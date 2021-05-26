Parade rest?
BARRE — For the second straight year there will be no Memorial Day parade in Barre, but there will be a Memorial Day ceremony.
When?
On Memorial Day, which members of the Barre Area Veterans Council will tell you is on May 30.
That’s this Sunday and folks interested in attending the solemn ceremony are welcome to join the veterans groups that will gather in the shadow of “Youth Triumphant” in City Hall Park at 11 a.m.
That, give or take, is when the parade typically ends, speakers take over and a wreath is eventually placed at the base of the city’s soldiers and sailors memorial.
All are welcome to attend.
‘Growing away?’
ORANGE — Thanks to a group of students from the Central Vermont Career Center, 60 saplings are now growing away on a patch of city-owned land near at the Dix Reservoir in Orange.
The 2,500 square foot nursery was prepped, fenced and planted by students in Amanda Garland’s natural resources and sustainability course.
The students landed a grant — nearly $2,000 — to underwrite a project last year, broke ground in April and wrapped up on Tuesday when they planted the saplings that are now growing away in Orange, but will be transplanted, as needed, in Barre.
The project is a money-saver for the city, which shouldn’t have to buy ready-to-plant street trees in the future.
That’s the idea, according to Garland, who doubles as the chairperson of the city’s Tree Stewardship Committee.
Garland praised the project for providing real-life work and leadership opportunities for her students.
“Through this project, students gained skills in arboriculture, leadership, citizenship, and teamwork,” she said. “From choosing which trees will survive best in our urban landscape, to using the Pythagorean theorem to make their fencing square, the sense of pride and accomplishment from them is palpable.”
What trees did they choose?
We’re glad you asked because we did and have the answer.
Seems Garland’s students used the Vermont Urban and Community Forest Tree Selection Tool, which can be found at vtcommunityforestry.org/resources/tree-care/tree-selection, and settled on a mix of Hackberry, White Swamp Oak, Sycamores, Black Walnut and Willows. That list got a thumbs up from Garland’s committee, which is trying to diversify Barre’s crabapple-heavy urban forest.
Students, like senior Faith Hall, sound pretty pleased with what they accomplished.
“This project was a lot of work for our team, but to think that it will be around for generations makes me feel proud,” Hall said.
Shot booster?
MONTPELIER — If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination, you won’t need an appointment to get your first shot at National Life on Friday.
Seems National Life wants to do everything it can to help Gov. Phil Scott achieve his goal of getting more than 80% of eligible Vermonters at least their first vaccination shot.
They are wisely leaving the logistics to the state Agency of Human Services and the Vermont National Guard, but space for Friday’s six-hour clinic and plenty of free parking is on National Life, according to Mehran Assadi, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.
“We share Governor Scott’s goal of getting Vermont back to work,” says Assadi. “The state has done a great job of organizing this vaccination campaign. National Life wants to do its part to get us over the top.”
Does that make National Life a “shot booster?”
Kind of.
“We’re glad to welcome anyone who can make it on Friday,” Assadi says.
The vaccination clinic will use National Life’s spacious cafeteria. Those unfamiliar with the complex should just follow the signs when they arrive at the company’s Montpelier campus looking for vaccinations that will be free for all.
‘Walk’ on!
MONTPELIER — Montpelier is alive and well and Montpelier Alive is pretty pumped that its latest month-long “Art Walk” will start a week from Friday.
Sponsored by Northfield Savings Bank, the June-long Art Walk will feature 19 venues — a COVID-era high, according to Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. The list includes two new venues and several that are reopening to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.
That’s all good news from where Groberg sits and he’s eager for folks to hit the downtown streets as part of a downtown tradition that has been hampered by the public health crisis.
For the uninitiated, Montpelier’s Art Walks provide a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists and explore the Capital City’s downtown district — from shops, to restaurants to galleries — all at the same time. Organized by an all-volunteer committee and underwritten by Northfield Savings Bank, the walks occur six times a year.
Those who want to give it a try or try it again can pick up Art Walk guidebooks at any of the presenting venues. We’d list them all, but as previously noted, there are 19 and that’s a pretty long list. It’s doubly long because viewing times vary by venue, which makes it easier for you to grab a guidebook or visit montpelieralive.org/artwalk for updated information. As of Wednesday you could find 18 of the participating venues there though the site will be updated with additional information before next Friday’s (that’s June 4 if you don’t have a calendar handy) launch.
If you want to know what to expect, Groberg offered a couple of teasers.
“The event features a variety of art, ranging from vinyl art by Matt Denton on display at Rebel Heart to pandemic inspired collage by Sally Smith on display at Jumping Raindrops,” he says.
Jumping Raindrops on Elm Street is one of the two new venues. The other is a second-floor studio in The Clothespin Factory on Granite. That’s where you’ll find “Beyond Our Story” and a mix of photography and paintings created by Mechelle Saffan, Kate Fetherston and Cheryl Betz.
Check it out.
Rock on!
BARRE TOWN — They haven’t resumed yet, but the folks at Rock of Ages are readying to restart guided quarry tours that were suspended more than a year ago.
Guess why?
With nearly 80% of eligible Washington County residents now either fully vaccinated or a shot away from being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and pandemic-related numbers all trending in the right direction, the popular tours will resume following the holiday weekend.
Though the tours will resume on Tuesday, Rock of Ages isn’t throwing caution to the wind and is reminding visitors to review current travel guidelines posted at bit.ly/3y5nqJA before swinging by their visitors center for the guided tours that typically take 40 minutes and depart at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Except for next week, because Monday is a holiday and the visitors center will be closed.
Those hoping to get a peek inside the factory should know that it is closed to guests due to construction, but the breathtaking view of the 600-foot deep Smith Quarry is worth the trip. It is the largest operating deep-hole, dimension granite quarry in the world.
For more information about the tours just visit bit.ly/3wgRgt5 and you’ll find all the details.
