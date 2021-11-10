3-2-1!
MONTPELIER — It took three years, but the Capital City’s downtown has crept to the very top of an obscure list created by the folks at USA Today.
Seems Montpelier is now the best small town for shopping in the United States — unseating Berlin (Maryland, not the town next door) for the top spot in a contest that devolves into a readers choice, but starts with 20 towns nominated by a panel of “experts.”
Though the five-member panel of travel writers welcomed two new “experts” this year, Montpelier completed its steady ascension in a contest that targets towns with a population less than 25,000 residents that have a combination of eclectic boutiques, art galleries, antique stores and farmers’ markets and are perfect destinations for “retail therapy.”
Montpelier debuted on the “10Best” list in 2019, finishing third in online voting that year. Last year, the Capital City improved its standing, coming in just behind Berlin, Maryland.
One of only three towns in the country that has been on the Top 10 list for each of the past three years, Montpelier is the only community that has consistently improved its standing each year.
Highlands, North Carolina, won the contest in 2019, finished fourth last year and third this year.
Dahlonega, Georgia, the runner-up in 2019, slipped to third last year and fifth this year.
Then there’s Montpelier, which went from 3 to 2 to 1 on a Top 10 list.
It literally doesn’t get any better than that, according to Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
“I am so proud of the business owners of Montpelier for receiving this recognition,” says Groberg, who believes the attention is warranted.
“Over 40 independently-owned boutiques in Montpelier provide personalized customer service and a wonderful selection of unique items,” he says. “Now people across the country will learn what locals have always known: that Montpelier offers a tremendous shopping experience.”
That is consistent with USA Today’s take: “Just steps from the Vermont State House lies the pedestrian-friendly Montpelier downtown shopping district — a neighborhood packed with shops, antique stores and restaurants. Find one-of-a-kind pieces from Vermont artists at the Artisans Hand Craft Gallery or pick up a new cooking gadget at Capital Kitchen.”
Love a parade?
BARRE — Unless the weather forecast was wildly off on Wednesday, today should be a great day for a parade.
That’s a good thing, because Barre’s annual Veterans Day parade is set to step off from the Barre Municipal Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.
Canceled due to the pandemic last year, the parade will follow its regular route — down Auditorium Hill and on to Seminary Street before banging a left on North Main Street and ending at the “Youth Triumphant” memorial in City Hall Park.
A ceremony, including speeches, performances from three school bands, and the laying of a wreath at the base of the memorial will immediately follow the parade at 11 a.m.
Norwich to Norwich?
NORTHFIELD — It isn’t called Norwich University for nothing, and 50 students from the nation’s oldest private military college will go back to where it all began — Norwich, Vermont — today as part of the university’s 12th annual Legacy March.
This one will take three days, cover 50 miles and, if they hit their target, raise $8,000 for “Veterans’ Place” — a 26-bed, substance-free, transitional housing program that is based in Norwich.
The Legacy March, has raised more than $30,000 for veterans’ organizations since its inception and “Veterans Place” has been the recipient for the past several years.
Why the march?
Well, if you like the idea of history repeating itself, this one will appeal to you.
Turns out the march re-creates the historical movement that brought the cadets from Norwich to Northfield after a disastrous fire on the original campus in 1866.
Wait, there’s more!
In the tradition of experiential education championed by Norwich founder Capt. Alden Partridge, marchers will receive educational instruction on local and regional history, public policy and engineering from Norwich University faculty, staff and alumni.
The march will start today on the village green of the university’s original hometown — Norwich — and students will visit grave sites for Partridge and Truman Ransom (Norwich University’s second president) and march past what was once Partridge’s home.
During lunch today, participating students will learn about the impact of U.S. Sen. Justin Morrill, R-Vt., on American higher education, including the Land Grant College Act that bears his name and the roots of this far-reaching legislation in Partridge’s philosophy.
The march will end on Saturday when, if all goes as planned, students arrive at the Northfield campus in time for lunch on Saturday.
Record-setting 5K?
BARRE — No records were set on the course during last weekend’s Granite City 5K in Barre, but the annual race, which is now in its seventh year, did set a fundraising record.
That’s good new for “Veterans’ Place” in Northfield, which last year received roughly $13,000 in proceeds from a virtual version of Barre’s 5K.
They will be receiving a lot more this year though race organizers are keeping the exact number close to the vest until a ceremonial check passing that is set a week from Saturday.
While we don’t know how much the race raised we do know who posted the fastest time and it was roughly four minutes off the previous record.
Vincent Gucciardo, 33, of Barre was the top-ranked runner — posting a time of 21:52. Stephen Maas, 43, of Barre finished second with a time of 22:17 and 15-year-old Gustave Van Leeuwen of Northfield spoiled a Granite City sweep finishing third with a time of 24:43.
The fastest female of the day hailed from Hartland.
Cynthia Hampton, 58, completed the course in 25:59. That was good for sixth overall.
Missed directions?
BARRE — Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt, was a few minutes late for his Tuesday morning press conference at the Learning Together Center in Barre because when it was supposed to start he was somewhere in Barre Town.
It isn’t clear where, but Welch blamed Google for his ending up in the wrong spot while later noting he had toured the Head Start program Capstone Community Action runs in the former Brook Street School in Barre before.
Little flag
BARRE — On a night when city councilors agreed to fly a giant flag for Veterans Day, Steve England presented them with a much smaller version.
A gift from England and his wife, Lisa, the flag will replace the tattered one he recently spotted at the public works garage.
