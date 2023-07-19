Off again!
BARRE — For the third time in four years, the Granite City’s signature midsummer celebration is officially off, and this time Mother Nature — not a global pandemic — gets the blame.
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, said the “disappointing” decision pretty much made itself because as a much as folks in flood-weary Barre could use something to celebrate, pressing ahead with plans for this year’s Barre Heritage Festival would have been tone deaf.
It would be different if the city were a bit further along in its recovery efforts, but it’s not. Plenty of progress has been made, but a lot more would have been before the festival’s scheduled kickoff next Wednesday.
Still, the north end remains a no man’s land, and hosting a festival that relies mightily on volunteers would distract from local cleanup efforts, whatever they look like this time next week.
The fact that many neighboring communities — from Marshfield and Middlesex to Williamstown and Worcester — are dealing with flood damage of their own is a consideration. The festival is a regional draw, and drawing from a region of residents gassed from dealing with their own personal crises or assisting others with theirs, could produce an underwhelming turnout.
“It’s too close,” Lewis said, referring to last week’s flooding.
Lewis said she’ll scour the calendar looking for a date when the festival could be rescheduled. That gets tricky when fair season rolls around, but Lewis said she’s optimistic a significant celebration can be arranged, possibly sometime in September. She said she plans to consult with vendors and performers, and she hopes to be able to make an announcement on alternative date on Friday.
In a bit of good news, the Granite City Farmers Market returned on Wednesday, and the summer series of concerts in the park is expected to return following back-to-back flood-related cancellations next Thursday. Tonight’s event is canceled.
Dinner time!
MONTPELIER — A riverside restaurant that was mercifully spared significant flood damage reopened for dinner on Wednesday and is back to business as usual today.
Welcome back, Sarducci’s!
The popular Italian restaurant was cleared to reopen by state inspectors earlier this week, and didn’t waste any time firing up their ovens, while assuring patrons the restaurant, including its screened-in deck that overlooks the Winooski River, are structurally sound.
Turns out that deck is supported by steel beams that run the width of the building. Who knew?
Show time!
BARRE — The roster of businesses that have managed to reopen since downtown Barre is about to add the Paramount Theatre.
The theater is set to reopen on Friday providing movie-hungry central Vermonters an opportunity to see “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning” or “Barbie.”
For tickets times and information just visit www.fgbtheaters.com/index.php and see what’s “coming soon.”
The Paramount’s sister theater — The Capitol in Montpelier — was hit much harder by flooding, and it will be a while before they will be selling tickets and popcorn to moviegoers in the Capital City.
Picnic anyone?
BERLIN — The folks at First Congregational Church will celebrate National Picnic Month with a “box social” fundraiser on Saturday.
Seems they’ll be selling boxes each containing a sandwich (there will be several choices), chips, a beverage, an apple and a homemade cookie or dessert square, at the church on Scott Hill Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s $10 a box, and you can bring your lunch to your favorite picnic spot or bring a chair and enjoy the labyrinth behind the church.
Happy anniversary
BARRE — City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro celebrated his first full year on the job on Tuesday by lifting a boil-water notice he issued eight days earlier.
It was a mind-numbing eight days, because Barre was high and dry when Storellicastro issued the precautionary boil-water notice due to a water main break in East Barre.
The city has since been submerged by an historic flood, dried out and is in the process of cleaning up.
Lifting the boil-water notice was a small victory for Storellicastro.
“One less thing to worry about,” he said.
Who’s the boss?
BERLIN — With Town Administrator Vince Conti on an extended, unpaid leave of absence (a little more on that in a minute) the select board recruited one of its own — Ture Nelson — to, at least temporarily, fill the void.
The board made it official this week, ratifying Nelson’s appointment as interim town administrator. Nelson didn’t surrender his board seat (no need, there no statutory conflict) and now officially answers to himself and the board’s other four members.
Why Nelson? Chair Brad Towne said his emergency management background didn’t hurt (timing is everything!) and the logical choice, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski, wasn’t interested.
Badowski has pinch-hit before, but Towne said he is plenty busy with important projects, and pulling double duty again would mean something would have to give.
Nothing will now that Nelson has agreed to serve in an interim capacity, and Conti isn’t completely disconnected.
A virtual participant at this week’s board meeting, Conti has vowed to remain connected while he is away from working.
And here’s where things get super hush-hush because Conti said he can’t say much about the “out-of-state project” he’ll be working on for the next six to 12 months.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.