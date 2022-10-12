‘World Cup’ champions?
WILLIAMSTOWN — We know the World Cup is a once-every-four-year tradition, and the next edition isn’t slated to start until next month when the best soccer players in the world head to Qatar. So what’s up with the Williamstown dateline?
Seems the Williamstown Youth Sports Association hosted its own World Cup championship during the holiday weekend thanks to the organizational efforts of Shannon Sweet and an army of volunteers.
We don’t know all the boys’ side, but we have heard from one pretty proud half of a father-daughter coaching combo whose fifth- and sixth-grade girls’ team brought some hardware back to Barre.
Amanda Kessler, who coaches the team with her dad, Alan, kindly gave us the details and invited us to share them with you. We’ll give it a shot.
Seems the Kessler-coached team had a pretty successful Saturday — finishing first in its bracket after playing three games and earning the right to play again on Sunday.
The team got off to a fast start Sunday — easily beating Randolph, 7-0, setting the stage for what turned into a Twin City shootout.
Make that shootouts, because the Barre-Montpelier match-up ended in a scoreless tie that led to, well, another tie — this one 4-4 — following the first of two five-shot shootouts.
Barre’s shooters — Addison Gagne, Giana Monti, Ziva Covey, Stella Thomas and Leah Phelps — narrowly got the better of the Capital City counterparts, 4-3, and advanced to the championship game.
Their third game on Sunday, and their sixth during the two-day tournament, pitted the team from Barre against a talented squad from Mad River.
Barre scored first thanks to a timely goal from Gagne and Mad River evened the game at 1-1 with five minutes to play.
Another shootout?
Not this time, Kessler tells us Elin Benoit scored what proved to be the championship goal with two minutes left in regulation, and goalkeeper Samantha Romei preserved the 2-1 win.
The team was rewarded a rather large trophy, as well as individual medals for their “World Cup” winning performance.
Brisk business
MONTPELIER — Before taking a November-long break and reopening for the winter in a new location, the Capital City Farmers’ Market still has some business to do on State Street.
There are three more Saturdays left in the “summer season” (yeah, they know that summer is over, but when it comes to the popular market, there are only two seasons, and the one that isn’t winter is summer).
Last weekend’s business, like the temperature, was brisk, and vendors are hoping it stays that way through its season-ending Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. That’s when the market will take its month-long break before returning in December for an every-other-Saturday market that will be held at Caledonia Spirits Distillery on Gin Lane. That’s a new location for the winter market, which will be held on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., December through April.
We’re getting ahead of ourselves.
The summer season isn’t over yet and will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are 50 vendors lined up and they range from “A” (Attention Craft Ceramics) to “W” (Wilbranch Cider).
Not all the names are so self-explanatory.
Take Autumn Rayne Acres (think pasture-raised lamb and turkey, as well as everything from wool yarn to quail and quail eggs) or Wild Woogs.
What’s a Wild Woog? We’re not even going to try. We’ll leave that to Natalie Carr who has been making and selling the cute creatures for several years.
“Each Wild Woog is one of a kind, 100% handmade, upcycled from vests, coats, clothes, etc.,” says Carr. “They are made with a goal of zero waste.”
There you have it, straight from the Woog-maker’s mouth.
‘Light-hearted’
BARRE — If you love the look of a historic downtown tastefully lit up during the holiday season, the Barre Partnership could use your help.
Seems the city’s designated downtown organization recently launched a fundraiser that will essentially triple the money it brings in (more on that in a minute) and pay for new lights in the trees around City Hall Park and new lighted garland for the lamp posts that line North Main Street.
That’s a more expensive proposition than you might think, and the partnership’s goal — $5,000 — will be matched 2-1 by Vermont’s Better Places Program.
The campaign got off to a fast start — raising $2,295 in the first few days (that’s $6,885 with the match) — but seems to have stalled.
Perhaps we can help.
If you’d like to help the partnership bring a fresh look to its “Merry Barre Holidays” this season just visit bit.ly/lights1013 and follow the prompts.
A $25 donation will leverage another $50 thanks to Vermont’s Better Places Program; and the $75 is enough to buy three strings of lights. A $100 donation translates into $300 in buying power and would cover the cost of the decorating three lamp posts in lighted garland.
All donations are appreciated, and if you aren’t wild about the online option you can mail donations (cash or check) to: The Barre Partnership, P.O. Box 1032, Barre, VT 05641. If you go with that option, just remember to note that the donation is for the “Light Up the City” project so they can use it to leverage matching money.
Walk in the dark?
BARRE — Folks who are blind and visually impaired do it every day, and while we don’t have all the details, we suspect folks who gather in the parking lot of the plaza that is home to Walgreen’s, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel and several other businesses at 12:30 p.m. on Friday will be offered the opportunity to walk a few blocks in the dark.
That’s what typically happens at events planned on White Cane Awareness Day, which by congressional decree has been observed on Oct. 15 since 1964.
That means awareness-raising events, like those planned in Barre, Springfield and Rutland on Friday are a day ahead of schedule, while the one planned Saturday in Burlington will be right on time.
While the day’s difference might matter to some, the spirit of the events is the same: Remind folks of the challenges of getting from here to there if you’re visually impaired and the laws designed to protect them.
If you’re interested, the walk will start in the parking lot in front of Walgreen’s and end at the ABLE Library, which is on the Vermont History Center on Washington Street.
ABLE stands for the main services — audio, Braille, large print and electronic books — the library provides. The walk starts at 1 p.m. and, if all goes well, participants should be able to navigate the trickier-than-you-might-think stretch of North Main Street in 30 minutes.
Those who are interested can hang around for Karen Gavin’s overview of the ABLE Library, its services and website and changes that could be coming in the foreseeable future. Tom Franks also will offer a technology update for the visually impaired, which will be followed by 90 minutes of socializing with pizza and soda.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com.
