Lions share
BARRE – The local service club that recently distributed $10,000 worth of goods to those impacted by last month’s flood just doubled down by making a $10,000 donation to the Barre Community Relief Fund.
If you want proof that Lions share, club member Thomas Lauzon has the oversized check he was presented Tuesday evening in Barre Town.
Why Tuesday? It was the club’s annual steak feed in Barre Town. Why Lauzon? Barre’s former mayor and current Ward 1 councilor is a member of the flood relief committee and, along with his wife Karen, recently challenged the community to raise $50,000 by the end of the month. If the community does, the Lauzons will match that donation – doubling the money that will go to a fund created to support local businesses and residents affected by the flood.
Lauzon said he is confident the community will come through, hasn’t checked on progress lately, and is prepared to extend the Aug. 31 deadline if need be.
He says he doesn’t think he’ll have to. “People are going to be generous,” he predicted. “This community always comes through.”
The Lions already have, because, as we previously noted, Lions share.
After party
MONTPELIER – Volunteers in several central Vermont communities are planning to participate in Green Up Vermont’s special Flood Recovery Cleanup on Saturday, and there will be an after party in Montpelier.
Like Barre, Plainfield, Marshfield and Waterbury, folks in Montpelier will be picking up roadside litter between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday as part of an effort designed to undo what floodwaters did and make those communities look a little more like they did after Green Up Day in May.
Like Green Up Day the more volunteers the better and if you’d like to pitch in, but don’t know how (or where) just visit www.greenupvermont.org to find where folks will be working.
In Montpelier, you can pick up bags (just like Green Up Day, except they will be bright orange), gloves and assignments at the Volunteer Hub next to Shaw’s on Main Street and the Vermont College of Fine Arts Green on College Street.
The drill is the same in the other communities, but Montpelier is hosting a benefit concert to support the Montpelier Strong Fund on Saturday afternoon.
They’re calling it the “MontP Love Fest” and there will be live music, food trucks, and kids activities from noon (for folks who finish early) to 8 p.m. at the old shelter in Hubbard Park.
Among those scheduled to perform include Sara Grace, Mal Maiz, the Green Mountain Swing Band, and D. Davis & the Bent Nails House Band. All are welcome.
Be wary
BARRE — It wasn’t all that long ago that long-time school board member and city councilor (she served on both at the same time) Anita Chadderton would issue an annual admonition for motorists in Barre and beyond this time of year.
Chadderton’s “be wary of schoolchildren” message is worth a gentle reminder now because students will be walking to schools or bus stops starting next week, and that will be a change.
Chadderton, who moved from Barre after retiring six years ago, didn’t come up with the idea.
Seems the American Automobile Association, or AAA, launched its first “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign in 1946. They’ve been providing outreach and materials like banners, yard signs and posters to remind drivers that summers over, schools are back in session, and small children can come out of nowhere ever since.
The Barre Police Department recently received a batch of the posters it is making available to local businesses.
Chadderton would no doubt approve of the message.
Trail hands?
BARRE TOWN – The folks at Millstone Trails Association are recruiting volunteers to help trim the overgrown trails on Sunday.
A mix of heat and wet weather have created a jungle effect in the Barre Town Forest, and while clearing it back doesn’t take any special skill, it does take time.
If you can spare some, we’re told volunteers will be gathering at the garage at 44 Brook St. in Websterville at 8 a.m., before splitting into groups and heading into the forest.
The trail trimming is set to run through noon and, depending on turnout, a group could be dispatched to tend to newer trails on the northwest side of Church Hill Road.
Showing up late could be an issue, unless you’re familiar with the forest and where they will be working, but leaving early is fine.
If you’ve got work gloves, bring them; and those with loppers, pruners and trimmers (powered string or blade) are encouraged to bring them too.
Ready to record
BARRE – The woman who claims she has a “face for radio” (and a voice to go with it) will be recording another friendly reminder to those who own property in Barre next week.
Apparently City Clerk Carol Dawes does take request, because a week after she was jokingly asked to write one of her signature songs reminding people to pay their property taxes to the tune of “Beer Barrel Polka,” she said the lyrics are done and it’s all over but the recording.
Dawes has time.
Tax bills went out in Tuesday’s mail and the first installment won’t be due until Oct. 2 – a novelty that prompted the Oktoberfest-inspired polka suggestion.
Dawes will record the song next week, but it will probably be a week or two before the priceless public service announcements start airing.
Coming and going
BERLIN – The select board just filled a vacancy on the police department even as it readies to launch a search for a new town treasurer.
Following an executive session earlier this week, the board voted to hire Marshall Collier to serve as Berlin’s newest police officer, even as it reviewed the advertisement for the treasurer’s position Diane Isabelle has held for the past decade.
Seems Isabelle, who was appointed to the position in 2013, is retiring at the end of October, and finding her replacement heading into budget season is considered a priority.
Technically, Isabelle will be gone before Collier arrives – at least as a certified full-time officer – because he’ll be heading to the Vermont Police Academy for training in February.
Fun fact: The position of town treasurer has been appointed by the select board since March 2012. The incumbent at the time, then-local lawmaker Patti Lewis resigned due to scheduling conflicts that November. Lewis was replaced twice in less than a year before Isabelle became the town’s fourth appointed treasurer in less than 18 months when she was appointed on Sept. 4, 2013.
Free parking?
BARRE – Parking is still free for now in the Granite City, and will remain so until after Labor Day.
However, we’re told the flood-related meter moratorium will be lifted on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The city hasn’t issued any parking tickets since the flood hit July 10, and that will continue through next week. However, after the holiday weekend, those who don’t feed the meters are parking at their own risk – again.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.