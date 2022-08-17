Piano man
BERLIN — The Capital City Grange has a recently tuned piano, and David Feurzeig is looking to play one in every Vermont community as part of a four-year tour the climate-conscious University of Vermont music professor launched back in May.
If that sounds like an invitation to a free concert, it is, because Feurzeig, who is now nine towns into his “Play Every Town” tour, plans to make it 10 in Berlin on Sunday afternoon.
The free 4 p.m. concert at the Capital City Grange Hall (more on that in a moment) and will mark Feurzeig’s first foray into central Vermont.
It won’t be the last.
While most of the region remains unscheduled, and area concerts likely will span years, Feurzeig will be in Calais on Sept. 10, and is planning to play in Northfield on Oct. 28.
Berlin is up first, and Sunday’s concert immediately will be followed by a community potluck supper, courtesy of the Capital City Grange.
Don’t let the “Capital City” name fool you, the Grange Hall is located just beyond Montpelier’s border on Route 12 in Berlin.
That’s where Feurzeig, a globe-trotting pianist who decided to make an environmental statement by playing closer to home, will park his solar-powered electric vehicle on Sunday and settle down on the bench of the Grange Hall’s piano.
We’re told the customized concert will have a Berlin spin.
There will be a nod to Hungarian composer Bela Bartok, a sometime summer Berlin resident who once stayed just up the road from where local pianist Sylvia Parker built her home several decades later. Parker, like Feurzeig, was a music professor at UVM — and while she retired from teaching two years ago, she still plays piano and will join him in some four-hand arrangements on Sunday. The pair will play selections from Bartok’s “Mikrokosmos,” and a Hungarian dance of Johannes Brahms. They also will play Feurzeig’s own composition: “Bela’s Blues.”
Wait, there’s more!
Soprano and recent Berlin resident Grace Chris will join Feurzeig for vocal selections, and the performance will feature some piano solos, including Feurzeig’s “Double Suite” — which he describes as an “interweaving of Bach’s Partita No. 1 with ragtime and other vernacular dance pieces.”
Like every performance on the recently launched 251 town tour that will have 241 towns to go come Monday, the concert will include its own unique Scarlatti keyboard sonata (there are more than 600 of them), but the one Feurzeig will play in Berlin will fittingly be No. 10.
All are welcome to attend the concert, and you’re encouraged to bring a dish for the potluck that will follow at 5:30 p.m.
Chalk talk II
BARRE — Last month we broke down the history of the five large chalkboards that were about to be deployed in the Mathewson Playground at the height of the Heritage festival.
Thanks to Ellen Sivret, her fellow Friends of the Mathewson Playground and the folks at Studio Place Arts (SPA), they were and (as promised) they will be again on Saturday.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask SPA artist Janet Van Fleet, who provided one-word prompts on the chalkboards to help children who turned out to get their creative juices flowing.
On a day when there was plenty else to do, Van Fleet tells us roughly 10 children turned out, all accompanied by adults, and took advantage of the 90-minute drawing session. Not all of them used the 6-foot-by-4-foot chalk boards, with some opting to let their chalk talk on the ground.
Van Fleet tells us there was a range of interesting drawings, including one of a rather large axolotyl courtesy of a young boy who has one of the distinctive salamanders — also known as Mexican walking fish — as a pet.
It’s name? “Nugget,” says Van Fleet, who was tickled by the name, impressed by the drawing, and ready with fresh prompts when the chalk boards return to the playground for Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. session.
Geared for kids 4 to 9 years old, that is a recommendation not a requirement. Same goes for the suggestion that participants wear play clothes because chalk can be messy. All children must be accompanied by an adult (that’s a rule), and those who can’t make it, as well as those who can, will get one last chance to impress Van Fleet with their drawing ability on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the summer program at the playground.
Don’t count him out?
BARRE — After further review, Michael Deering II says he doesn’t need local election officials to count him out of a race he lost by five votes last week.
“I feel good about it,” Deering said, suggesting he was proud of the race he ran, even if he narrowly failed to parlay his Ward 3 seat on the City Council into the second of two Republican nominations for a pair of local legislative seats.
In real time, when Deering’s 194-189 loss to Brian Judd in what turned into a pivotal race for second place behind fellow Republican Tom Kelly, Deering openly considered a requesting a recount to which he is statutorily entitled. That’s when the results were breaking news and Deering was reading the vote totals off of the tape spit out minutes earlier by two vote tabulators.
“Why not?” he asked at the time, while admitting he was beyond skeptical a recount would change the results.
Deering has since answered his question, and while those voting machines might be new, there is no reason to believe they didn’t produce reliable numbers.
“I strongly believe in the honesty and integrity of Barre elections and I don’t want to do anything to make people think otherwise,” he said.
Out of the pools!
MONTPELIER — Summer isn’t quite over, but with schools readying to reopen and lifeguards starting to scatter the swimming seasons are quickly nearing an end in central Vermont’s Twin Cities.
Unless you’re a canine in the Capital City (more on that in a moment) municipal swimming pools in Barre and Montpelier will both close on Sunday.
Though finding lifeguards was a scramble in both communities, the two pools have been a welcome recreational resource all summer long — particularly on super hot days.
While Sunday is the last gasp for Barre’s pool, Montpelier — as is its custom — will open its pool for dogs to go swimming from 5 to 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
This one is rain or shine and will only be canceled in the event of lightning or heavy rain.
What’s it cost? Technically nothing, though monetary donations (perhaps $20 a family) are recommended, and all proceeds will benefit animals at the Central Vermont Humane Society.
Though owners must accompany their pets to the pool, dogs will have the pool to themselves for 90 minutes.
Unless the popular fundraiser is canceled. If it is, pool-bound pups will have to wait until next year, because Wednesday will be “Dog Day” at a pool that, for staffing reasons, will be closed to pets and people a week from today.
