BARRE — Michael Boutin turned the City Council’s annual holiday “dollar drop” into a guessing game on Tuesday night asking folks to guess how much they raised by standing in the middle of the street last Saturday.
Councilor Samn Stockwell aimed high, though her guess — $7,524 — may ultimately prove to be more accurate than the $3,700 estimate offered by resident Bernadette Rose.
Why?
Because while Rose’s guess was more than close enough for government work based on the $3,943.51 in cash and coins collected and counted with the help of Kathy Morse, Lorilee Drown and Brooke Laprise at Community National Bank on Saturday, it doesn’t count roughly $4,000 in pledges.
Assuming that money comes in (City Clerk Carol Dawes sounded confident that it would) it will push the total close to $8,000 — a figure that had Boutin beaming on Tuesday.
Seems Boutin is a big fan of a collaborative initiative that has been led for several years by School Resource Officer Jason Fleury and is designed to ensure no child is left behind on Christmas Day in Barre.
Though the money is still coming in, gifts have already been purchased and a whirlwind wrapping session is set for Saturday afternoon.
‘Aud’ ball?
BARRE — When it comes to the “open gym” the Mutuo Club has been sponsoring lately at the Barre Municipal Auditorium we’re told Sunday is the new Tuesday.
Let’s back up.
Members of the Mutuo picked up the tab for four free 90-minute sessions on successive Tuesdays in November, as well as a couple in October.
However, now that the Barre Youth Sports Association has started practicing four nights a week, Tuesdays are spoken for and Sundays are the next best thing.
The Mutuo is covering the cost, Burnie Allen and Oreste “Rusty” Valsangiacomo Jr. are supplying the “adult supervision,” and the weekly open gyms will resume this Sunday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
It will be the same time, same day, same sponsor and same chaperones on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 for anyone who wants to play ball in the auditorium.
You can come alone and practice foul shots, or bring some friends and have a pick-up game. There is plenty of room in the auditorium to accommodate those interested in getting a little indoor exercise.
Seasonal sing-along
BARRE — Students at St. Monica-St. Michael’s School are planning to do a little Christmas caroling in downtown Barre on Tuesday afternoon.
There are roughly 110 students in the K-8 school, and they’ll be joined by faculty, staff and parents as they stroll from their Summer Street campus to the City Hall Park singing all the way.
They should arrive in the park shortly before 2 p.m. and plan to spend 20 minutes there singing Christmas carols selected by music teacher Sandra Poczobut near the gazebo. From there it will be back to school the same way that they came — singing their way through downtown Barre.
Fountain photos?
BARRE — This one’s a long ball, but we’ve been surprised before and, well, it never hurts to ask.
Here goes.
Folks familiar with Hope Cemetery know there is a now-empty fountain near a rarely used “exit-only” drive that once served as the cemetery’s main entrance.
Seems the Cemetery Commission is contemplating refurbishing the fountain and is eager to find photographs of the original fountain — one that featured a metal tower-like component in the middle. They’ve got an old postcard, but any additional photographs would be useful as they evaluate how to proceed.
The problem?
The version of the fountain they’re interested in probably wasn’t around past the 1930s and while photographs might exist finding them has been a challenge.
If you have one (or more), or know where one can be found, Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, would love to hear from you and make arrangements to scan your photographs.
All you have to do is shoot him an email jbergeron@barrecity.org, and he’ll get back to you.
Very funny?
BARRE — We can’t say with any certainty just how funny they are, but we do know “two nationally touring New York comedians” are set to perform Friday night at the American Legion Post 10 in Barre.
That’s not all we know.
We know the local legion will benefit from Friday’s performance of “The Big and Tall Comedy Tour,” which, if you believe what they say about themselves, has “quickly become one of the funniest shows in comedy.”
So says Mike Bova, a nationally touring headline comedian and parody recording artist, who has been touring the country with opening act Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano raising money for veterans for the past four years.
“We love touring America, raising money for our nation’s veterans,” says Bova. “We have met so many of the bravest men and women who fought for our country, and this is a way we can give back.”
Just how funny are they?
Perhaps you should be the judge.
Tickets for Friday night’s show are $20 and can be purchased at the legion hall on North Main Street, or at barrecomedy.eventbrite.com if you prefer an online option. Either way, the show starts Friday at 8 p.m. and we’re told it’s very funny.
Changing of the guard
EAST MONTPELIER — It took a couple of months but the Twin Valley Senior Center has settled on a replacement for long-time Executive Director Rita Copeland.
Welcome aboard Eugene “Gene” Troia!
Troia just accepted the executive director’s job Copeland held for 12 years before deciding it was time to step down on Oct. 1.
Enter Troia, who lives in East Montpelier, previously served on the Select Board there and has a lengthy history of community service that spans nearly 30 years.
In addition to Troia’s Select Board service, he led a number of community service-based programs at Another Way in Montpelier and set up gleaning programs in Washington County to help provide meals for those in need.
It’s an admirable record of service that, coupled with Troia’s energy and commitment, made him a solid choice to pick up where Copeland left off — expanding programs that include Meals on Wheels, congregate dining, and exercise and art classes.
