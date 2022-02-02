-- (Un)Locked and loaded?
BARRE — In a sign things are slowly shifting back to normal, the Barre Municipal Auditorium will be unlocked and likely loaded this weekend when the Barre Fish and Game Club brings back it’s popular two-day gun show.
Canceled last year amid concerns about COVID-19, the last edition of the Central Vermont Gun Show was held just before the pandemic took control two years ago.
It will return from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, when dozens of vendors with more than 200 tables fill both floors of the auditorium in a format familiar to those who frequent the popular show.
As always, parking is free, but admission (it’s $10 for adults and $1 for children) isn’t.
The auditorium is a city-owned building, so masks will be required for vendors and patrons alike, we’re told the same was true for last Sunday’s bridal show, which was the first rental of the auditorium in months.
It won’t be the last.
We’re told the Greater Barre Craft Guild already has booked its November-ending holiday craft fair — the one that was a 40-year tradition before COVID hit and organizers opted not to hold the weekend-long event in 2020 or 2021.
-- Run for it!
CALAIS — Just last week, veteran Selectman John Brabant was running unopposed for yet another two-year term, Michael Fullerton was the only candidate to replace Fletcher Dean on the Cemetery Commission, and Moderator Gus Seelig wasn’t running at all.
That was last week.
This week, Brabant finds himself in the middle of a three-way race; Fullerton suddenly has competition; and Seelig, who is typically nominated and elected on the floor of Calais’ traditional town meeting, will have his name printed on ballots that will be mailed to all active registered voters in town.
How’d that happen?
After last Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline, Town Clerk Jeremy Weiss sought and obtained a waiver under recently passed emergency legislation extending the deadline until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Initially, Weiss requested the waiver apply to offices — moderator and cemetery commissioner — that are typically elected on the floor of a town meeting that won’t be happening in Calais this year. However, state election officials said a blanket extension of the filing deadline would be appropriate, and it was approved last Thursday.
That worked for Seelig who filed his consent of candidate form to run for moderator late last week. Seelig is running unopposed. Brabant isn’t, and neither is Fullerton.
On Monday, Tina Golon filed a consent of candidate form to run for the select board seat now held by Brabant; and moments before Tuesday’s deadline, Jonathan Fitch made it a three-way race.
Meanwhile, another Fitch — Shari — filed her nominating petition to run against Fullerton for the five-year seat on the Cemetery Commission now held by Dean.
-- ‘Feet first?’
BARRE — Last month was School Board Appreciation Month, and it ended with a “let’s talk socks” moment in Barre.
Perhaps we should explain.
Thanks to a tradition started in 2019, Darn Tough Vermont had been providing every school board member in the state a free pair of socks to thank them for their service each January.
The gesture didn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated because when Superintendent Chris Hennessey told board members he’d be mailing them certificates of appreciation, School Director Gina Akley put her feet first.
“I appreciate the certificate, but are we getting socks?” Akley asked. “I’m in it for the socks.”
Seems Akley missed the memo from the Vermont School Boards Association announcing Darn Tough wouldn’t be able to keep the tradition going this year, prompting a tongue-in-cheek response from Akley.
“I call absolute B.S. on that,” she joked. “I’m going to write a strongly worded letter to someone.”
Board Chair Sonya Spaulding, who broke the news to Akley because she didn’t miss the memo, agreed nothing says “thanks for your service” quite like a well-made pair of socks.
“I really look forward to the socks,” she said. “It’s a tiny little, sweet little perk getting (a free pair of) Darn Tough socks.”
Enter School Director Guy Isabelle, who said he’s had a pair of Darn Tough socks for “45 years” that and recently developed holes, putting him in a position to take advantage of the company’s lifetime guarantee.
“I am going to get new socks,” he gloated.
We looked into it, and it seems the interruption of a budding tradition that meant more to school board members than the folks at Darn Tough could have known was purely a timing issue. Seems the company suspended taking charitable requests late last year so that it could fill the ones it already had, and started taking them again on Monday.
What’s it mean?
Well, it probably means that if School Board Appreciation Month was in February instead of January, school board members running for office would have fresh new socks on their feet courtesy of Darn Tough.
-- Card shower?
BERLIN — The folks at Green Mountain United Way tell us they are well on their way to gathering 100 Valentines Day cards to “shower the love on foster parents” in central Vermont.
Executive Director Tawnya Kristen says celebrating those “community champions” who graciously open their homes to care for children in need seemed like a good idea, and we’re fast approaching a better-time-than-most to deliver a heart-felt salute.
“What better holiday to celebrate ‘love’ than Valentines Day,” Kristen asks, encouraging those who want to be participate to pick up or make a Valentines Day card and write a message of thanks to the many who continue to be there for children in foster care.
The cards — a simple reminder that love is everywhere — can be dropped off or mailed to Green Mountain United Way, 652 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641.
So what happens if “shower the love’ turns into an epic card storm?
Not a problem, according to Kristen, who says while foster parents are the front lines, there is an army of caseworkers behind them.
“It definitely takes a community to do this work,” she says.
-- No problem!
BARRE — Scrambling to keep schools open amid a chronic, pandemic-related staffing shortage Superintendent Chris Hennessey welcomed a little constructive criticism last week.
Why?
Not because School Director Alice Farrell’s observation that it was past time to wash the school buses was off base? And not because her concern that the salty build-up encrusting the brake lights made it difficult to tell when buses were preparing to stop was misplaced.
No to both of those.
What Hennessey loved about Farrell’s issue was its pre-pandemic sound.
“I just want to thank you for giving me a traditional and solvable problem to fix,” he said, vowing to make sure the buses were washed and the brake lights cleaned to Farrell’s satisfaction.
-- ‘Fit’ to print?
MONTPELIER — Every year the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports presents the Vermont Business Wellness Leader award to a worthy community member who goes beyond their occupational duties to foster well-being in the community.
You know the kind of people we’re talking about — the kind who lead by example with motivational role-modeling and generous service to the community. The ones who exhibit strong leadership in sustaining a culture of well-being and a zeal for worksite wellness that raises the bar.
Perhaps you work for one of those people, and if you do you should really consider nominating them for the award, which is announced each year at during the “Worksite Wellness Conference” that the council co-hosts with the state Department of Health.
The deadline is April 1 (no fooling!), so you’ve got plenty of time, not that you’ll need a lot of it. Nomination letters should include the nominee’s name and title, and a statement describing how they demonstrate motivational role modeling, generous service to the community, strong leadership in sustaining a culture of well-being and a zeal for worksite wellness that other employers strive to emulate.
Ideally, nominees shouldn’t do these things because it’s part of their job description, but because it’s who they are. With that in mind, you should also indicate how the nominee goes beyond their occupational duties to foster well-being in the community.
The council’s point person for nominations is Anna Grearson. When you’ve got a letter drafted, just send it to annagrearson@yahoo.com, and she’ll take it from there.
