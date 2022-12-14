Star power
BARRE — How do you top what we’re told was a pretty well-received performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” last Saturday at Aldrich Public Library?
Two words: Santa Claus.
Seems the big guy will be spending some quality time with children at the library where a cast that included Jeffrey Tuper-Giles as Scrooge and children’s librarian Ian Gauthier as Bob Cratchit last Saturday.
As good as they were, it’s tough to top the star power of Santa this time of year. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to bring their children to the library at 10 a.m. Saturday. Though Santa isn’t expected to arrive until 10:30 a.m., Gauthier plans to read a couple of Christmas stories to set the stage for the big attraction.
Children will all get a chance to meet Santa, choose a free book (consider it an early Christmas gift) and write a letter to Santa that will be dutifully delivered by Agatha the Post-Elf.
Wait. There’s more! Think holiday crafts, hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas music in a library still filled with decorated trees and other items that are being raffled off as part of the second annual Light Up the Library event.
The raffle drawing will be at noon, which coincides with the end of Santa’s visit. It will give those in attendance one last chance to try to win the festive items. Raffle tickets are $1 apiece and six for $5. Everything else is free.
Wait to skate?
MONTPELIER — It sure hasn’t felt like it the past few days, but a stretch of unseasonably warm November-ending weather that continued into early December has forced Montpelier Alive to put its first skating party of the season on ice.
Wait until next year.
That’s the word from Montpelier Alive, which was forced to cancel plans for a Sunday skating party that would have represented the rink’s grand opening. Mother Nature was downright uncooperative.
In order to safely open the rink on the State House lawn, a sustained stretch of freezing temperatures is needed. Rather than risk injury associated with skating on ice that isn’t fully set, Sunday’s skating party has been scratched.
No skating, no hot cocoa, no food, no music, no special guests until next month.
Barring a colossal weather-related curve ball, the rink should be open long before the skating party that is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, and there should still be ice for the Valentine’s Day party planned for Feb. 14 (that’s a Tuesday if you don’t have a calendar handy).
While Sunday’s skating party is off, downtown Montpelier is still open for business and folks are encouraged to check it out this holiday season.
The ice man
BERLIN — When it comes to outdoor ice rinks, Tom Willard has been the man holding the hose for more winters than most folks can remember in the middle of the one just outside Berlin’s municipal office building.
Willard floods the rink each year and takes it upon himself to maintain the ice as winter wears on.
We mention it because for all the same reasons that the skating party was canceled in the Capital City this weekend, Willard just started an ice-making process that likely won’t be over before the end of next week.
Willard started spraying water on the newly frozen ground Tuesday; was back at it Wednesday morning; and was expected to return Wednesday afternoon. It’s a slow process, but it’s one Willard, who lives nearby, seems to enjoy. It creates safe place for folks of all ages to skate and play hockey.
Gingerbread library?
WILLIAMSTOWN — Who knows how many will enter, but gingerbread houses will start being dropped off at Ainsworth Public Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
If you’d like to enter the log cabin-themed contest, there’s still time, because entries will be accepted again on from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
If your gingerbread house isn’t dropped off by Saturday’s 2 p.m. deadline, it won’t be among those judged at 10 a.m. on Monday.
That is one of the rules, but it isn’t the only one.
Size matters, and the dimension of the platform for your gingerbread home should be no larger than 18 inches by 18 inches. That’s plenty of room to construct a cabin-like home out of gingerbread, candy, sweets, paper or cardboard and other embellishments.
There are three categories: adults (anyone 13 and up); children (12 and younger); and a family or team entry.
Gingerbread houses will be judged based on overall appearance (make it look good), imagination (use it), use of materials and theme interpretation.
Those who enter but want their gingerbread houses back can pick them up starting Monday, and running through 6 p.m. next Friday. Those that remain at the library after the deadline will be discarded.
Did we say there are prizes? There are prizes.
First-prize winners will receive $50 gift certificates to the Pump and Pantry along with a stuffed gingerbread toy. Second place will get you a $30 gift certificate to the Pump and Pantry and a stuffed gingerbread toy. Those who finish in third place will get a Candy Land game instead of a gift certificate, but they, too, will receive a stuffed gingerbread toy.
Blue Devils may care
WILLIAMSTOWN — Nothing has been decided yet, but the Williamstown Alumni Committee is seriously considering a change that would bring the annual alumni banquet back home.
The idea that is being explored would involve pairing the event with the town’s annual Memorial Day celebration instead of holding it at the Canadian Club in neighboring Barre Town.
The banquet is typically held two weeks after Memorial Day but holding it earlier could make for a stronger family friendly celebration.
A final decision will need to be made in the next few months, but town officials are interested, and the alumni committee is intrigued by the possibility.
