Spaulding salute
BARRE — Friday is Veterans Day, and while folks in Barre celebrated it last Saturday in conjunction with the Boy Scouts Salute to Veterans Parade, JROTC students at Spaulding High School have something special planned.
Seems the students, who will be in school Friday have been working on a tribute for recent graduates who are serving in the military. Not surprisingly, many of those graduates are products of the JROTC program. The program’s current crop of students believe their predecessors’ service is worth saluting and will be setting up a display for all to see in the front lobby. It’s one, we’re told, that will feature the faces of former students in the uniforms they now wear while serving their country.
‘Ice’ crowd
BARRE — Some belonged to voters, some belonged to candidates, a couple may have belonged to election workers, but most of their vehicles were parked behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Tuesday night.
So why did the parking lot out front create the mistaken impression things were much busier inside the auditorium than they actually were the hour before the polls closed?
The answer could have been found next door, where the BOR ice arena kicked off public skating season to a crowd of about 75, who laced up their skates to log some inexpensive ice time.
Those old enough to vote — there were more than a few — likely did so before heading over to the BOR to break in the arena, where area hockey teams started practicing last week.
Public skating sessions — three a week — have been scheduled and Tuesday’s (from 6 to 7:15 p.m.) was the first.
Before next Tuesday rolls around, there will be two more sessions. One is set for Saturday from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; the other is set for Sunday from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.
The dates will change, but the days and times won’t. Neither will the price of 75 minutes of ice time ($3 for children; $4 for adults). The city has the ice, but it doesn’t have skates to rent, so you have to have your own.
Forum for all?
BARRE — Think public skaters will have the dirt parking lot outside the Barre Municipal Auditorium all to themselves next Tuesday?
Think again, because while there won’t be an election conflict, city officials are hoping a forum they’ll be hosting in the second-floor meeting room of Alumni Hall draws a crowd.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro is at the front of that line because decision-making time is fast approaching when it comes to spending $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act. A recent solicitation netted 14 private proposals; department heads have ideas; and so do residents, the city manager expects.
It’s why Storellicastro moved next Tuesday’s council meeting to the roomier Alumni Hall, abbreviated the agenda, and cleared the decks so councilors can hear from those who submitted ideas; and those who want to chip in their two cents about how the one-time money should be spent.
“We’d love for people to show up,” Storellicastro said, noting the forum will start at 6:30 p.m.
That creates a conflict for public skaters, but this is important. “We really want to get priorities from the community about how we should spend this money,” he said.
If you can’t make it, that isn’t the end of the world. Storellicastro said he is hoping to post an online survey on the city’s website — barrecity.org — by the end of the day on Wednesday as a way of gathering information. Those unable to attend the forum, as well as those who are planning to show up, are encouraged to fill out the survey.
On one hand, $2.5 million is a lot of money; on the other hand, it isn’t nearly enough, which is why Storellicastro says getting it right is mission critical, and his comfort level will tick up the more the community is engaged in that discussion.
Where to park?
MONTPELIER — By this time next week, winter parking restrictions in Montpelier and Barre will be in place, and residents should be well on the way to heeding them.
There was a time when central Vermont’s Twin Cities were on the same page with respect to winter parking.
Both banned overnight on-street parking between Nov. 15 (that’s next Tuesday) to April 1.
Barre still does, and while they won’t be ticketing or calling tow trucks right away, motorists who ignore the ban that is days away from going into effect, could eventually regret it.
Montpelier abandoned a flat-out ban several years ago, and after experimenting with an “as needed” approach that was driven by the forecast, they’ve settled on one that, with some exceptions, requires folks to park on one side of the street one night and the other the next night.
The alternate parking plan will enter its third season Nov. 15. That’s an odd-numbered date, which means that between midnight and 5 p.m. parking in most areas will be restricted to the odd-numbered side of the street, and vehicles would have to shift to the even-numbered side of the street between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
The odd-even pattern won’t apply to downtown, where parking is restricted between 1 a.m. and 6:59 a.m.
It sounds more complicated than it is, and while it can be a drag, it doesn’t prohibit on-street parking and makes it easier for a short-handed public works crew to do their jobs during the winter months.
Justices elected
MONTPELIER — What do Morgan Brown, Rosie Kruger and Mark Leopold have in common?
None of the their names were printed on Montpelier’s ballot on Tuesday, but all of them were written in more than enough times to fill three vacant justice of the peace positions.
Montpelier has 15 justices of the peace, but there were only 12 candidates listed — a fact that didn’t escape the attention of some, and prompted at least four folks to ask people to consider writing them in.
That’s how Brown, whose name was written in by 118 voters on Tuesday; Krueger, who earned 74 write-in votes; and Leopold who picked up 34 votes (the minimum needed was 30) just got elected in Montpelier.
Deadline looming
BARRE — A popular “ski and ride” program launched many years ago by a now-retired school nurse and operated under the auspices of the Parent-Teacher Organization at Barre City Elementary and Middle School is fast approaching its annual deadline.
So says Cassie Bell, who got involved when her children were still students at the city’s pre-K-8 school (they aren’t any more) and is still the group leader for a program that provides an economical way for interested students, parents and community members to ski or snowboard at Sugarbush.
There are a variety of options and price points for age groups, but Bell says the paperwork and payments must be in by Nov. 17 (that’s a week from today) in order to participate this year.
Details are available at www.facebook.com/BCPTOSkiRide, and if you have any questions, email Bell at cbellvt@gmail.com, or give her a call at 802-371-9857.
