represent the new rule for general elections.
If you’re registered to vote and don’t receive a ballot in the mail by the end of next week, you might want to check on it. If you do (most should), vote and mail it back, or put it in a safe place while you weigh your decision.
Sellers’ market?
BARRE TOWN — The Barre Lions Club is in the market for folks with stuff to sell and a willingness to participate in the two-day lawn sale they’ll be hosting along with the Filipino-American Vermont Branch Club.
It’s the one that will be held across from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Warehouse on Morrison Road a starting a week from Friday (that’s Sept. 30) and wrapping up a week from Saturday (Oct. 1).
Folks are encouraged to attend the lawn sale – it will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, but those interested in locking down one of the 10-foot-by-20-foot spaces where they can set up tables, a tent and sell just about anything — except firearms.
It’s open to regular flea market vendors, individuals with items to sell, church groups, scout troops …. you get the idea.
It’s a first for the club, but members are hoping for a lawn sale, craft sale, and bake sale event. Spaces are available by donation and must be reserved by next Thursday (Sept. 29). If you’re interested, all you have to do is call (802)-279-7515 or (802)-793-9598.
Vendors and patrons are encouraged to bring eyeglasses they no longer need because the club recycles them.
