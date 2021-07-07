Inside (or) out?
BARRE — One way or the other, Barre’s summer concert series will launch tonight when Tim Brick takes the stage at 6 p.m.
Where?
Good question.
Should be Currier Park. Could be the BOR ice arena.
The outside-or-in question is one Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, plans to answer by 10 a.m., and while she’s pulling for the park, if the forecast doesn’t look better this morning than it did Wednesday afternoon, she’ll pull the trigger on an already drafted email instructing folks Barre’s popular Concerts in the Park series will open at the BOR.
“We’ll see,” said Lewis, who wasn’t liking the look of the forecast that pegged the chance of rain today at 90% all day.
“It could change,” she added.
It could, and it might be fitting if it did because, when it comes to the concert series — long a ‘hump day tradition” in Barre, Thursdays are the new Wednesdays.
Why?
Because when it comes to “Food Truck Thursdays” — a creative solution for cramped restaurants during the pandemic — Thursdays are still, well, Thursdays and that budding tradition will also kick off today.
Where depends on the venue for the concert.
They will either be selling food at Currier Park from 4 to 8 p.m. or parked outside the BOR if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate.
Week one participants include Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen, Morse Block Deli, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, The Melted Cheesiere, Paquet’s Apple Shack and The Candy Van.
The food will cost you. The concert won’t. The folks at C.W. Print + Design are sponsoring Brick’s two-hour performance, which, like all of the concerts that follow, will be free for all every Thursday through Sept. 30. That’s when Chris Powers is scheduled to perform, kicking off a fall festival Lewis hopes will take some of the sting out of the pandemic-related cancellation of the Barre Heritage Festival, which would have been held later this month.
There won’t be any canceling the concerts. Not tonight when Brick performs, or next week when Native Tongue is slated to take the stage and the food trucks will be joined by Double Dip Desserts.
Over the course of the summer Lewis said the Fajita Hut is scheduled to put in several appearances. Hopefully wet weather won’t.
More music?
MONTPELIER — Barre hasn’t cornered the market on summer concerts and after taking the pandemic off, “Parkapalooza” is scheduled to return to Montpelier’s Hubbard Park this afternoon.
Rain could change that, but the 7-week series of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts featuring a mix of local and regional bands will be a Thursday staple on the park’s Tuning Forks Stage through Aug. 19.
The music will start at 6 p.m. each week, but “Parkapalooza” is about more than the music (think 100-foot-long slip ‘n’ slide and a tough to top trail network) and the 2-hour events will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
These are bring everything you need — blankets, lawn chairs, food and beverages — events and concert goers are encouraged to walk or carpool if they can. It’s a park, not a parking lot.
The concerts are free, but donations will be accepted at various locations.
Open and closed
MONTPELIER — It took some scrambling and a last-minute repair, but the municipal swimming pool opened as planned on Tuesday before abruptly closing on Wednesday.
Technically the pool never opened on Wednesday and a cryptic Facebook post explained why.
“URGENT POOL UPDATE,” the attention-getting post read. “The pool experienced an equipment malfunction and has need to close for the rest of today. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to fix it quickly.”
We’re told a replacement for the problem part was ordered and is should be delivered today. It doesn’t sound like installing it will be too time-consuming, but here’s one where today’s wet weather forecast could buy time for the repairs.
Drive-in on again
BARRE — They aren’t Siskel and Ebert, but Caroline Earle and Jeff Bergeron will preview coming attractions behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium tonight.
What gives?
Regular readers might recall Earle was the local Rotarian who came up with the pandemic-inspired idea of turning the parking lot behind the auditorium into a makeshift drive-in last summer.
It was a hit at a time when people were itching for something different to do and the club is planning to bring it back on an every other week basis starting a week from Saturday (that’s July 17 if you don’t have a calendar handy).
The problem is the fellow who owned the projector the club used last year sold it and while the school district generously donated one for the club to use, there were some technical difficulties.
“We couldn’t get the picture to shrink down to the size of the BOR (ice arena’s exterior front) wall,” explains Bergeron, the city’s director of the buildings and community services.
Armed with advice about how to cure the problem, Bergeron and Earle plan to make sure it works tonight, setting the stage for the July 17 showing of “Grease.”
As was the case last summer, the movie will be free, but the refreshments will cost you. Proceeds from a concession that will feature affordable items ranging from hot dogs and popcorn to candy and drinks, will be used by the club to help make Barre better.
So what are the coming attractions for the pop-up drive-in that will be held every other Saturday through the end of August.
After “Grease” on July 17, “Jurassic Park” will be featured on July 31, followed by “Footloose” (think Kevin Bacon and 1984, not Kenny Wormald in 2011). The summer series will end with “Megamind” on Aug. 28.
Seniors’ moment
EAST MONTPELIER — The Twin Valley Senior Center is suddenly back in business and Rita Copeland is among the many folks who are pretty pleased about that.
“We had a lot of happy people today,” Copeland said of the senior center that welcomed members from East Montpelier, Calais, Plainfield, Marshfield, Cabot and Woodbury for the first time in nearly 16 months on Wednesday.
Copeland, the center’s executive director, said there are perks to being in charge.
“I get hugs and kisses, and I got a lot of them today,” she said.
The first day got off to an early start at a center that is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The first bus was here at 8 (a.m.),” she said. “It was a crazy day.”
Crazy in a good way, Copeland insisted.
“I’m so happy to have people back,” she said of a center that never closed completely even though it was closed for use by members.
Thanks to volunteers “Meals on Wheels” weren’t interrupted, there were regular foot clinics like one that was held on Wednesday and the AARP provided free tax preparation assistance.
“We just couldn’t get together,” Copeland said. “Today, we got together and it was so good to see people and talk to people.
It was also nice to use a building that has housed the center for six years, but was leased for most of that time.
“Last year we bought it,” Copeland said. “Then came COVID.”
With the center open again and a celebratory “open house” set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday, Copeland is already thinking about expanding.
An addition had previously been discussed and was among the reasons the center purchased the property that it is now getting a chance to fully use.
Back to school?
EAST MONTPELIER — Members of the Washington County Retired Educators Association will be headed back to school today and if you’re a retired educator who lives or once worked in a school in Washington County you’re welcome to join them.
The meeting, which starts with coffee and some social time at 10 a.m. will fittingly be held in a retired East Montpelier school.
It’s been a long time since the Four Corners School was actually a school, but it it is a fine place to host an informal meeting planned to welcome new retirees to an old organization.
Sure there is a little business to tend to and there will be an opportunity to discuss recently read books, but meeting new members and catching up with old ones will be the focus of a session that will be capped by a potluck lunch at noon. Bring a dish to share, beverages will be provided and old members are reminded to bring the hours they volunteered during the just-concluded fiscal year.
