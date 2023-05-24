A day late
BARRE — A year ago Memorial Day was held on, well, Memorial Day in tradition-rich Barre, where parades on the last Monday in May have long been the exception not the rule.
Things will return to normal next week when the Barre Area Veterans’ Council foregoes the federal holiday on Monday in favor of its practice of honoring America’s war dead with a parade followed by a ceremony in City Hall Park on Tuesday.
Seems Memorial Day got its start as “Decoration Day” in Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868. The May 30 date stuck until 1971 when Memorial Day became an official federal holiday — the kind that makes a perfect three-day weekend if its always held on a Monday.
It has been ever since, though Barre veterans prefer May 30, which fell on a Monday last year, but won’t again until 2033.
It means on Tuesday, veterans will gather in the parking lot outside the Barre Municipal Auditorium starting at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for a parade that (weather-permitting) will step off promptly at 10:30 a.m. and arrive at City Hall Park in time for a brief ceremony.
It isn’t a holiday, but all are welcome, and if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the ceremony will be held in the auditorium.
Early birds
WILLIAMSTOWN — On the opposite end of the Memorial Day spectrum is Williamstown, which celebrates the holiday two Saturdays before the Monday that is the federal holiday.
That was last weekend, and while the parade went off without a hitch, sketchy weather forced the cancellation of the fireworks display, which, as yet, has not been rescheduled.
Big leaguer
BARRE — The Barre City Council got a jump on the Vermont Mountaineers and the Mutuo Italian-American Club, by honoring a local man who made his mark in baseball, but owed his nickname to a football injury he suffered when Goddard Seminary still stood where the Barre Municipal Auditorium now does.
The injury, the story goes, left Lou Americo Polli on crutches, earning him the nickname “Crip.”
The name stuck. Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Karen Lane, a longtime member of the Barre Historical Society, who was in the audience when a resolution honoring Polli was read. The National Baseball Hall of Fame recognized him as the “First Italian-born Baseball Player to Play in the Major Leagues.”
Seems there have only been seven, and “Crip” Polli was one of them, though his nickname was missing from the resolution, Lane fondly remembered he and his daughter, Margaret Caccavo, coming to the Aldrich Public Library during her many years as library director.
Polli was 99 when he died in 2000, and Caccavo passed away in 2015. However, there are still family members in central Vermont where Polli will be celebrated during the Mountaineers’ game on Saturday, July 8, (Polli was born July 9, 1901, in Baveno, Italy), and the Mutuo – a club he belonged to for more than 50 years — is installing a permanent exhibit about him featuring photos and recognition plaques.
It’s quite a tale. Polli went from standout at Spaulding High School and later Goddard Seminary to making his Major League debut in 1932 with the New York Yankees.
The team was stacked and swept the Chicago Cubs in the World Series that year.
That had way more to do with Polli’s bridge partners and teammates, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, than it did with the Italian-born pitcher from Barre who never won a game in the majors, by amassed a minor league record of 263-226, while sporting an earned run average of 4.68. He capped his career by throwing a no-hitter for the Jersey City Giants during the final game of the 1945 season.
“Crip,” who bounced around the league during his playing days, eventually returned to Barre where, for a time, he was the oldest living former major leaguer. He is buried in Hope Cemetery.
Blood sport?
BARRE TOWN — The results from Tuesday’s friendly blood-related competition among municipal employees are in, and we now know who’ll be getting that pizza party we wrote about last week.
For folks who missed it: Town employees were encouraged to donate blood on behalf of their respective departments, or recruit others to do so during a Tuesday blood drive the American Red Cross held at the East Barre Fire Station.
This just in: The home team lost.
Volunteer firefighters finished a respectable second, accounting for 11 of the 33 pints of blood (the goal was 28) that were donated.
The winner? Besides the Red Cross, and the folks who will be on the receiving end of the blood they collected, was the town’s ambulance crew. They’re the ones who will be treated to pizza on the strength of the 15 pints they either donated, or were donated to others who rolled up their sleeves on behalf of Barre Town Emergency Medical Services.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt and her staff doubled up the police department (four pints to two); and the one-man recreation department, which organized the event, brought up the rear with one much-appreciated-but-not-nearly-enough-to-win-pizza pint.
Who’s the man(ager)?
BARRE — City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro has been on the job for nearly a year, but his predecessor, Steve Mackenzie, was among the virtual participants at Tuesday night’s meeting.
We know because we spotted Mackenzie, and couldn’t help noticing that he logged on as “Steve Mackenzie, Barre City Manager.”
It wasn’t intentional. Retired for nearly a year, Mackenzie’s old Zoom handle simply needs editing — something he either didn’t notice or doesn’t know how to adjust.
The latter is possible, and if Mackenzie needs some pointers, he can call Ryan Starr. The city’s information technology specialist, Starr has proven proficient at bailing the council out of technical difficulties as he did for the second straight time at their meeting Tuesday night.
As was the case, until Starr fixed things two weeks ago, Tuesday night’s session started with councilors able to see, but not hear virtual participants, who could hear, but not see them.
Starr quickly fixed it. Again.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.