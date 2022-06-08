Wait for it …
MONTPELIER — The voting is over, the results are in, but folks wondering whether Montpelier will remain at the very top of an obscure list created by the folks at USA Today will have to wait until next Friday.
Until then Montpelier is the country’s reigning “best small town for shopping” in the estimation with an opportunity for what would be a rare repeat in one of USA Today’s 10Best contests.
Montpelier debuted on the “10Best” list in 2019, finishing third in online voting that year. Vermont’s Capital City posted a second-place finish in 2020, before rising to the very top of the list last year.
What’s it mean?
It means there’s no place to go but down unless Montpelier wins for a second straight year.
It’s possible because Montpelier was squarely in the mix before the “polls” closed on Monday.
Did we say Monday?
We did.
Unfortunately when we checked for the results Tuesday we were greeted by a countdown clock that won’t stop ticking until the winner is revealed a week from Friday.
That, according to the drama-loving folks at USA Today, is when all will be revealed.
Go Montpelier!
Wait for this too …
BARRE — For the third straight year those who own property in the Granite City will have to wait a little longer for their property tax bills.
Dogged by the inability to fill a city assessor’s position — one that has been vacant for 18 months — the City Council exercised its discretion to delay the Aug. 15 due date for the first installment that is specified in the city’s charter.
Credit the continuing vacancy in a department that is down two positions — one of them the assessor — and hasn’t yet filled a third.
The Planning, Permitting and Assessing Department is currently a one-woman show and that has made lodging the Grand List and getting grievance hearings out of the way in time to set the tax rate and mail bills by mid-July beyond problematic.
Setting the tax rate and mailing the bills will again be delayed one month this year and, based on the council’s action Tuesday night, that means the first installment won’t be due until Sept. 15, though folks accustomed to paying in August are welcome to do so as soon as they receive their bills.
The dates of the other three installments — Nov. 15, 2022, Feb. 15, 2023, and May 15, 2023, are unchanged.
Deadline pressure
MONTPELIER — There’s still time, but folks who want to march, or ride or do whatever it is they do in Montpelier’s first post-pandemic, pre-Independence Day parade need to act fast.
How fast?
The deadline for prospective parade participants to sign up for Montpelier’s July 3 (that’s a Sunday this year) parade is Friday.
The good news?
While there are rules to read and competition guidelines courtesy of Union Mutual to peruse, it’s pretty simple. All you have to do is visit www.montpelieralive.com/parade-registration and follow the directions.
In case you’re wondering, the theme of this year’s parade, which will start at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3, is “Hope.”
We hope it doesn’t rain on the parade or the community celebration that will be making a comeback this year.
Tree whiz II
BARRE — A week ago we noted Amanda Garland was among the “tree champions” recently recognized by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program.
So why are we bringing up Garland again?
Seems the freshly decorated chair of the city’s Tree Committee was back at it this week — replacing six dead trees in downtown Barre with six new one ones
Garland and her students in the Central Vermont Career Center’s natural resources and sustainability program had help from city staff, but what was supposed to be a one-day project on Wednesday will probably continue today.
Cobblestones aside (there were cobblestones to contend with) removal of the stumps and roots of the departed trees proved more challenging than anticipated.
Not to worry. Any trees that weren’t planted on Wednesday, likely will be by the end of today. That includes one that will be planted in memory of Jody Norway a short distance from City Hall, where she died not long after arriving at work last week.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie noted the tribute to his former executive assistant during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. The session opened with a moment of silence for Norway, and ended with Mayor Jake Hemmerick echoing Councilor Thomas Lauzon’s lament of a sudden death that shook City Hall.
The memorial tree for Norway will be planted in front of Delicate Decadence in the Blanchard Block.
Man(ager) of the hour?
BARRE — City Manager Steve Mackenzie was scheduled to meet with his just-selected successor, Nicolas Storellicastro, today, but as he readies to retire after 12 years running his hometown, Mackenzie will be the manager of the hour on Sunday.
Make that hours.
A reception honoring Mackenzie for his service to the community, where he served for several years as a school board member and city councilor before he was hired as city manager in 2010, is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
That covers who, what, when and why, which leaves where?
Sunday afternoon’s informal tribute to Mackenzie will be held at The Meltdown (83 Washington St.). It’s a come if you can, stay as long as you want recognition and for folks who can’t make it Mackenzie isn’t going anywhere. He won’t retire until July 8 and isn’t planning on moving after he gives up a day and night job that has kept him busy working for Barre for the past 12 years.
Read all about it!
BARRE — Registration is now open for Aldrich Public Library’s summer reading program and this year’s theme — “Oceans of Possibilities” — will inspire a plethora of events and reading opportunities for local youth of all ages.
Like last year, several programs will be held under tents on the library’s side lawn. That will include a weekly “Craftermorn” program for children at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday, as well as dance classes for kids and teens. There will again be guest performers — from Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate to the Alyx Magic Library Show.
That’s just outside.
There will also be plenty to do inside the library during a summer that’s just getting started.
Children (ages 4 to 12) can join the Lego Club, which will meet Wednesday afternoons, while Chess Club will be a weekly Thursday option for 9- to 13-year-olds. Both clubs will meet in the Milne Community Room.
Teenagers can register for an “Introduction to Drawing” class — a one-time event that will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the Milne Room, and there will be three “Teen Lock-Ins.” Those exclusive after-hours events are open to seventh-graders through high school seniors and are planned from 6:30 to 9 p.m June 24, July 15 and Aug. 5 (all Fridays).
There will be plenty more programs throughout the summer including games and activities on the library lawn, a Celtic Folklore concert and story time, a teen board game night, an Alice In Wonderland-themed tea party and a poetry slam for teens and adults. A full list of summer reading events for kids and teens can be viewed at www.aldrichpubliclibrary.org/summer and while most programs do not require registration, some do. They would be the ones listed under the “Individual Program Registration” portion of the summer reading web page.
The library will also again serve as a summer meal site — providing free lunches to anyone 18 and younger. Lunches will be served on the library lawn on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.