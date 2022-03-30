Where’s the beef?
BERLIN — For decades folks wondering where the beef was in Berlin didn’t have to look any farther than the Steak House — an iconic restaurant that quietly closed in the middle of the pandemic and sat idle for more than a year.
It’s gone now and by “gone” we mean what’s left of the rustic restaurant that got its start as Sam’s Hot Shoppe in 1950 and morphed into the Steak House in 1972 has finally been demolished to make room for central Vermont’s first Town Fair Tire.
We’re not quite sure when it happened, but an excavator made quick work of the once-popular restaurant that was run by the Palmisano family.
You almost don’t notice it’s missing until you notice it’s missing. The restaurant closed, briefly reopened and then closed for good in 2020 and by this time last year Town Fair Tire had purchased the property and secured permits to demolish the building and redevelop the site.
That didn’t happen right away and to passersby the Steak House looked like the Steak House always did even though the lights were always off, and there weren’t any cars parked outside.
Now there is not “outside” — just a pile of rubble that was once a restaurant where a whole lot happened for a whole lot of years. That, from where we sit, is worth remembering.
Stone’s sold?
BARRE — When Bill Stone and his wife, Sue, bought the service station at the corner of Washington and Hill streets in 1985 they changed its name.
Out with MacDonald’s Service Station and in with Stone’s Service Station — a local business that outlived Bill, who passed in 2014, and his son Mike, who ran the place until he died in 2018.
Now Stone’s Service Station is about to change hands, but D.J. Hardaker and his brother, Jason, have no plans to strip the name that has become synonymous with the service station at the signalized street corner at one of Barre’s gateways.
Stone’s stays and not just because “Hardaker’s Service Station” is a touch too tongue-twisty and harder to squeeze on a sign. This one’s a nod to the men who built and ran the family-owned business that opened the month by announcing it would close today if a buyer couldn’t be found.
Enter the brothers Hardaker who recently agreed to buy the service station as part of a sale that will be final on April 15. That’s when Stone’s will have new owners while still sporting the same old name.
D.J. Hardaker didn’t tinker with the Emslie’s name when he and his partner, Kate Salado bought the Barre-based florist three years ago, and he said Wednesday the same logic applied to Stone’s.
“They’ve got a great name, a great reputation and great values,” he said. “We want to build on that, not change it.”
Hardaker said the deal came together quickly and he, Salado, his brother, and his brother’s partner, Jen Branco-Quero, are looking forward to their new business venture.
Poetic justice
MONTPELIER — If you’re looking for poetic justice you’ll find some in front of the fireplace at Kellogg-Hubbard Library on Friday afternoon as PoemCity — an April-long celebration of National Poetry Month — kicks off indoors and in-person.
That hasn’t happened since, well, before a pandemic now in its third year forced PoemCity organizers to get creative in 2020 and again last year.
Irish musicians Benedict Koehler and Hilari Farrington and Irish poet Angela Patten will be featured during PoemCity’s in-person only April 1 kickoff, which will fittingly be held at the library.
The folks at Kellogg-Hubbard helped launch the tradition under a different name — Poetry Alive! — in 2010 and have kept it going through a decade-old name change and now a pandemic.
Though there will be several virtual programs throughout the course of the month, there will be some notable in-person events. That includes Friday’s 4 p.m. kick-off and the April 22 return of the Geoff Hewitt’s “All Ages Anything Goes Poetry Slam” at Lost Nation Theater.
Hewitt, who has hosted virtual slams the past two years, is itching to return to the in-person format.
Some things about the month-long celebration haven’t changed, regardless of its name, or whether for safety’s sake, events like the poetry slam couldn’t be held in person.
Folks were still invited to submit poems, more than 200 of them did and those pieces will be on display in local storefronts throughout the month of April.
It’s literally an “A” to “Z” list of poets that starts with Buffy Aakaash and runs through Eva Zimet.
Aakaash’s poem — “Winooski” — will be on display at Onion River Outdoors on Landon Street and Zimet’s piece — “Free Market” — will be in the window at Positive Pie on State Street. They will be joined by the work of 205 other poets that will be scattered around downtown Montpelier, and that doesn’t count those that will be on display at the Berlin Mall — the PoemCity equivalent of sprawl.
There’s a lot going on during a celebration that will be book-ended by in-person events at Kellogg-Hubbard Library. We won’t try to do them all justice here, but will instead direct you to www.kellogghubbard.org/poemcity where you can find a complete listing of events — complete with links to sign up for online programs. There are three such programs in the next week.
Cast off?
BARRE — Due to a dog-related accident that occurred in his backyard, City Manager Steve Mackenzie had been sporting a lime-green cast on his left hand and forearm for a little more than a month.
Did we say “had?”
Indeed we did.
On Wednesday, Mackenzie had the cast removed ending an episode that involved his dog’s lead, a random patch of ice and a fall that resulted in a now-healed fracture.
Mackenzie’s golden retriever, Oakley, was hooked to the lead when he stumbled over it, found the ice and fell.
Apparently, there are no hard feelings.
“I don’t blame the dog,” he said.
Mackenzie blames the ice.
“I found the only patch of ice in the backyard and cracked the outside bone,” he said moments before heading in to have the last remaining evidence of his misstep removed.
The upside for Oakley?
When it comes to petting, two hands are better than one.
Two-fer?
BARRE — Thomas Lauzon’s recent return to the City Council (this time as a Ward 1 representative, not mayor) likely meant his days on the Planning Commission were numbered.
They aren’t any more.
Lauzon’s resignation in real time Tuesday night saved the council from having to choose between two candidates for a vacant seat on the commission.
After listening to Rosemary Averill, who Zoomed in from Florida, and Joe Reil, who was present in council chambers, explain their interest in serving on the commission, Lauzon, a local accountant, did the “two applicants, one position” math and proposed a solution.
“It occurred to me … if we had two vacancies on the planning commission then we could appoint both of these folks,” he said, tendering his resignation (from the commission, not the council) on the spot and moving to appoint Averill and Reil to the very briefly shorter handed commission.
Now the commission is back to full strength and Lauzon suggested the panel would benefit from a pair of fresh perspectives as it continues its important work without him.
