BARRE — With “Spirit Week” nearing an end at Spaulding High School, homecoming must be coming soon (real soon) and there is news to note.
For starters, the annual homecoming bonfire is making a comeback Friday night, effectively lifting a pandemic-long burn ban at Spaulding.
Those fires typically attract a crowd, and while that was considered a bad idea in fall 2020, and still questionable in fall 2021, now (fire aside) it has been deemed a perfectly safe display of school spirit.
We're told the student council is pretty pumped about reviving the tradition. The bonfire will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
It will end at 9 p.m. — capping a students-only event that will be anchored by a big fire, include the sale of Crimson Tide merchandise, a concession, lawn games and other activities.
Admission to the homecoming eve celebration is $5, but if students bring a canned good for donation to the Vermont Foodbank, they’ll save a dollar.
That brings us to Saturday, which is Homecoming Day for Spaulding, and will feature a 4 p.m. parade and (knock on wood) the 6 p.m. kickoff of a football game between a Crimson Tide team that had to forfeit last week when illness depleted their already limited roster and visitors from Rice Memorial High School.
Seems Spaulding has been working to bolster their roster, and the team hopes to add extra players by game time on Saturday.
The team, other teams from Spaulding, will join floats — one for each class — the school’s marching band and members of its J-ROTC program in this year's homecoming parade.
Parade participants will gather at the Barre Civic Center Complex in advance of the 4 p.m. procession that will head down Auditorium Hill on to Seminary Street, hang a right on North Main Street on its way to the high school on Ayers Street.
Folks with “Tide Pride” are encouraged to turn out for the parade and attend the game that follows to cheer on the home team.
--- Wait for it …
BARRE — Retiring Fire Chief Doug Brent will get the ink he deserves in our weekend edition, but since Friday is his last day on the job — not to mention his birthday (he’ll be 68), and now officially “Doug Brent Appreciation Day” — we feel compelled to note that in advance.
Depending on how you count them, Brent received two or three standing ovations from a grateful council, along with a proclamation thanking him for the “steadfast leadership” he displayed in two separate tours as fire chief in Barre.
The second one will end on Friday and you can read all about it — and Brent — on Saturday. Hail to the chief!
-- Wolf gang?
WILLIAMSTOWN — Our window into the Order of the Eastern Star always has been through Charity Chapter #57 in Williamstown where we’re told one member — Lucille Wolf of Bradford — just marked a jaw-dropping milestone.
So says Kathy Moran, a decades-long member of the local "Masonic appendant body" can’t remember the last time a Vermonter was awarded a 75-year pin.
Strike that. Moran can, because it happened on Saturday in Williamstown when Wolf was bestowed that honor during a well-attended ceremony that included dozens of members from chapters in Williamstown, Chelsea, Brookfield and Sharon.
“It’s very unusual,” Moran says, noting Wolf must be north of 93 because you have to be at least 18 to join the Order of the Eastern Star and Wolf did in 1947.
According to Moran, Wolf, who served as Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Vermont in 1993, hasn’t lost a step.
“(Wolf) is one wonderful woman, and she’s just as sharp as a tack,” says Moran.
Moran said the ceremony at the Summit Lodge in Williamstown featured a tremendous turnout — 75 folks came from around the state — and included music courtesy of Donna Thunder and a potluck lunch.
--- Park-and-park?
EAST MONTPELIER — Seems the park-and-ride in East Montpelier has become something of a nuisance because some folks (one van in particular) are all park and no ride.
The issue was called to the attention of the select board earlier this week, and a policy prohibiting both camping and loitering are in the works so that state police can instruct those tempted to spend the night with devices plugged into one of the electrical outlets to move on.
The unintended use of a facility wherein folks are encouraged to leave vehicles, and charge electric ones if need be, was concerning to board members like Carl Etnier.
“We didn’t build it to be a camping park,” Etnier said after Town Administrator Gina Jenkins explained that is how some are treating it.
The result? Litter has accumulated in a nearby gully, there have been reports of “public urination,” and Jenkins, said it is clear some individuals are abusing the local resource.
After consulting with State Police, Jenkins said a new policy and posting signs prohibiting camping and loitering on every pole with an electrical outlet is the next step.
-- Brew ha ha?
MONTPELIER — There’s nothing funny about the cost of health care, or the fact that the only way some folks can get the care they need is thanks to places like the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic.
That fact isn’t lost on the owners of Three Penny Taproom who are readying to donate a percentage of their profits to the Barre-based health care clinic that serves central Vermonters without access to insurance or a doctor.
Wes Hamilton, co-owner of Three Penny, will tell you that’s a worthy cause, and it's one Montpelier’s craft beer brewhouse can get behind.
“Everything People’s Health and Wellness does are things that we support and believe in,” says Hamilton. “Maybe they’re ‘just a health clinic’ just as we are ‘just a restaurant’ but, like them, we’ve always tried to do what we do in a way that is mindful about being and creating the sort of community that we all want to be a part of.”
Want to help? You can start by circling Oct. 4 (it’s a Tuesday) on your calendar, because that’s when Three Penny will be donating 5% of all food and beverage sales for the day to the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic.
Just the thought of Three Penny’s cash register ringing on Oct. 4 is music to the ears of Daniel Barlow, the clinic’s executive director.
“We are so thrilled by this support from Three Penny Taproom,” says Barlow. “As a free health care clinic, we do not charge patients for any of our services and rely heavily on community donations to keep our doors open. Three Penny sets a high standard for business support for community nonprofits.”
They also serve good food and beer, and Barlow is encouraging the clinic’s supporters to eat and drink responsibly when Oct. 4 rolls around.
Barlow, the clinic’s staff, and board members of the nonprofit will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. They hope to spend part of that time meeting with community members and talking about the vital role the clinic has long played in the region.
