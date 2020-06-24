‘Colorful’ moment
BARRE — One of the best moments of Spaulding High School’s first ever virtual graduation came during an underappreciated portion of the annual ceremony.
You don’t often read about the “presentation and acceptance of class colors,” and we can’t remember ever writing about them.
This year we’re going to make an exception because of the truly priceless moment that occurred in the middle of the second half of the hand-off involving two sets of siblings.
Seniors Kyle May and Destiny Isabelle were chosen to present their class colors — red and white — to incoming members of Spaulding’s Class of 2024 during a pre-recorded ceremony in the middle of an empty football field.
What could go wrong?
Nothing that couldn’t be fixed with a second take, but we’re so happy the folks at Spaulding didn’t edit away the candid moment that occurred just after May presented red and white flowers to his kid sister, Katherine.
Isabelle and her little sister, Hannah, were up next, and if you didn’t get a warm feeling watching them giggle together after a breeze blew one of their brief speeches away, you weren’t paying attention.
It was, to borrow a phrase the elder Isabelle used moments earlier to explain the symbolism of the color white, “pure and true.”
To mow, or not to mow?
CALAIS — A Select Board curious about the status of roadside mowing got more than one answer from Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee during their virtual meeting Monday night.
Larrabee started by explaining he was shorthanded a couple of days last week and then noted that the mower was out earlier in the day before it blew a hydraulic hose, spewing oil on the motor and causing the fan belt to spin off.
That’s not good, but Larrabee said he’d purchased the parts needed to make the repairs and expected the mower would be back in service by Tuesday.
That said, Larrabee explained, it sure would help if the air conditioning was working.
Apparently it isn’t, which is why roadside mowing isn’t progressing at the clip some might expect.
“It’s hard to ask a guy to stay in the tractor all day when its 90 degrees,” Larrabee explained to a sympathetic board “paid extra” when it purchased the piece of equipment with the understanding the air conditioning was working.
“I wouldn’t want to be in that cab without AC,” Selectman John Brabant said. “We need that thing fixed ASAP.”
Chairwoman Denise Wheeler said folks on one road aren’t missing the mower, and it needn’t bother making a pass on Jack Hill Road between the Kaplan’s driveway and the intersection of Moscow Woods road.
Why? “The daylilies are about ready to pop out,” Wheeler said explaining the “no mow” request.
Hot times
BARRE — Lest folks think the lawnmower man in Calais should suck it up and handle the heat, the recent run of sizzling weather has had Barre’s director of buildings and community services taking it easy on workers recalled to tend to the city’s cemeteries and parks.
Who says Jeff Bergeron doesn’t have a heart?
“It’s been hot out there,” says Bergeron, who typically turns the crew loose by mid-afternoon. “Nobody should be weed-whacking in weather like this.”
Job well done!
MONTPELIER — Rather than go on furlough and be paid to stay at home, Michelle Amaral made a seamless transition from parking attendant to sanitation specialist in a way that turned the heads of some of her municipal co-workers.
How do we know?
Because Amaral received multiple nominations on her way to being named Wednesday night as the May recipient of Montpelier’s “Above and Beyond” award.
The monthly employee recognition award, which comes with a tip of the cap from the City Council and a small bonus, was started late last year and Amaral got the nod last month thanks to her “… positive attitude in the face of change, her work ethic and her ability to seek out opportunities to assist others.”
That’s high praise for a woman who can’t return to her regular job until the city decides to start charging for parking again. Instead of going on voluntary furlough Amaral opted to help the city keep its facilities cleaned and sanitized at a time when that is an important function.
By all accounts, Amaral didn’t just do it to keep punching the clock, she did it with an impressive level of dedication that deserves to be recognized and rewarded.
