WILLIAMSTOWN — Anyone interested in a heaping helping of chicken pie for the soul?
Consider the committed cadre of cooks from Williamstown United Federated Church — the ones who saw a 120-year tradition snap when the pandemic prevented them from preparing a chicken pie supper using a recipe that has been handed down from generation to generation.
That was nothing, because six months after the last year’s supper was canceled, the folks who have prepared and served it — some of them for decades — lost their church in a devastating April fire. The blaze left a notable hole in Williamstown’s streetscape and likewise in the hearts of congregants, such as Kathy Moran.
A member of the church for 75 years, Moran has helped with the chicken-pie supper for more than 40 of them and reminded us this week it’s that time of year.
Sure the church with the kitchen burned and congregants have moved two doors down into the church they once used for summer services, but Moran says members will revive a lapsed tradition with a few notable changes.
The location is one of them. Dinner won’t be served at the church that was gutted and leveled after the fire, or at the one just up the street. Thanks to local Masons, it will be served at the Summit Lodge right across from Williamstown Elementary School on Brush Hill Road a week from today.
The Thursday supper is part of the tradition, though Moran tells us there will be two seatings — one at 5 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. — instead of the typical three. The 6 p.m. seating has been scrapped in favor of bulking up takeout business, which could be a bit brisker than usual given pandemic-related concerns.
The lodge can comfortably accommodate 90 people per seating and Moran says those who attend the family-style supper that will be served twice there next Thursday will have plenty of room to spread out.
Moran says the menu hasn’t changed and neither have the recipes, which are religiously followed year after year.
The price has changed. For the first time in a very long time the cost of ingredients has prompted a modest increase. What was a $12 meal for longer than most folks can remember will now cost $13.
That’s the new price of a meal that unless something changes will again includes chicken pie (made just so), gravy, riced potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry relish, pickles and pie — apple or pumpkin — along with a choice of coffee or tea.
Among the other things that haven’t changed is that Cece Miller has again been tasked with taking reservations. Though last year was an exception, Miller’s phone typically rings pretty steady this time of year. So, if you’d like to order a take-out meal or two, or to reserve a table or a seat, give her a call at 433-5382 and she’ll take care of you.
It’s a Williamstown tradition.
Concerts comeback
MONTPELIER — Sidelined by the pandemic Capital City Concerts are about to make a comeback and it’s not too early to order tickets.
So says Karen Kevra, founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts, who is eager to resume live concerts with a remote option (more on that in a minute) later this month.
It has been 19 months and Kevra is pretty passionate about the product she is pitching.
“I have longed for the immediacy, intimacy, and power of sharing live music with our beloved audience,” says Kevra, who has her sights set on a season that will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Bethany United Church of Christ.
Wait. What?
Those familiar with Capital City Concerts know that for two decades they have been held at Unitarian Church of Montpelier.
Not this season. The Unitarian church has paused rentals because of the pandemic and Bethany, which can hold about 100 more folks, will be the venue for the majority of the concerts in Montpelier.
Concerts like the one that will be performed by the Boston-based Borromeo Quartet on Oct. 23 in Montpelier and the following night in Burlington.
Hailed for its “edge-of-the-seat performances” by the Boston Globe, the Borromeo Quartet has put together a program that includes Beethoven’s Opus 132 String Quartet.
Kevra is clearly a fan.
“This transcendent work is Beethoven’s musical journey through illness and healing,” she says. “Truly, I can’t think of a more appropriate and deeply moving return to Capital City Concerts.”
While Kevra can’t wait for the kickoff of the concert series, she says audience size will be limited to prevent overcrowding and mask-wearing may be implemented. Those interested in updates can visit www.capitalcityconcerts.org prior to performances.
Despite the return of live audiences, Capital City Concerts is offering a new wrinkle for its soon-to-start season. On-demand remote concert broadcasts will be a thing this season (and perhaps beyond). It’s a “pay-as-you can” ticket (the minimum price is $15) that gives you admission for a two week period starting on each concert weekend.
Scouts up
BARRE — From beer and bratwurst to BB guns and pumpkin bowling?
Say what you will about the Vermont Granite Museum, but it is the Swiss army knife of venues.
Last weekend, Barre Rotarians held an Oktoberfest event in conjunction with Barre’s Fall Festival. A week from Sunday local scouts of all ages will be hosting a “Family Fun Day” that sure sounds like … well, fun.
That, we’re told is the goal of an afternoon event designed to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors together by participating in hands-on activities.
There will be bowling with pumpkins, the Scouts will set up a BB gun range, leading mini nature hikes on the museum’s 14-acre river-side property, demonstrating campfire cooking and staging other activities.
The first-ever fall event, which is part of a budding relationship between the museum and the scouts, will be wheelchair accessible, masks are recommended and, because Scouts are always prepared, hand sanitizer will be available.
If you’re interested, circle Sunday, Oct. 17 on your calendar and plan to attend the free event that will run from 3 to 5 p.m.
Going twice?
BARRE — Former Barre Mayor Thomas Lauzon bought them, Gov. Phil Scott signed them, and Barre Rotarians are now selling them … again.
Let’s back up.
Among the more than three dozen pieces created for this year’s “Barre Art Splash” were three distinctly different versions of late-model race cars Scott has driven over the year. All sport Scott’s #14, all were purchased by Lauzon at an auction that raised $40,000.
Lauzon was responsible for $3,700 of it. His winning bid for Scott’s 2012 car was $1,500, he claimed the replica of the car the governor drove in 2017 for $1,200, and spent another $1,000 on the 2019 edition.
Then Lauzon gave all three smart looking pieces of art back to the club — a donation he suggested could raise even more money by raffling them off.
Scott has autographed them, 500 tickets will be sold at $20-a-pop and, as Lauzon suggested, proceeds will be split between the Rotary Club and Scott’s popular “Wheels for Warmth” event, which raises money for fuel assistance.
The three-day event will be held at the end of the month, but “Wheels for Warmth” will be over long before the winning tickets in a just-launched raffle are drawn. Scott has been invited to pick the winners in December and if Rotarians can sell all the tickets, like Karl Rinker thinks they can, it would generate another $10,000 meaning $5,000 for “Wheels for Warmth” and $5,000 for the club’s charitable initiatives.
