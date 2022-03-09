Corned beef and cribbage?
BARRE — The Barre Area Senior Center reopened Monday for the first time this year and while hours are still abbreviated, next week’s offerings include (you guessed it!) corned beef and cribbage.
The corned beef (there will be cabbage too) will come first because St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday and cribbage is a Friday morning thing at the center that until further notice will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Masks are still a must at the center, which closed Dec. 31 as result of pandemic-related concerns, and so is proof of vaccination.
Folks who are vaccinated and willing to mask up can participate in what is expected to be an expanded list of activities as the center reopens.
For an up-to-date list of what’s happening now, as well as a preview of coming attractions, you can visit barreseniors.org just like we did.
That’s how we spotted the take-out only corned beef and cabbage dinner that is on tap a week from today, but must be ordered by Friday.
The price is $12 per person and the meal — a fundraiser for the center — includes slow roasted corned beef and cabbage, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. If you want to order one or more of the meals, which will be ready for pickup between 4 and 5 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day just call the center at 802-479-9512 before 1 p.m. Friday to make arrangements.
‘Bread for Ukraine’
NORTHFIELD — Technically, the bread is for you, but the online sales will generate money that will help an international nonprofit organization’s ongoing efforts to help feed thousands of Ukrainians fleeing home, as well as those remaining in country.
Let’s back up — all the way to Northfield.
Folks at the Northfield Farmers Market tell us the recent invasion of Ukraine is personal, because one of their vendors — Barre-based Rise Up Bakery — has roots in Vermont and Ukraine.
Sure, Jim Haas is from Danby, but he met his wife, Larissa, while studying Russian at a university in Ukraine where they ran a successful bakery business just outside Kyiv for two decades. He returned to Vermont, and she came with him in 2006 to launch Rise Up Bakery in the tiny brick building that has stood behind the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street in Barre since 1913.
Haas and his wife are now here, but the fact that they still have family in her home country was enough to compel the Northfield market to come up with a creative way to help.
How?
On Monday the market launched its “Bread for Ukraine” campaign to raise funds to help feed the brave people of Ukraine who are fighting to defend their sovereign nation.
How’s it work?
For every purchase of bread from Rise Up Bakery through the market’s online store — northfieldfm.eatfromfarms.com/producer/rise-up-bakery — a matching amount will be donated to the World Central Kitchen to aid its efforts to feed people who have been forced to flee Ukraine, as well as those who have stayed behind.
Rise Up Bakery sells four handcrafted, hearth-baked breads through the Northfield Farmers’ Market. There’s a Cape Cod whole grain sourdough wheat bread with cranberries and flax seeds and a Pain au Levain French sourdough loaf. There’s also a rye and flax bread and a rosemary focaccia.
Bread isn’t your thing?
That doesn’t mean you can’t contribute, according to market manager Kerri Pecor.
Pecor says donations can be made (in $10 increments) at northfieldfm.eatfromfarms.com/category/bread-for-ukraine-campaign Thursday through Monday (the site is down Tuesdays and Wednesdays) until April 6.
So far so good. The campaign was launched at 1 p.m. Monday and raised nearly $1,000 in bread sales and direct donations in the first nine hours. After two days off it will reopen today.
World Central Kitchen is an international nonprofit organization founded by activist Jose Andres. The organization began serving hot, nourishing meals within hours of the initial invasion and is now set up at border crossings and in cities across Ukraine.
That’s an effort Pecor says the Northfield Farmers Market has good reasons to get behind.
“Feeding people good, nutritious food is well aligned with our mission,” she says. “We stand with the people of Ukraine through our valued vendors Jim and Larissa Haas, whose roots are in Vermont and Ukraine.”
Holy Holsteins!
MIDDLESEX — What’s painted in Vegas stays in Vegas.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Middlesex artist DJ Barry who recently made a return trip to Sin City and left a small herd of World Cows in his wake.
Barry traveled to Las Vegas in 2019 to paint one of his signature Holsteins — the ones with the creative black-and-white coat resembling the world map and this month he added at leas four more — two of them a colorful twist on the original theme — in a budding arts district that is quickly becoming one of the biggest hubs for street art in the world.
That’s right up Barry’s alley. The man who painted one of the huge Holsteins on a barn near Rumney Memorial School in 2016 and has since taken the mural, and its “we’re all spots on the same cow” motto global, says he jumped at the invitation of to paint a few more of his cows in Las Vegas.
TWO TWO — a new gallery and events space in Las Vegas — extended the invitation, Barry accepted and by our count painted four new cows — one of them tiny, three of them not — but none of them giant like the one he hopes to add there in the future.
At least two of the new cows are Barre’s signature black-and-white design, two others add other colors to the equation. Barre painted a rainbow-colored world cow to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community and a blue-and-gold version as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Both are good-sized cows, but neither are huge, and Barry says he hopes to head back to Las Vegas later this year to paint one of the bigger versions.
That said, Barry notes, when it comes to World Cows, size doesn’t matter.
“Each cow, no matter how big or how small, delivers a message of peace, love and unity,” he says.
View ‘Eyesore’
MIDDLESEX — Dave Smith had a front-row seat to the dismantling of a historic Route 2 building, and the local filmmaker made the most of it.
Literally.
Smith, who lived next door the dilapidated building that was known locally as the Stockwell Place, the Old Joiner’s Shop and the “Haunted House,” busted out his camera when he learned the old building would be taken apart board by board and timber by timber by Jay Southgate last year.
Smith who has since purchased the lot where the old building once stood, says he and his wife, Emily, flirted with buying it at one point, and might have if it hadn’t been such a wildly impractical investment.
The building inspired the title — “Eyesore” — for a short film Smith made last year. It’s one that chronicles, as best he could, the history of the old building, while documenting, in real time, its deconstruction.
“Eyesore” is a beautiful piece of work (we peeked) and Smith leans on local folks from Ada Alger and Patty Wiley to Sarah Seidman and Peter Hood to share their memories of the building while Southgate and his crew to discuss the deconstruction.
The building is the star and while it was an “eyesore,” Smith captured some stunning images of a structure that was built to last and did until it didn’t.
It’s worth the watch and Smith, who is screening it for the Middlesex Historical Society Friday afternoon, will be releasing it for free public viewing on his website – davecaptures.com — next Wednesday. A brief trailer is up now, but will be replaced with the film — just over 18 minutes in all — that Smith spent several months working on last year.
It’s a fitting tribute to an old building and an acknowledgment that nothing lasts forever.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
