Got skills!
BARRE – Led by Sophia Callahan, cosmetology students from the Central Vermont Career Center busted out the brooms sweeping the first-ever virtual version of the SkillsUSA competition in what we’re told was a record-setting year for the Barre-based center.
Let’s cut to the medal count: 15 — three gold, seven silver and five bronze.
That’s a tidy haul for the regional center on the Spaulding High School campus.
So who won what?
Callahan, as you’ve no doubt surmised, grabbed one of the golds on the strength of a challenge she created on a Traininghead mannequin over a live video conference. Callahan’s cosmetology classmates, Lydiah Duncan and Grace Isabelle, picked up the silver and bronze medals respectively to complete the sweep in the statewide competition.
In what we’re told wasn’t a particularly close competition, this year’s “Quiz Bowl Trivia” champions hailed from CVCC. Braeden Adams, Blue Christensen, Sam Watson, Julia Light, Keagan Desjardins and Elias Manriquez brought back the gold, and four of the six doubled down by winning separate medals in other parts of the competition.
Manriquez was one of them. Enrolled in the center’s digital media arts program, Manriquez matched his Quiz Bowl gold medal with a gold medal in a photography contest that featured a dozen students from around the state.
Rather than try to explain Manriquez’s varied entries in a contest that took place during 48 hours, you can visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xILMo19o74FcTT36vXjfJxhMFOZesWnH and check them out for yourself.
The center’s other double medalists — all digital media arts students — included Christensen who finished runner-up to Manriquez in the photography contest. Light grabbed a silver medal to go with her Quiz Bowl gold in a customer service competition and Desjardins earned his second medal — a bronze — for his T-shirt design. Meanwhile, Jillian Haviland, a digital media arts student, earned a silver medal for advertising design and a bronze for pin design.
Three other digital media arts students earned silver medals, though it was a team effort for Finn Cook and Jack Lever. Cook and Lever finished second in the digital cinema production competition.
Landon Flood’s silver came courtesy of the pin he designed, finishing just ahead of Haviland in that competition.
The center’s other silver medalists — Haley Newland, Logan Bristow and Delaney Partlow — collectively placed second in the community service competition. All are students in the center’s medical professions program.
In addition to Desjardins and Haviland, the center’s other bronze medalists this year include Chelsie Badger and John Malnati.
Badger, a cosmetology student, earned her bronze for customer service. Malnati, who is enrolled in the plumbing and heating program received his award for his job skill demonstration.
Trail hands
BARRE TOWN — We asked and more than 40 of you answered. As a result, we’re told two long trails — “Locomotion” and “Rauli’s Run” — that were littered with logging debris heading into last weekend, are now cleared.
We’ve been asked to ask again.
For the second straight Sunday, the folks at Millstone Trails are recruiting volunteers to pick up where a surprisingly sizable crew (typically eight is a lot) left off last Sunday.
The starting time — 8 a.m. — is the same. So is the gathering spot — the parking area at 44 Brook St. in Websterville. It’s still a come if you want for as long as you want event, and the hope is to clear at least another long trail — “TNT” — that has been impacted by logging.
Depending on turnout organizers might dispatch a team or two to assist with ongoing work on more technical trails, which are located on the other side of Church Hill Road.
If you’re interested in pitching in (or pitching in again) remember to dress for the weather, bring a mask, work gloves, water and something to snack on.
Winter is going!
MONTPELIER — Sticking with its twice-a-month winter schedule, the Capital City Farmers Market will be taking the weekend off in Montpelier.
That’s the bad news.
The good news?
It is the last weekend in a very long while that the market won’t be buzzing in the parking lot behind 133 State St.
The final “winter market” is set a week from Saturday (that’s April 24 if you don’t have a calendar handy) and in a seasonal shift that sure feels like its already happened, the market will launch its weekly summer schedule on May 1.
Nearly 50 vendors are on board for the Saturday morning markets featuring live music and longer hours (so long 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hello 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). The summer schedule will run every Saturday from May 1 though Oct. 30 and COVID safety precautions in place since last summer, will continue to be enforced.
Late bloomer?
BARRE — For folks who are wondering, the Granite City Farmers’ Market is also planning a comeback, though it didn’t operate through the winter. Its summer season isn’t set to start until June 2.
This year, the weekly Wednesday markets will again be held on the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way. The hours are 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Double bonus?
MONTPELIER — March is a memory and April is half over, so it’s probably time we bring you the just-announced January and February recipients of Montpelier’s “Above and Beyond” employee recognition award program.
Take a bow, Geoff Wilson and Paul Grant.
Both proud members of the public works department, Wilson and Grant will received $50 bonuses and their names were announced at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.
What did they do?
Well, Wilson is the chief operator at the city’s water treatment plant and the co-worker that nominated him talked about how he leads by example, takes pride in his job and always keeps resident safety at the forefront of his mind..
It’s why, in the midst of the pandemic, Wilson went “above and beyond” by setting up a new split shift system for the water plant to ensure operator continuity and safety.
Then there’s Grant, a truck driver for the streets division, who was nominated not once, but twice.
Seems Grant’s dedication to plowing the city’s sidewalks through a difficult winter — smiling all the while — didn’t escape his nominators’ attention. Neither did the fact that he often works across divisions in the public works department without complaint.
Double take
WILLIAMSTOWN — When Select Board Chairman Rodney Graham started asking about the looming arrival of a “second grader” Monday night, Town Manager Jackie Higgins was initially puzzled.
Higgins school daze quickly lifted when she realized where Graham was headed.
“We have rented a second grader for a month to get these roads smoothed up and shaped up before they get too hard,” he explained.
Oh, that second grader.
‘Close knit?’
MONTPELIER — Three local ladies who sell yarn for a living aren’t about to let “Local Yarn Store Day” go by without acknowledging it.
Yes, “Local Yarn Store Day” is really a thing thanks to members of The National NeedleArts Association (that’s a thing, too). And, yes, it means something to Mary Margaret Groberg, Laura Zeisel and Jen Carlo who will celebrate it in their respective shops on Saturday.
Notion Fabric & Craft in Montpelier (that’s Groberg), Vermont Yarn Shop at Plainview Farm in Plainfield (that’s Zeisel) and Yarn in Waterbury (that’s Carlo) all encourage customers to come out for safe shopping and free goodies at each store between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We are lucky that staying at home has meant extra crafting time for a lot of our community,” says Groberg, who says the three close knit competitors will be offering 10% discounts and other customer appreciation gifts and surprises on Saturday.
Groberg’s shop is right on Main Street in Montpelier. Zeisel’s “cozy country shop” is located in a wing of her farmhouse at 858 East Hill road in Plainfield. Carlo is still settling in as the new owner of Yarn, which got its start in Montpelier more than two decades ago, moved to South Main Street in Waterbury in 2019 and changed hands earlier this year.
Raking away?
BARRE — For the next seven Saturdays starting this weekend, residents of Barre and Barre Town can bring what they’ve been busily raking up to the town’s yard waste site on Upper Holden Road.
If you’re looking for a landmark, it’s right across the road from the Rock of Ages visitors center. Drop off starts this Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon and continues Saturdays through May 29.
There is a long list of prohibited materials and some items (metal, animal carcasses and household garbage) are more obvious than others (stumps, stones and dirt).
If you stick to traditional yard waste, you’ll be safe. Brush size is limited to 5 inches in diameter, though larger tree branches may be left in the designated firewood area.
Those who use the lawn waste site are reminded to wear masks and exercise social distancing.
