BARRE — Sunday’s reception for retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie was a source of confusion for his 5-year-old granddaughter, Gigi, who gave the guest of honor a precious memory when things were finally winding down at The Meltdown.
Seems Gigi watched a steady stream of well-wishers wish her grandfather well during an event where he was clearly the center of attention.
Apparently Gigi thought she knew what all the fuss was about, but, as can be the case, thought wrong.
Mackenzie isn’t holding it against her because on a day when he truly appreciated the attention, Gigi supplied the perfect ending.
It’s a story Mackenzie told city councilors Tuesday night and will no doubt tell whenever talk turns to a retirement reception that didn’t end with candles and cake, but — thanks to Gigi — did feature a parting gift that didn’t require wrapping.
“When it was all over and the family was getting ready to leave I went over to say goodbye to my 5-year-old granddaughter (Gigi) and she said: ‘Happy birthday, Papa,’” Mackenzie fondly recalled.
His response?
“I’ll take it,” he said.
Turns out Gigi was off, but not by a lot. Mackenzie will celebrate his birthday days before the Barre Heritage Festival returns for the first time since the pandemic.
Mackenzie will have retired by then, and if Gigi mistakes the Barre big bash as just another birthday for “Papa,” so what?
Rate adjustment
MONTPELIER — We spotted the error after city councilors set water and sewer rates last week and city councilors just corrected it.
It won’t save ratepayers a lot of money, but it will save some because a fresh resolution sets the quarterly “ready to serve charge” for water and sewer at $63.75. That’s down from the $65-a-quarter approved last week and in keeping with the 8.2% rate hikes that were pitched to the council.
At $65, that portion of the rates — the part you can’t conserve your way out of — would have increased by 10.2%.
That was never the plan and was the result of a rounding error that was fixed by councilors during Monday’s special meeting.
What’s it mean?
It means the ready-to-serve charge for water and sewer will drop from $260 to $250 a year, saving ratepayers a combined $10, or a little less than $1 a month.
Don’t spend it all in one place.
Motor voters?
BARRE — Ice prevented it from happening on Town Meeting Day in March and will be back by the time the general election rolls around in November, but there won’t be a hint of ice in the BOR arena on Aug. 9, just a bunch of voters sitting in idling vehicles.
Using the BOR for drive-through voting was a big hit when it was first tried two years ago, and City Clerk Carol Dawes confirmed it will make a comeback for this year’s primary elections.
“It’s a really smooth way to hold an election,” Dawes said.
She’s got a point.
It requires next to no setup because almost all voters arrive in their personal voting booths and drive off after taking the time to fill out a ballot and deposit it in a tabulator.
It isn’t air-conditioned, but then neither is the nearby Barre Municipal Auditorium, which has long served as the city’s designated polling place and will again come November and March when ice will take the BOR out of contention.
Democratic process
BARRE — Free tickets for next Wednesday’s moderated free-for-all involving the four Democrats still in the running for Vermont’s lone congressional seat are now available.
The price is right and those who want to attend the debate to be held at the Barre Opera House should visit barredemocrats.org/debate/ online and click “reserve tickets now.”
Hosted by the Washington County Democratic Committee, the 90-minute debate will be moderated by Anne Galloway, founder and editor-at-large of VT Digger and will be followed by a reception hosted by Greater Barre Democrats.
All four candidates — Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, Sianay Chase-Clifford, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers have agreed to participate.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the in-person debate is set to start at 7 p.m.
With early voting about to begin and the primary that will pick a winner set for Aug. 9, next Wednesday’s debate will provide candidates an opportunity to explain to a live audience why they are best-equipped to fill the seat currently held by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
Still waiting …
MONTPELIER — The countdown clock is still ticking, but for the moment Montpelier is still the country’s reigning “best small town for shopping,” according to the folks at USA Today.
Bold prediction: That will change on Friday.
On Friday (here’s hoping) Montpelier will either be the country’s two-time reigning “best small town for shopping,” or just another small town that perennially makes a short list in an obscure USA Today contest decided by online voters.
As we noted last week, the voting has been over for some time and now it’s been over for a week longer than that. However, our observation didn’t speed up the countdown clock and those just dying to know how the Capital City fared will just have to wait another week.
That will make it old news by this time next week, but we’ll try to remember to bring it to you.
Go Montpelier!
Open and closed?
BARRE — There’s good news and bad news to report when it comes to Barre’s recently expanded swimming pool.
The good news?
The pool will open a week from Monday (that’s June 27).
The bad news?
Until the city can recruit more lifeguards it won’t be open on weekends.
Lifeguards are in short supply this year and while the city has a few, it doesn’t have enough to predictably staff the pool on weekends.
Unless something changes, the pool will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for general swim and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family swim.
The weekday schedule is the same as last summer and while swim lessons are still a bit of a moving target, most of them will be held before the pool opens at 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
If you’ve got an up-to-date lifeguard certification, or are interested in finding out how you can get certified, just call 802-476-0257.
