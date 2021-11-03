‘Rumors’ has ‘it’
NORTHFIELD — Folks wondering what “it” is should know “it” is an in-person audience — something Norwich University’s Pegasus Players haven’t had in three semesters, but will during tonight’s premier of their production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors.”
That’s a big deal, according to Professor Jeffry Casey who serves as adviser to the student theater group with the high-flying name.
“Theater people are trained to perform in-person; we’re not trained to perform online,” says Casey. “So going back onto the stage is like going home.”
Close, but not quite.
“It’s like going home after you’ve been exiled from your home,” Casey says. “After spending a year doing something we’re not trained to do, it’s like going back to doing something that you’re good at, which is something that is really satisfying, and we’re pretty good at theatre.”
Don’t take Casey’s word for it. You be the judge.
Tonight’s two-hour performance — the first of three — will be free, as will follow-up performances set for Friday and Saturday at the same time — 7:30 p.m. — and same place, Mack Hall Auditorium.
Completed in 2018, the 400-seat auditorium is home to the Pegasus Players, but thanks to a global pandemic the seats have been empty for 18 months.
That changes tonight with the first performance of “Rumors” — a quick-wittted farce that relies heavily on the interactions and dialogue between its characters. It’s a tale involving a group of friends who gather to celebrate a wedding anniversary and, well, everything goes wrong.
It isn’t a prop-heavy production, which raises the stakes for a main cast, that includes several freshmen and first-year members of the Pegasus Players. Only two cast members have performed on the Norwich stage before.
Casey says that doesn’t mean they can’t act.
“It is unusual for freshmen at most schools to get a lead role,” he says. “(But) it’s less uncommon here at Norwich because we have such a small program that when we get a good actor in, we move them up quickly.”
The show will go on tonight (and Friday and Saturday), there will be people in the seats and it won’t cost you anything to be one of them.
‘Thanks again’
MONTPELIER — Thanks to National Life Group and Sodexo a Thanksgiving Day tradition that started 49 years ago will be back this year.
Or should we say: “Thanks again?”
For the second straight year, National Life Group and Sodexo and a team of community partners are planning to pick up where the Washington County Youth Service Bureau/Boys & Girls Club left off before the pandemic.
No, they won’t be serving a free Thanksgiving Day meal to hundreds of folks who flock to Bethany Church on Main Street in Montpelier on Nov. 25, but they didn’t last year, either. What they will be doing is preparing pickup and delivery options for anyone in Washington County who needs a free re-heatable meal.
Last year, 820 people took them up on a generous offer and Mehran Assadi, chairman, chief executive officer and president of National Life says they’re planning to prepare 1,000 meals this year.
“Hunger doesn’t take a holiday,” Assadi says. “We recognize many neighbors are still struggling as the pandemic continues.”
So does Sodexo, according to Senior Vice President Phil Harty, who says his company will again do the cooking, and is proud to partner with National Life to make the holiday meal happen again this year.
Like last year, Sodexo is preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal (think turkey and all the fixings), as well as a vegetarian option some may prefer.
The meals will be prepared and ready for pickup or delivery the day before Thanksgiving.
Meals will be available for pickup, either outside Bethany Church or outside National Life’s main entrance, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 24. Deliveries to those who need them will be made that day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The meals, which will be ready to reheat on Thanksgiving Day, will be the product of an alliance between National Life and Sodexo that enjoys the support of a number of community partners. Those partners include the Vermont Foodbank, Just Basics, Central Vermont Medical Center, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Hannaford Supermarkets, Cabot Cheese, Vermont Creamery and Chappelle’s Potatoes.
If you live in Washington County and need one of the meals, all you have to do is call 802-229-7300 or email giving@nationallife.com by Nov. 17.
Dangerous Danziger?
BARRE — They say the “pen is mightier than the sword” and if you can write and draw, like Jeff Danziger can, it’s a lethal combination.
Just ask the nationally syndicated political cartoonist, who once taught English at U-32 Middle and High School and recently authored “Lieutenant Dangerous: a Vietnam Memoir” and will be fielding questions about the book at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
A frank, acerbic and sometimes humorous account of his Time in Vietnam and his reflections on the war and the military, Danziger’s book was inspired by a conversation he had with a group of young people about the Vietnam War.
According to The Kirkus Reviews Danziger can do more than just draw. They describe the award-winning cartoonist’s book as “a must-read war memoir … with zero punches pulled.”
Danziger is looking forward to the opportunity to discuss his experiences and the book and the former teacher would love students, like the ones he used to teach at U-32, to attend.
Born in New York City, Danziger moved to Vermont after college only to be drafted and sent to Vietnam as a “linguist and intelligence officer” when he was 24 and his wife was pregnant.
“I learned, and I think most veterans learn, that making people or nations do something by bombing or sending in armed troops usually fails,” he writes.
Danziger received a Bronze Star and Air Medal along with an honorable discharge in 1971. He returned to Vermont where he taught English at U-32 and in 1975 launched his career as a cartoonist with The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
It was just a stepping stone in an illustrious career.
Danziger has since worked for the New York Daily News and Christian Science Monitor. He joined the New York Times Syndicate in 2002. He has been twice short-listed for the Pulitzer Prize and was awarded an Overseas Press Club Prize in 1998. He won the Herblock Prize in 2006 and the Thomas Nast Award in 2008.
On Veterans Day Danziger will be in Barre discussing a book based on his experiences in Vietnam and while seating is limited due to the pandemic, you can still register by visiting https://danzigerlaborhall.eventbrite.com, shooting an email to info@oldlaborhall.org, or calling 802-479-5600.
Proof of vaccination and masking are required (Danziger’s not that dangerous), and if you’d like him to sign a copy of the book you can pick one up at Next Chapter Bookstore. Danziger’s talk is technically free, but donations are appreciated because the lights at the Old Labor Hall don’t pay for themselves.
Parade rest?
MONTPELIER — Capital City veterans organizations won’t be taking Veterans Day off, but given pandemic-related concerns they won’t be holding a parade, either.
Instead, they will be hosting a small ceremony in front of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. next Thursday, and another at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial that was dedicated at Montpelier High School nearly 60 years ago.
As is customary, wreaths will be laid at the base of the memorial.
An open house featuring a guest speaker will follow at the American Legion Post #3 at noon, and there will be a separate open house at the VFW Post #792.
