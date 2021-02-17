Feeling the love?
MONTPELIER — The “Valentine Phantom” didn’t disappoint last weekend, but the “love” that is lingering in the Capital City isn’t just due to the hearts that are still plastered around downtown.
Thanks to 17 downtown merchants — from Alla Vita to Zutano — a promotion designed to raise money for the Montpelier Food Pantry is underway.
It’s called “Love Your Neighbor” and the idea is pretty simple: Donate $25 to the Food Pantry and get 20% off at participating Montpelier stores this weekend.
Of course, you’ll need a “Love Your Neighbor” pass and you don’t have to wait until Saturday to pick one up. They are available at Bear Pond Books, Capitol Stationers and Woodbury Mountain Toys.
All three businesses are participating in the program, though the 20% off offer excludes used books at Bear Pond Books and Legos at Woodbury Mountain Toys.
The only other restriction is cafe orders at Capitol Grounds where the 20% discount will apply to merchandise only on Saturday and Sunday.
For a complete list of participating merchants (it’s most of them, not counting restaurants) check out the Montpelier Alive Facebook page.
Minutes by minutes
BARRE — The recording secretary for the Barre Unified Union School District and, before that the three districts that were merged to create it, is responsible for more than her share of meeting minutes over the years, but Andrea Poulin likely will remember her latest effort.
Though the minutes for last Thursday’s board meeting haven’t yet been adopted, the “draft” minutes have been posted and fairly reflect what happened at the meeting — right down to Spaulding High School Principal Brenda Waterhouse’s verbal report.
Poulin, who lives in Washington, can take some pride (and likely a good bit of credit) for the following sentence that appears in the draft minutes: “Mrs. Waterhouse announced that David Poulin is a finalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Awards, advising that only a small percentage of students across the country qualify for this and that during her tenure at SHS, only a handful of students have been able to reach this level of achievement.”
That isn’t just a proud mother’s musings (well, it sort of is), it’s what Waterhouse said and because minutes matter, Poulin dutifully (and happily) recorded her son’s achievement.
We’ll let you know if he wins.
Going, going …
BARRE — When we heard from the friend of a “Friend” that we’d inadvertently omitted the link to the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library’s online auction, we hastily ran a clarification including that important piece of information for folks who might want to bid on one of the 20 items.
Hopefully, that helped and there is evidence it might have because the auction, which is typically an in-person affair that is paired with a winter banquet, had surpassed $1,100 in combined bids with Marianne Koch’s colorful quilt leading the way. There had been 16 bids on the quilt through Wednesday afternoon and the high bid was $200.
Then there’s poor Guy Isabelle.
Isabelle’s offer to of up to eight hours use of his pickup truck, complete with him as a driver, had only generated one bid and if that holds up the $30 will be a steal. If you’ve got a move in your future, or stuff you’d like hauled off to the dump spending some quality time with Isabelle could be an economical answer. He doesn’t bite, he’s a great storyteller and it’s a good cause.
We digress.
While the clarification was helpful, it wasn’t as prominent as the initial piece. This, on the other hand ...
If you’d like to check out what the Friends are selling to raise money to support the local library just visit http://32auctions.com/AldrichFriends. The auction, which started Feb. 1 and will conclude on March 2, is beginning to heat up and at the moment $35 would get you a complete set of Harry Potter books (all seven volumes), or a truck ride with Isabelle (all eight hours).
Either would be a bargain.
Gone!
BARRE — We were tempted to leave this one alone because, let’s be honest who hasn’t read, seen or heard enough about Bernie Sanders’ blasted mittens?
That’s when we took a breath and let curiosity get the better of us.
Who, we wondered, bought the pair of Sanders-like “Swittens” mitten-maker Jen Ellis donated to the Good Samaritan Haven in hopes the homeless shelter could raise some money by auctioning them off?
Facebook says …
Montpelier resident Samantha Hershberger!
OK, technically it was Instagram, but the folks at Good Samaritan Haven reposted the photo of Hershberger sporting her new “Swittens” just as we were wrapping up this column on Wednesday.
We thought we’d have to run without a name and were prepared to report that 28 folks bid on the mittens that were auctioned on eBay and the winning bid — $520 (that’s $260 per Switten!) — was submitted last Friday.
The auction ended on Valentine’s Day, and Hershberger has the mittens to prove it.
Tune in
If you are looking for a discussion of some of the local news appearing on these pages, as well as the story behind the story, look no further than JD Green’s podcast Aired Out, which can most easily be found on the Aired Out Facebook page.
Green, who used to have a regular column in The Times Argus titled “Beyond the Dog,” is best known for his community activism and his voice. For years, JD was a DJ on local radio stations, including Froggy and the Radio Vermont Group. Most recently, he has been using his on-air talent to interview central Vermonters (and more) about why they do what they do.
Now, one of those guests is editor Steven Pappas, who joins Green each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to talk about the news of the day and week. It’s live, and a bit irreverent and raw at times. But Green and Pappas do a good job of keeping the news light, and the conversation lighter. The banter is pretty amusing, too.
Check them out. And be sure to tune in daily to Green’s podcasts (usually starting around 11 a.m.). We can almost guarantee you’re going to walk away knowing one of your neighbors here in Central Vermont better.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
