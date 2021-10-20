‘Bomb(er)s away!’
BARRE — Police Chief Tim Bombardier is readying to call it a career (again) and while the man known locally as “Bomber” still has more than a week before his second retirement the “farewells” have officially started.
On Tuesday, Bombardier endured a barrage of “whereas-es” served up by Deputy Chief Larry Eastman who read a resolution hitting the highlights of his 40-year career in law enforcement and a subsequent standing ovation.
Bombardier, who retired after 26 years with the Vermont State Police only to accept the police chief’s job in Barre in 2006 will retire again a week from Friday, but not before folks who want to wish him well are given that chance.
Bombardier’s brief appearance at Tuesday night’s meeting gave councilors a chance to thank him for his service to the community, Eastman an opportunity to praise his leadership and vision and City Manager Steve Mackenzie a chance to invite residents to an open house that will be held in his honor from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Alumni Hall.
Mackenzie, who was on the council that hired Bombardier, valued his service as a department head, admired his skill at building relationships and said all are welcome.
Weller is ‘wellest!’
CALAIS — If only “wellest” was a word we’re told the superlative would surely apply to Calais’ Callie Weller.
Let’s back up.
Seems Weller, who teaches preschool at Calais Elementary School, caught the attention of the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children, and the organization just declared she is the winner of the seventh annual “Early Childhood Educator of the Year” award.
Well, well!
We’re told the prestigious annual award recognizes “exceptional early childhood educators and emphasizes the importance of high-quality early childhood education.”
Take a bow, Callie Weller!
Weller, who has been teaching in Calais for 13 years, was technically one of last year’s recipients because, rather than single any one out in the middle of a health care crisis, the award went to all Vermont’s early childhood educators (Weller was one of them) for safely providing care to their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the selection committee took a hard look at how nominees supported their communities and, well, Weller was “wellest.”
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Janet McLaughlin, executive director of the association.
“Callie Weller had the energy and skill to make Pre-K work for each family in her district, whether the child was at home or in the classroom,” McLaughlin says. “Callie’s approach embodies what equity looks like in early childhood education.”
That’s high praise and there’s more where it came from.
“At the peak of a pandemic, she took it upon herself to support each child and family with the best possible experience,” McLaughlin adds. “Early childhood educators lift so much weight for their communities, and so often it’s invisible. With this award, we hope to spotlight the heart and strength Callie (Weller) and many others bring to this essential job.”
Weller, who spent her mornings last school year teaching young children in person and her afternoons instructing them remotely, received the award during a virtual conference on Wednesday.
This year things are closer to normal in Calais where Weller is still making a difference.
“Kids deserve really excited teachers who want to be here every day and help them explore their world and learn about it,” she says. “You have to love what you do.”
Weller does and, thanks to award sponsor Let’s Grow Kids, now has $2,500 and an all expense paid trip to the National Association for the Education of Young Children conference to show for it.
Weller says she plans to use the money to help cover the cost of the educational leadership degree she is currently pursuing at Saint Michael’s College.
Drug drops?
MONTPELIER — Folks looking to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs can pick their spot this weekend.
Saturday is “Prescription Drug Take Back Day” and there are several central Vermont collection sites that will be accepting unused medications from folks who no longer need them between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The last collection was in April when pandemic-weary Vermonters dropped off 6,000 pounds of prescription drugs that they didn’t need or want.
Most of Saturday’s collection sites — police departments in Barre, Montpelier and Northfield, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Montpelier and Kinney Drugs pharmacies on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin and South Main Street in Waterbury — have year-round, secure drop boxes for unused medications. The State House doesn’t, but, thanks to Capitol Police, will participate in Saturday’s collection.
Though they aren’t among Saturday’s collection sites, there are drop boxes available year-round at police departments in Barre Town and Berlin, as well as in the lobby at the Central Vermont Medical Center and the state police barracks in Middlesex.
Leaving unused prescription drugs hanging around the house is generally a bad idea and while flushing the medicine down the toilet or tossing it in the trash might seem safe to some, both are fraught with problems and pose environmental, safety and health risks that dropping them at a secure location doesn’t.
It’s safe, it’s free, and it works. If it didn’t they wouldn’t keep doing it.
