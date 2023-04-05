Egg scrambles?
MONTPELIER — It won’t last long, but “hunting season” will open in central Vermont’s Twin Cities at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday.
Say what? If you favor foil-covered chocolate eggs and are the appropriate age (anyone younger than 12 makes the cut in Montpelier; and Barre’s hunt has always been geared for kids between 3 and 10), you’d be wise to make sure your parents don’t sleep in.
Parking can be somewhat challenging due to the popularity of two egg hunts that are both long-standing traditions.
Just ask Stephanie Quaranta, who worked seven of Montpelier’s egg hunts in Montpelier before bringing the tradition to Barre when she took over as recreation director 36 years ago.
The venue for Montpelier’s egg hunt is Hubbard Park. Barre’s is held at Rotary Park.
Carpooling is encouraged, and showing up at least 15 minutes early will give you time to catch your breath before the horns sound at 10 a.m. on the dot.
Neither hunt will last long. Both are BYOB (bring your own basket, or other receptacle), and have fun!
Lifechanger(s)
NORTHFIELD — We’ve been highlighting the central Vermont nominees for National Life Group’s “Lifechanger of the Year Award” in alphabetical order (take another bow, Jennifer Bisson and Dena Cody), but this week we’re doubling down.
Why? Because while Erin Fifield would technically be next, Joanna Fowler is right behind her, and we figured a “two-fer” would be a change of pace.
In deference to the alphabet, we’ll go with Fifield first.
A speech language pathologist at Northfield Elementary School, Fifield has a fan in colleague Jacquelyn Bacon.
“Erin (Fifield) is my supervisor, and I see her go above and beyond her required responsibilities every day,” explained Bacon. “As an SLP, she helps children find their voices and gives them the gift of adequate and effective communication (which is something that can make life very difficult if it is lacking or nonexistent).”
Bacon wasn’t done bragging about her boss.
“She (Fifield) is a kind and compassionate individual towards staff and students alike,” she said. “She is always willing to help and will do it with a smile on her face while holding everyone accountable. Our school community adores her, and she is a much deserving candidate!”
It sure sounds like it, but then you could make a case for Fowler, who teaches high school English at Twinfield Union School.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask the former student responsible for nominating her. We don’t know the student’s name, but whoever it was thought pretty highly of Fowler.
“Mrs. Fowler is an absolutely essential member of the Twinfield community,” the student said. “She has the kind of teaching style that everyone can learn from, no matter their style or level. I remember in my senior year, I was really struggling, and she would talk with me in the library and push me to be the student she knew I could be. She is a great teacher, but an even better person.”
Fowler’s student wasn’t finished.
“Every generation of Twinfielder will only ever speak kindly about her compassion and empathy that she brings to school,” the student said of Fowler. “She’s a cornerstone of that institution, and everyone that has passed through those halls will attest to that.”
Reopening soon?
BERLIN — Eventually, a popular shortcut that was temporarily closed to through-traffic to limit the beating it takes during mud season will reopen, but not as soon as originally advertised.
When Crosstown Road was closed March 29 the plan was to reopen it on Monday.
However, Town Administrator Vince Conti tells us that’s not going to happen. Skeptical that the road was sufficiently dry to reopen it as planned, we contacted Conti on Wednesday to make sure Monday was still a solid date.
“It is not solid, and neither is the road,” Conti replied.
That’s bad news for those who regularly use the gas-saving shortcut, but will be required to steer clear for longer than Conti had hoped.
“I’m expecting to extend the (road closure) at least a week, most likely two,” he said.
The alternative involves investing in a boatload of gravel and dealing with a badly rutted road, which received a heavy dose of rain shortly after Conti said it was still too soggy to drive on.
‘Fund’ money
MONTPELIER — For more than a decade, the Montpelier Community Fund Board has been reviewing and approving grant requests like the $134,150 that will be doled out this fiscal year.
Those grants range from $300 for Green Up Vermont to $16,000 for the Washington County Youth Service Bureau.
Why do we mention them?
Well, it seems the board is accepting applications for the next grant cycle, which means fresh deadlines and opportunity for local nonprofit organizations and artist who don’t mind putting in a little effort to determine whether they are eligible and, if they are, to submit an application.
Application forms and guidelines can be found on the city’s website — www.montpelier-vt.org/communityfundgrant online.
But here’s a hint: “Eligible programs, projects and organizations will benefit Montpelier, its residents, and the public good by effectively addressing basic human needs or by enhancing the quality, vitality, and sustainability of life in Montpelier.”
If that sounds like it covers a lot of ground, it does. And that is reflected in the variety of artists and local nonprofits that have received funding of the year.
The list includes Lost Nation Theater, the Vermont River Conservancy and Central Vermont Adult Basic Education.
Of course, there are rules and one of them is that completed applications must be received by the city manager’s office no later than midnight Monday, May 15.
An optional primer for prospective applicants will be held virtually on Monday, April 17. For those interested in attending the Zoom meeting, details are available on the city’s website. If you can’t make it, a recording will be made available after the session.
Got questions? Just call the city manager’s office at 802-223-9502, or send an e-mail to msmith@montpelier-vt.org or montpeliervtcommunityfund@gmail.com and ask away.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
