‘Flower power’
BARRE — As Barre readies to revive an annual May tradition that was derailed due to COVID-19 last year, they sure could use some horticultural help.
Don’t worry, you’re qualified. The question is are you interested?
Let’s back up.
Every year since forever, the city has made it a point to plant flowers in beds located in world-renowned Hope Cemetery, as well as lesser-known, but beautiful in its own way, Elmwood Cemetery. A cash crunch created by the pandemic prevented that from happening before Memorial Day last year. It won’t happen again, according to Jeff Bergeron, director of buildings and community services.
Bergeron has the flowers, though due to cost and availability the selection will be limited to red and white geraniums this year, and he’s looking for volunteers to help plant them next Monday (May 17), the Monday after that (May 24), or both.
Bergeron says the one summer position he’s been able to fill has readied the beds — all 180 of them — and, one way or the other, a mix of geraniums will be planted in all of them by May 28.
How long that takes depends on how many of you pick up the phone and give Bergeron a call at 476-0256 to find out when and where he needs you. The point is, he needs you, and if he doesn’t answer, leave a message and he’ll get back to you with the particulars.
‘Granite plants’
BARRE — When it comes to planting flowers, no organization has been doing it longer in Barre than the one that got its start as the “Flower Growers Association” in April 1938.
Back then, what we now know as the Granite Center Garden Club was a group of 13 men whose goals was: “… to increase the knowledge of horticulture and better methods of gardening, to promote the conservation of natural resource, to participate in the community through Garden Club projects, and to maintain contact with the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont and the National Council of State Garden Clubs.”
Flash forward 83 years and the garden club is still going strong and readying to bring back the popular plant sale that was canceled because of COVID-19 last year.
The plant sale has long been an annual tradition for the garden club, which uses proceeds to underwrite its citywide beautification efforts and to fund its scholarship programs.
It always attracts a crowd and while it is best known for its broad selection of affordable perennials, there will also be an assortment of herbs, shrubs, annuals and garden accessories available.
Here’s the part where you mark your calendar and note that you’ll need to bring a mask.
The sale is set for Friday, May 28 at the Vermont Granite Museum on Jones Brothers Way and will run from 6:30 a.m. until noon. The plants are always reasonably priced in order to help people garden affordably and the advice from club’s members (men and women alike) is both valuable and free.
‘Dead wood’
BARRE — Folks interested in free firewood can find it for the taking at Hope Cemetery.
You just have to know where to look.
Seems there were more than a few trees, some lifeless but still standing and others blown down — that the city hired a man with a chainsaw to take care of.
Long story short: He did, but left the wood in his wake because taking it wasn’t part of the deal.
That explains the pile of wood you can spot on the lower lawn between the cemetery’s main entrance and the one that is now “exit only.”
It’s closer to the latter than the former because that’s where the trees are and we’re told if you drive down the “exit” there is more wood stacked on both sides of the road.
If you want some, it’s yours, though folks who take the city up on its offer are asked to be mindful not to damage the cemetery lawn.
Big ‘Splash’
BARRE — Karl Rinker was confident a key leg of what is now officially the “First Annual Barre Art Splash” would go off without a hitch Tuesday night.
Rinker was almost right, though the lone “glitch” literally went unnoticed by those who pitched in Tuesday night to help create a quirky outdoor art exhibit that was featured in that day’s edition of The Times Argus.
Armed with yellow grease pencils, Rinker and fellow Barre Rotarian Bob Pope readied for Tuesday night’s roll-out by scribbling and then circling numbers on the curbs that corresponded with the numbers assigned to the mounted pieces of art, like the one photographed for today’s edition, that would be placed there.
The bad news?
The numbers weren’t very visible at night.
The good news?
It didn’t matter because in less than an hour, all of 37 of the pieces — from cats and dogs to cars and coupes all decorated by local artists — were sitting curbside up one side of North Main Street and down the other.
“It went quicker than expected,” he said of an exercise that involved three trailers, three bucket loaders and three teams of three people each who unloaded and placed the mounted art pieces that will remain downtown through September.
“It looks absolutely awesome,” Rinker said, predicting that for the next few months, the creative art pieces would draw people downtown, like they did Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.
“The hope is people will come downtown, check out the art and spend some money in local businesses,” he said, noting the pieces will ultimately be auctioned off in the last leg of the Rotary Club’s newest fundraiser.
