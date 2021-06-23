Fish tales
BARRE TOWN — The Lake Champlain International Father’s Day Fishing Derby couldn’t end soon enough for Francis Maring.
Literally.
The tournament started at midnight last Friday and Maring reeled in an impressive walleye (it weighed just under 8.5 pounds and was 28.5 inches long) that he checked in early Saturday afternoon. It was good for first place in that category and had Maring sitting in “super bonus” territory all of Saturday and into Sunday night.
That’s when it started raining walleye — big ones.
Maring dropped from first to second place shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday and from second to third place roughly three and a half hours later.
Third place isn’t bad. Just ask Ben Boileau, of Milton, who dropped Maring from third to fourth place at 4 a.m. Monday and to add insult to injury Jonathon Kimball, of Brandon, took over fourth place shortly after 1 p.m. Monday — two hours before the tournament ended.
There were a few other central Vermonters — one adult and four youth — who managed to stick on the leaderboard, which was updated throughout the weekend.
Though Christopher Austin, of Middlesex, never tasted first place, he was sitting in second for about 16 hours on the strength of a 4.95-pound smallmouth bass that was 21 inches long. When the tournament ended that was still good enough for third place.
In the “junior cold water” division Benjamin Gomo, of East Montpelier, spent several hours in first place after hauling in a 10.29-pound lake trout that was 31 inches long. Gomo, who checked in his fish at 9 a.m. Saturday, was clinging to ninth place by the time the tournament ended. Among those who passed him was Jaysen Braves, of Barre, whose 30-inch lake trout wasn’t quite as long, but weighed 10.93 pounds. That was good for sixth place.
Barre and East Montpelier were also on the board in the “junior cool water” division thanks to Mackenzie Murray and Ila Dalmasse.
Murray, of Barre, finished in eighth place after catching a smallmouth bass that weighed 4.07 pounds and was 20 inches long. Dalmasse, of East Montpelier, was one spot behind with a smallmouth that weighed 4.06 pounds and measured 19.75 inches.
Free swim?
BARRE — Folks who want to test the waters of Barre’s newly renovated and expanded swimming pool will get their first chance for free on Sunday.
Sure, they’ll have to wait for the ceremonial ribbon cutting, which is set for 12:30 p.m., and unless things warm up considerably, the water could be on the chilly side because they didn’t start filling the pool until Wednesday night.
However, the $1.2 million overhaul of the concrete pool that was constructed in 1949, is essentially complete and the recreational resource — including its new “beach entry” — will be pressed into service for three hours on Sunday afternoon.
The season will officially start on Monday and the lifeguard-dependent schedule indicates the pool will be open for general swim from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 12:30 to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Family swim will be on weekdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The new-look pool will still serve as one of Barre’s summer meals sites, with free lunches available for those 18 and younger at the poolhouse shortly after 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Though the cost of day passes ($3 for children and $4 for adults) hasn’t changed, the season passes for children are partially being subsidized by a Summer Matters grant the city received. This summer, those passes will cost $20 — a 50% discount. Season passes for adults are $55 and it’s $60 for families.
Though the accessible beach entry had city councilors talking about the possibility of hosting a summer-ending dog day at the pool à la Montpelier, everything from the decking and the fencing to the ladders and lifeguard chairs is new. There is also some additional green space — even if some of it isn’t yet green because the grass was freshly planted.
All are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting and swim for free afterward.
Public safety announcement?
BARRE — The folks at the Hollow Inn are pretty pleased with the service they’ve received from the city’s police and fire and ambulance departments.
How do we know?
Seems the Patel family — they own the South Main Street motel — recently cut a couple of $1,000 checks to express their gratitude for the service they’ve received from each department.
No final decisions have yet been made, but Police Chief Tim Bombardier has suggested the $1,000 his department received be put to an end of summer community picnic that had become a pre-pandemic tradition in Currier Park.
Mayor Lucas Herring is thinking Aug. 25 might work because it will coincide with the community visit from the Vermont Council on Rural Development that was scheduled to happen more than a year ago, but was postponed as consequence of the pandemic.
Drink to that?
WAITSFIELD — When it comes to raising money for local nonprofits, Lawson’s Finest Liquids has a winning recipe, but is always looking for new ingredients.
In this case, the ingredients are the nonprofits and while this year’s roster is set, the company is now accepting applications from nonprofits that would like to benefit from its Sunshine Fund next year.
So says Karen Lawson, co-owner and chief creative officer of the socially conscious company that is constantly in search of good causes its customers can drink to.
Lawson will tell you that’s not quite how the Sunshine Fund is fueled. Because Lawson’s Finest pays its staff a generous living wage and benefit package it encourages its taproom guests to skip the tips and donate to (you guessed it!) the Sunshine Fund.
That, give or take, is how the Sunshine Fund has worked since it was established in 2018 and $575,000 in donations later, Lawson isn’t looking to change it.
“The Sunshine Fund really captures the spirit of what we set out to do at Lawson’s Finest: bring people together to create memorable experiences and enjoy local craft beer while supporting the people and places within our communities,” she says. “We’re so proud of what we have been able to accomplish with the Sunshine Fund so far, and we’re looking forward to another amazing year of partnerships with non-profits that champion such important causes.”
Past Sunshine Fund recipients include Pathways Vermont, The Kelly Brush Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Vermont Foodbank and The Trust for Public Land.
The complete list is much longer and since the fund was launched in 2018, it has donated more than $575,000 to Vermont-based nonprofits.
Last year, Lawson says, the fund supported 15 different nonprofits — raising a total of $152,313 in guest donations when you include matching funds provided by Lawson’s Finest.
Given the company’s location, priority is given to Mad River Valley and Washington County nonprofits that focus on healthy communities, food and economic security, and natural resource protection and sustainable recreation.
Visit www.lawsonsfinest.com/sip/sunshine-fund/application if you’d like the name of your nonprofit “on tap” at Lawson’s Finest next year, and fill out and submit an application before the Aug. 31 deadline.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com.
