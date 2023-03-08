--- Scout’s honor
WILLIAMSTOWN — When Town Clerk Barbara Graham read about how the board of civil authority in Barre denied a local Girl Scout troop’s request to sell cookies to voters in the lobby of the Barre Municipal Auditorium, she contacted them.
Scout’s honor! Seems Graham saw an opportunity to accommodate the troop and cookie-craving voters in a community where the supply had dried up.
Long-time regulars at town meeting, Williamstown’s Girl Scout troop folded, creating a detectable void in the lobby of Williamstown Middle and High School, which serves as the local polling place.
Graham extended the invitation for Barre’s Scouts to sell cookies indoors on Tuesday instead of standing outside the auditorium in Barre selling cookies in the cold.
Allowing commerce right outside the high school gym, which serves as Williamstown's polling place, has never been a problem some feared it could be in Barre.
It wasn’t again on Tuesday when members of the Charity Chapter Order of the Eastern Star were selling coffee and doughnuts to voters right outside the door to the gym; the Williamstown Historical Society was selling tickets to the annual Lotus Lake Ice Out; and there were cookies for sale courtesy of the Girls Scout troop ... from Barre.
With an assist from Bailey Blondin, young Hailey DeLary was handling sales, which were going pretty well hours before the polls closed, and right before voters who attended Williamstown’s traditional town meeting headed for the exit.
At that point, DeLary had sold 79 boxes of cookies, taken in $30 of donations and Thin Mints were clinging to a narrow, but durable lead over Samoas, 22 boxes to 19.
Adventurefuls rounded out the top three (DeLary had sold 13 boxes) when we left, and tight six-way race for fourth place.
Still bracing for the mass exodus of town meeting voters, DeLary had sold five boxes each of Tagalongs, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics, another four boxes of Do-Si-Dos, and three boxes of Lemon Ups and Trefoils.
We don’t know the final count, but we do know DeLary and Blondin were a whole lot warmer indoors in Williamstown than they would have been outside in Barre.
-- Scout’s honor II
BARRE — Say what you will about the man responsible for making the motion that blocked Girl Scouts from selling cookies to voters in the lobby of the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Town Meeting Day, but Thomas Lauzon knows how to say “no” in the nicest possible way.
Let’s back up.
Before making the motion at last week’s board of civil authority meeting, Lauzon stressed he was supportive of the Girl Scouts and had no issue with Sam Hiscock, who requested permission her Scouts be allowed to sell cookies to voters as they left the auditorium on Tuesday.
Sure, Lauzon did it in an over-the-top way that, at one point, saw him vow to sell cookies himself at the auditorium next Town Meeting Day if the board set what he considered a bad precedent.
That’s what happened publicly. Privately, Lauzon reached out to Hiscock, explained what for him has been a consistent position, reiterated his support for the Girl Scouts, and was directed to the local troop’s online site where he bought 80 boxes of cookies.
Scout’s honor!
Lauzon’s $400 order (we’ve seen it) includes 30 boxes of Thin Mints ($150), 10 boxes of Samoas, Trefoils and Girl Scout S’mores ($50 each), 10 boxes of cookies that will be donated ($50), and five boxes of Tagalongs and Do-Si-Dos ($25 each).
That’s a lot of cookies, including some Lauzon hadn’t heard of before.
“What’s a Trefoil?” he said.
In any event, Lauzon smoothed things over with Hiscock, supported her Scouts, and invited them to attend an upcoming council meeting to raise awareness about what they do and how to buy their cookies.
-- Got music?
MONTPELIER — Musically inclined high school students from all over Vermont are encouraged to enter a contest that could earn them the opportunity to perform on a really big stage during National Life’s Group’s annual “Do Good Fest.”
Now in its second year the competition — “Beats for Good” — is a rare chance for high school students to share their talents with a huge audience during the mid-July festival in Montpelier.
While Do Good Fest is scheduled for July 15 this year, National Life Group just began accepting submissions from Vermont high school bands, choruses and other musical acts of all sizes and genres.
The deadline for submissions is May 5, and submissions must include a link to a performance (no more than five minutes).
Once the submission period closes, those performances will be reviewed by a panel of local music professionals and educators who will pick their favorites. They will be posted at dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood and the online voting will commence.
They’re billing it as “‘America’s Got Talent’ with a Vermont twist.”
Last year’s winner, the Kingdom All-Stars of St. Johnsbury, performed on the main stage during Do Good Fest and earned $5,000 for their school’s music program. The other nine finalists received $250, and the contest’s runner-up — The Laker Ladies from Colchester — also performed on the main stage at Do Good Fest.
This year the top three acts will have an opportunity to perform during the music festival, and while first prize is still a $5,000 donation to the school’s music program, there will be a $2,500 donation to the school of the runner up, and a $1,000 donation to the school of whoever finishes third.
You have to enter to be considered, and if you want to make a submission just visit dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood and check out the rules.
A free benefit concert series that was started in 2014, Do Good Fest has since raised more than $345,000 despite taking two years off on account of the pandemic. The festival returned to National Life’s campus in Montpelier last year and drew 6,000 people.
If you are up for that kind of exposure, are serious about your music, and are currently enrolled in a Vermont high school, you should consider entering.
-- No lavender lost
BARRE — For the past nine weeks, residents of the Barre Housing Authority have been learning a lot about lavender thanks to the folks from Good Food, Good Medicine.
Wait? Who?
Good Food, Good Medicine, or as they like to refer to themselves, GFGM, is a program of Highgate nonprofit that has been running a food justice education program for the Barre Housing Authority since 2011.
In the summers, that means operating garden-based programs for children and adults and, when it gets colder, it means moving indoors for a 10-week winter wellness series.
What’s that got to do with lavender? In short, everything this winter
Seems lavender was the focal plant for the weekly gatherings at North Barre Manor — the ones where participants have been using lavender to create home remedies and tasty treats and, well, an air freshener.
Nothing like the smell of lavender and a little guided meditation to get your creative juices flowing.
During the past several weeks, program participants have made lavender creams, lavender foot soaks, lavender teas, lavender facial steams, lavender zucchini bread, apricot and lavender scones and, well, you get the idea.
Everyone goes home with something each week, and Green Acres resident Gail Mulcahy sounds like she’s enjoyed participating.
“The thing I like about this program is, it gets you to try new things” she says.
Mulcahy isn’t alone, according to Bonnie Parry, who has worked for the housing authority for 11 years and says GFGM is perhaps its “best-received program.”
“I think it's due to the hands-on structure of the class, the take-home, tangible product and the approachability of the Good Food Good Medicine staff,” she says. “We have a lot of fun!”
That’s the point according to Joann Darling, who is GFGM program director. Darling says she really enjoys the winter series that will conclude next Wednesday when the community room at North Barre Manor will smell like lavender one more time.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.