BARRE — As always, Macy’s will sponsor the parade you can catch on television today, but a downtown of small businesses is behind the one that is set for Saturday afternoon in the heart of the Granite City.
‘Tis the season.
That it is, and the Barre Partnership plans to cap Small Business Saturday with an afternoon parade featuring a “stand-in” for a guy who needs no introduction this time of year.
So says the Ward 2 city councilor who won’t be dressed as Santa Claus on Saturday — the one with the beard and the belly and healthy appreciation for what’s real and what isn’t.
Councilor Michael Boutin didn’t volunteer to play Santa and while his Ward 2 council mate, Teddy Waszazak did, the former stressed the latter was in no way the real deal.
“Stand in” was the phrase Boutin used noting that Waszazak had big shoes to fill.
How big?
That remained an open question because it isn’t a role Waszazak has played before and when he volunteered a red and white costume had not yet been procured.
Boutin trusts Santa will be there in spirit Saturday when a brief parade will cover a short stretch of North Main Street ending at City Hall Park.
That’s where Waza … er ... Santa will assist with lighting the tree in the freshly decorated gazebo and mingle with children who turn out for the event.
Horse power?
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont’s Twin Cities will have a couple of things in common when the weekend rolls around. Merchants in Barre and Montpelier will both be looking to get off to a strong start to the holiday season and they will be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides to lure shoppers downtown on Small Business Saturday.
Sounds like fun!
Thanks to the folks at the Hunger Mountain Co-op you can catch a free horse-drawn wagon ride at the corner of Elm and State streets any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
In Barre, horses will be pulling wagon loads of people around the downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those rides will begin and end at Depot Square.
Wait for it?
BARRE — Margaret Ferguson could be enjoying two prize pies today courtesy of Marilyn Blake, but, to use a football analogy, Ferguson won the toss and elected to defer.
Seems Ferguson had already stocked up on pies for her Thanksgiving Day meal when she learned she won an annual raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library — a group that includes Blake, whose pie-baking prowess is truly the stuff of local legend.
What to do?
Wait for it?
Why not?
That’s what Blake tells us Ferguson did — opting not to add two more pies to her Thanksgiving mix in favor of the raffle’s equivalent of a rain check.
This is not a first, according to Blake, who was literally pulling an apple pie out of her oven when we called to inquire what kind of pies Ferguson chose.
Blake returned our call moments later and explained she hadn’t baked any pies for Ferguson, who is expecting company she hasn’t shopped for in January and wouldn’t mind cashing in her winning raffle ticket then.
“It’s happened before,” says Blake, who has been baking the pies for the Friends’ Thanksgiving raffle for longer than she can remember.
Given the circumstances, waiting was a savvy move by Ferguson and it makes no difference to Blake. She’ll fill Ferguson’s two-pie order when it comes and, we’re told, the flavors will be named later.
On the road again?
BARRE TOWN — Guess which popular race will be run again this morning after being sidelined a year ago because of a spike in COVID-19 cases?
The “Gobble Wobble Turkey Trot” is on, and while it’s too late to order the T-shirt for this year’s race, it isn’t too late to run (or walk) in it.
This one is a run then eat affair that has been sponsored by the Barre Congregational Church for the past 18 years, though last year’s race was a late scratch.
Through the years, the morning run has has been known to attract more than 200 participants (the count was just shy of 180 as of Wednesday afternoon). While pre-registration is now over, same day registration will be an option in the parking lot at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School today.
Start time is 9:30 a.m. so if you haven’t registered — or even if you have — you’ll want to show up before then. Registering this morning will cost you $30, but give you the chance to participate in a race that will begin and end at the pavilion at the far end of the school’s recreation field.
Pandemic-related protocols will be followed and participants will be asked to stay masked before and after the race.
Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome (and typical) and costumes are always encouraged.
If you like this year’s T-shirt design and there’s a good chance you might, volunteers will be taking post-race orders. The cost is $20.
‘Run’ money?
BARRE — Organizers of this year’s Granite City 5K — a race that was run three weekends ago — were intentionally tight-lipped about what they boasted was a record-setting haul from a fundraiser that benefits The Veterans’ Place in Northfield.
It isn’t a secret any more.
Last weekend they delivered a super-sized check for $22,000 to The Veterans Place — eclipsing the record that was set when last year’s virtual version of the race raised roughly $13,000.
We would have brought the news to you sooner, but Mayor Lucas Herring and others said that would have spoiled the surprise.
Heavy medication?
MONTPELIER — It seems like just last month we were helping spread the word about Prescription Drug Take Back Day … Oh, wait. We were.
The good news (it’s actually “great news!” according to those who track what has become an annual initiative) is that message got through as folks across Vermont collectively turned in 251 boxes of unused and unwanted prescription medications that weighed 6,826 pounds.
That’s pretty impressive, and it turns out Washington County pulled more than its weight finishing runner-up to Chittenden County this year.
Thanks to those who took advantage of the program, we’re No. 2!
County-wide, residents drop off prescription drugs that filled 27 boxes and weighed a total of 939 pounds. That’s nearly 15% of the statewide haul and, organizers say, a testament to those (like us) who helped spread the word, those (like many of you) who heard and responded, and the mix of law enforcement agencies and area pharmacies that participated in the October-ending collection.
First you’re hearing about it?
Not a problem, because many local police departments — including those in Barre and Montpelier — have permanent drop boxes, as does Central Vermont Medical Center and the Kinney Drugs stores on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin and in Waterbury.
If transportation is a challenge “Medication Mail-Back envelopes” (yes, they are really a thing) head online to bit.ly/VtRxDisposal and get one sent to you. They are also available at many libraries, town halls and senior centers.
Local law enforcement thinks its a good idea and so does the state Department of Health. They won’t get any argument from the folks at Central Vermont New Directions or the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition. All agree that medicines that are no longer needed are a risk to keep around the house and safely disposing of them helps guard against misuse, poisonings, addiction and overdoses.
