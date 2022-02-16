On again!
BARRE — When it comes to the Barre Heritage Festival “maybe next year” has been the Barre Partnership’s pandemic-long mantra.
Not this year.
Perhaps we should be more clear.
This year Tracie Lewis, the partnership’s executive director, isn’t planning to cancel Barre’s big mid-summer bash for what would be the third straight time.
Unless something goes horribly wrong between now and the four-day festival’s scheduled July 27 kickoff, it’s on!
That’s a good sign, because a year ago at this time, Lewis couldn’t comfortably make that commitment and by the time she announced the popular festival would again be scrapped in favor of a smaller September-ending celebration the decision had already made itself.
That was in late April, fundraising hadn’t started, it was already clear some key events weren’t happening, planning hadn’t started and it wasn’t clear folks were ready to congregate downtown at the time.
This year feels different and Lewis says those hungry for the return of the annual mix of music, food, fun and history that is the heritage festival can expect it to start quietly on July 27 (Wednesday) and end with a bang (literally and figuratively) on Saturday, July 30.
Lewis is in the process of planning what happens in between, and there will be at least two new events.
One of them — a three-on-three coed basketball tournament that will be played in the Northfield Savings Bank parking lot is being organized by Grady Chase, a Spaulding High School student who is one of two interns working with the partnership as part of the school’s work-based learning program.
The other is a Friday night fashion show sponsored by the local women’s clothing store, Brave LLC. The store’s owner, Rebecca Smedy, is lining up local women to model clothing in a fashion show that is set for 7 p.m. July 27 on what should be a busy stage in City Hall Park.
Blood thirsty
NORTHFIELD — There are already lots of arms on the Norwich University campus, but today yours would be welcome too as the nation’s oldest private military college hosts its annual American Cross blood drive.
The global pandemic has taken its toll on the nation's blood supply, the need is historic and acute, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today student organizer and civic scholar Hadlee Wolfram says folks who swing by Plumley Armory at Norwich can do a little something about it.
“We are currently in a national blood crisis, and I cannot stress enough how desperately the American Red Cross needs blood donations right now,” Wolfram says, noting one pint of donated blood can save up to three lives on average.
The problem is a pandemic-depleted supply isn’t keeping up with demand though Wolfram is optimistic Norwich can play a small, but important role.
“Throughout the pandemic, blood donations have been extremely low, but Norwich has always had a history of high donations,” she says. “We need that now more than ever.”
Here’s where you could come in because, while the notice is short, if you’re reading this over your morning coffee there is still time to visit rcblood.org/3uO5jso and make an appointment. If you’re reading it over lunch you should know that while appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accommodated.
Donors who, like staff and volunteers, will be required to wear a mask while in the armory, will each be rewarded with an Amazon e-gift card after they roll up their sleeves and part with a much-needed pint of their blood.
A world of art?
PLAINFIELD — Anyone who doubts we live in a world of art should swing by Cutler Memorial Library to take in a couple of just-opened exhibits that could not be more different.
One is a home-grown, hands-on exhibit of pieces that are all roughly the size of catalogue cards.
Scratch that. They are catalogue cards.
The still-growing exhibit invites folks to recycle cards that once served a useful purpose before computers took over into the hyper local works of art now on display in Cutler’s “Cabinet of Curiosities.”
We’re told there is plenty of room for more and no shortage of old cards to be decorated, doodled, drawn on and painted by library patrons of all ages.
Looking for inspiration?
Just look around, because the library is currently hosting a jaw-dropping exhibit of artwork produced more than 4,700 miles from Plainfield by Ukrainian children from the S. Vasylkivskyi Children’s Art School Izyum in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
The poster-size silk pieces are the work of children who were between 9 and 13 years old when the display started circulating in public libraries throughout New England in 2018 courtesy of the Connecticut-based Fermata Arts Foundation.
Over the past year it has been making the rounds in Vermont and was most recently on display at Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library for most of December and almost all of January.
“It’s an incredible exhibit,” says Meliss Bunce, who helped hang the stunning pieces of art at Kellogg-Hubbard Library when Waterbury Public Library was done with them.
“They’re poster-sized but boy do they make an impact,” Bunce adds, suggesting online images of the exhibit don’t do justice to the pieces themselves.
Don’t believe her?
Drop by Cutler Memorial where, in the interest of promoting cultural exchange, they are making postcards available for folks who want to send messages to the Ukrainian children responsible for the impressive artwork that is still circulating thanks to the Fermata Arts Foundation in keeping with its mission of promoting peace through arts and culture.
Ready to roll?
BARRE TOWN — A later than expected delivery, coupled with super-cold temperatures and a troublesome “charging issue” have thus far kept two new electric school buses from picking up students in the Barre Unified Union School District.
“They’re very cool looking,” Superintendent Chris Hennessey says of the sleek new buses. “We’ve got to get them looking good and running good.”
The latter has thus far been the challenge due to a “charging issue” that was on its way to being resolved late last week.
“We’re close,” Hennessey said.
“Close” wasn’t good enough during a recent cold snap that routinely featured wind chills well below zero.
It isn’t the students on the electric buses, Hennessey has been worried about, it’s the ones waiting at bus stops for a bus that has, well, stopped running
“We’re not taking any chances,” he says.
If one of the new buses were to die while out on the road the children aboard would be toasty warm thanks to a propane-fueled heating system. However, children at bus stops would be left waiting.
“We didn’t want to risk it with these frigid mornings we’ve been having,” says Hennessey, who noted Wednesday things are about to get considerably warmer, the buses are “good to go,” and problems with the charging station at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School should be resolved by the weekend. The plan, he says, is for the buses to make their first runs after the Town Meeting Day break.
Forum for all!
MONTPELIER — Last month the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition kicked off a series of community forums designed to give folks who have questions or concerns about drugs and alcohol in their communities an opportunity to air them while sharing ideas about how to make their towns healthier places.
The virtual forum was aimed at residents in one of the Central Vermont Supervisory Union’s four towns — Northfield, Williamstown, Washington and Orange.
That was last month.
Next month (and here’s where if you’ve got a calendar handy it’s time to make a note) the second in a series of virtual forums will be held for residents of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District. Initially planned for Feb. 24, the forum is now set for 6 p.m. March 8 on Zoom.
All you need is the date (check), the time (check), the link — us02web.zoom.us/j/87860001225 — and the interest and you’ll be able to learn about resources available to those with substance-use disorders, quiz local experts, share concerns, hear from individuals who are in recovery right here in Central Vermont, have the chance to ask questions and voice concerns to experts, and learn how parents and community members can make a difference.
Experts from organizations ranging from the Central Vermont Medical Center and Central Vermont New Directions to the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont and Vermont CARES will be fielding questions and offering advice.
The forum — second in a series that will eventually hit all six central Vermont school districts — comes amid a pandemic during which drug and alcohol use have increased dramatically and there has been a sharp spike in overdose deaths.
In order to make your voice heard, or simply hear what others have to say, just log on to us02web.zoom.us/j/87860001225 a few minutes before 6 p.m. on March 8 (that’s a Tuesday). The meeting ID is 878 6000 1225.
