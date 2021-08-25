Trail hands?
BARRE TOWN — The folks at the Millstone Trails Association could use a hand this weekend. Make that hands.
Seems the association’s board, which solicited volunteers for a series of weekend work days this spring is soliciting volunteers to help with trail work that needs to be done on Sunday as summer is winding down.
Interested in pitching in?
There will be a range of jobs suitable for every skill level. There are some bridges that need repair, general trail maintenance and brush to trim in areas where it is starting to encroach on a generous path.
The focus will be on the Town Forest, but if they get enough volunteers, a crew might be dispatched to Gnome Man’s Land, which is part of the 26-mile trail system that crisscrosses 1,500 acres of publicly and privately owned land.
Folks willing to lend their hands for a few hours should bring both gloves and water and gather at the garage at 44 Brook St. in Websterville (it’s the trail association’s main parking area) at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Got books II!
BARRE — At the request of the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library we recently wrote about what will be their second book sale in as many months.
Frankly, we were torn about it at the time — not because we didn’t want to help promote a book sale that will raise funds to support library programs, and not because we objected to letting folks know there would be another chance to stock up on quality reading material at a super-economical price.
We were worried about the timing.
With summer winding down we were concerned a book sale that was weeks away would get lost in the dizzying run up to the start of school. Some folks mark their calendars by such things, but many don’t. It is with that in mind that we’re going to double down with respect to a 2-day book sale that is now hours (not weeks) away.
Why?
Because that’s what friends of Friends are for.
In case you missed it (and even if you didn’t) the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library will sell books from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (that’s tomorrow) and the sale will resume on Saturday from 10 a.m.
Bring your own boxes or bags — they’ve got books (lots of them), DVDs and other media that they’ll be selling at tough-to-top prices.
It will cost you $1 for a hardcover adult book and 25 cents for children’s books. Paperbacks range from 50 cents to $1 depending on condition and popularity and DVDs and other media typically sell for 50 cents.
Then there are Marilyn Blake’s cookies. You won’t be able to sample them on Friday or Saturday, but the Friends will raffle off two trays of cookies prepared by the woman they like to call “Barre’s best baker.”
The Friends will host a third sale Oct. 1 and 2, but, for reasons mentioned above, we’ll wait until it’s much closer to give you the details.
Movie night
BARRE — Local Rotarians are readying for what was supposed to be (more on this in a moment) the final free installment of the single-feature drive-in movies they’ve hosted every other week in the parking lot behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium this summer.
Before discussing the coming attraction(s) let’s look back: “Grease” got rained out, “Jurassic Park” didn’t and neither did “Footloose,” which drew nearly three dozen enthusiastic folks the Saturday before last.
We’re told popcorn sales were brisk, the free movie was well-received, and if you were looking for an affordable family outing in central Vermont it fit the bill.
That brings us to Saturday and what was supposed to be (we’re almost there) the Rotary Club’s last drive-in before packing up their projector until next summer.
If Mother Nature cooperates the quirky super-villain movie “Megamind” will be Saturday night’s animated feature film. Because the days are shorter than they were when the drive-in series rebooted this summer, after proving a popular and safe diversion from pandemic stresses last year, showtime will be 30 minutes earlier than usual.
Folks can park at 8 p.m. and that’s when the concession will open but the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.
All are welcome, there is plenty of parking, and we’re told Saturday won’t be the last time this year the front facade of the BOR ice arena is used as a movie screen.
The movie is “to be determined,” but we’re told there will be one on Friday, Oct. 1, as part of the Barre Partnership’s first Fall Festival.
Fall Festival?
BARRE — When the Barre Partnership made the pandemic-related decision to pull the plug on the Barre Heritage Festival for the second straight year the plan was to stage a different kind of community celebration when things were safer.
It still is, and while COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise owing to the delta variant, plans for the Barre Fall Festival have started to take shape.
The festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. The multi-day format and the Saturday evening fireworks are among the few similarities between the looming Fall Festival and the mid-summer one that was skipped at the end of July.
That is intentional.
Rather than try to replicate the Heritage Festival on short notice at a different time of year, Tracie Lewis, the partnership’s executive director, said she’s aiming for a completely different vibe.
There will be no parade. That is a months-long undertaking and matching the one that occurs in conjunction with the Heritage Festival isn’t possibly so why try? There won’t be any live music performances in City Hall Park, though Lewis said Tuesday night there will be a couple of comedians, including Rusty Dewees, who is best known for his one-man comedy show “The Logger.”
That sounds fun!
Except for during the day on Saturday, Lewis isn’t opening the door to food vendors — a nod to local restaurants that have weathered the pandemic — some by participating in Food Truck Thursdays, which will resume today along with a concert in Currier Park.
There will be a 5K race, a “family Olympic competition,” a “photo scavenger hunt,” a “paint and sip” and an elegant semi-formal fundraiser at the Barre Elks Lodge from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
We’ll let you know more when the schedule is nailed down and more details are available, but it already sounds like fun, which is kind of the point.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
