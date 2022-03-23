Neighborhood watch
BERLIN — The alert folks who live along Stewart Road got a shout out from the Select Board this week and speaking on behalf of her dog, Sosa, Sara Lyngholm assures us it is well-deserved.
Let’s back up … all the way to March 11 — the Friday before a weekend snowstorm that left central Vermont buried beneath a thick blanket of fresh snow that didn’t last long.
It wasn’t a particularly good day for Lyngholm whose daughter was involved in an afternoon accident at the Intersection of Route 62, Airport and Fisher Roads in Berlin.
Lyngholm wasn’t in the car, but her daughter and grandchildren were and so was Sosa.
The good news?
No one was hurt.
The bad news?
Sosa was spooked. So much so that that the 10-year-old chihuahua-Jack Russell terrier mix literally fled the scene of the accident. The dog ran past nearby Central Vermont Medical Center, down Fisher Road and onto Stewart Road.
“He was terrified,” Lyngholm says of Sosa, who was featured on countless posters, easily the subject of 2,000 emails and another 1,300 Facebook posts over a three-day span that included a significant snow storm.
Lyngholm, who lives in Northfield, says Sosa was twice picked up by the same game camera on Stewart Road early Saturday morning, but his trail went cold during the storm.
Other game cameras were deployed and feeding stations with rotisserie chicken were established along Stewart Road where Lyngholm tells us residents were all eyes.
“Everybody that was on Stewart Road was looking for him,” she says.
On Monday afternoon food was taken from one of the feeding stations and about an hour later a woman called to say she saw Sosa across the road. Not long after that one of the road’s residents had coaxed the frightened dog into his arms, and Lyngholm and Sosa were reunited.
“He smelled terrible, but he was unscathed,” she says of her pet, who is safe at home and a topic of conversation at Select Board meetings.
Board member Flo Smith said the all’s well that ends well dog tale was a tribute to the folks who live on Stewart Road, while Carl Parton was thinking bigger.
“Make sure we get the rights if Disney wants to make a movie out of this,” he joked
Dogs gone?
BARRE — While clerks from Barre and Berlin to Williamstown and Worcester are busy licensing dogs in the run-up to the annual April 1 deadline the “new normal” seems to suggest there could be fewer of them.
What?
Take Barre, where, pre-pandemic, City Clerk Carol Dawes routinely licensed anywhere from 600 to 620 dogs a year — including about 400 by the April 1 deadline.
That number dropped to 446 (for the year) in 2020 and to 407 last year.
Then there’s this year.
With a week to go before the deadline, Dawes has only licensed about 150 dogs, which means:
A) She’ll be very busy licensing dogs in the next few days;
B) the pandemic disrupted dog owners’ routines, and they just need their chains rattled; or
C) COVID has taken a previously unreported toll on the canine population.
We’re betting its a mix of A and B.
If it’s more the latter than the former, perhaps we can help.
If you own a dog in Barre or beyond it’s time to get it licensed because after April 1 you’ll have to pay a premium.
Not so fast …
BARRE — It took a few months, but the City Council’s decision to invest a small sliver of sizable surplus in four digital speed indicator signs is finally paying off.
The signs went up last week and early returns suggest motorists are paying attention to them.
Though the signs aren’t currently set to display top-end speeds beyond 35 mph they do capture that data, and while one has recorded speed of up to 57 mph, anecdotal and observational evidence suggest they are slowing traffic entering the city at four of its gateways.
That includes both North and South Main streets, as well as Washington and Prospect streets.
Motorists traveling below the 25 mph speed limit can see how fast they are driving by reading the orange numbers on the signs. Those numbers shift from orange to red when you exceed 25 mph and a white strobe is added to the mix at 32 mph.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie says he’s spent some time watching the signs in action and while it isn’t unusual for the strobe to be triggered by an approaching vehicle, most motorists respond by easing off the gas and are at or below the speed limit by the time they pass the signs.
That’s good news, according to Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who says he fielded a lot of complaints about speeding while campaigning in the run-up to Town Meeting Day.
The better news?
Funding for four more of the signs is included in the city’s capital budget and, once purchased, they will be deployed on streets where speeding is a chronic problem.
Hail to the chief?
BARRE — Police Chief Brad Vail has been on the job for a couple of weeks, but he’ll be the guest of honor at something of a coming out party this weekend at Alumni Hall.
Arranged by City Manager Steve Mackenzie, the informal Sunday afternoon affair will give Vail an opportunity to meet people and folks in Barre the chance to welcome the city’s new police chief to the community.
It’s an open to all, come if you want two-hour event that will feature light refreshments served in the second-floor meeting room at Alumni Hall (the brick building that sits between the Barre Municipal Auditorium and the BOR ice arena. Set to start at 2 p.m. the “community welcoming event” will conclude at 4 p.m.
Survey says …?
MONTPELIER — When it comes to the online survey now being conducted by the folks at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library what it ultimately says is up to those who can spare the few minutes it takes to fill it out.
If you live in Montpelier, Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester you’ve got a stake in the library and some say — if you want it — in its future.
You don’t need to regularly use the library, or use it at all, to have some opinions about the services it currently provides and the ones you think it should going forward. That’s the kind of input critical to a strategic planning process like the one the library just launched.
It’s been awhile.
More than a decade has passed since the Kellogg-Hubbard undertook a similar exercise and, well, times have changed — a lot!
That has the folks at Kellogg-Hubbard wondering how can the library can serve more people, with more efficiency, expertise and equity in the years ahead?
It’s a question they can’t fully answer without a wide range of community input, which is where you and the survey come in.
Just visit www.kellogghubbard.org and take the time to fill it out. You can do it all at once — it shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes — or in smaller bites if you prefer. All you have to do is click “submit” to save what you’ve done and pick up where you left off next time.
Either way, your answers will be kept confidential. However, those who provide their contact information will be entered into a drawing to win one of two $50 gift cards.
