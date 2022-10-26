Be there and BeeWare!
MONTPELIER — Capital City merchants are as ready as they’re going to be for the onslaught of trick-or-treaters who will flood Montpelier’s central business district for 90 minutes late Monday afternoon.
Halloween, here they come!
The fun starts — in more ways than one — at 4 p.m. Before it’s over, there will be “ZomBEEs” (more on them in a moment) descending on the State House, because, well, just because.
The trick-or-treating is clean and easy, and rain or shine. It starts at at 4 p.m., ends at 5:30 p.m. and, even in a rainstorm, typically draws a huge costumed crowd.
What about the bees? We’re glad you asked.
Seems the Honeybee Steelband, which participated in last year’s Halloween-themed fall festival will be back in the Capital City for Halloween this year.
The award-winning band has collaborated with Sylvestre Telfort, a Haitian dance instructor, and Chimie Bangoura, a Senegalese drum and dance instructor, to create a multi-cultural Halloween parade event and street party.
The party comes before the parade, and will be held on State Street (near the Main Street intersection) at 4 p.m.
DJ SocaChris will handle the music, while the Honeybee Steel Band recruits willing ZomBEEs; helps them create costumes (wear solid colors if you’re interested they’ve got the stripes antennae and face paint covered); and teach them the simple traveling movements that will be used in the parade.
Sounds fun. If you’re already committed to a costume, you’re welcome to join the parade, which will step off at 5 p.m. on a route that will take it from State to Main to Langdon to Elm to State street and, ultimately, the State House. The ZomBEEs will be busting out the choreographed moves (some have been practicing for weeks) along the parade route between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Twice is nice
BARRE — Due to the timing of Halloween last year (it fell on a Sunday) costumed children only had to visit downtown Barre once.
The city’s annual Halloween was held on Saturday (Oct. 30) and because most merchants would have been closed on last year’s Sunday Halloween, they hosted trick-or-treaters a day early.
Not this year. As is customary in Barre, the parade — complete with its rolling escort — will be held on Saturday. Folks of all ages are encouraged to don costumes and gather in the Gable Place parking lot of Capstone Community Action in time for the parade that will start at 12:30 p.m. and end a short time later at City Hall Park.
Some families might want to keep walking, because Gusto’s, which is right around the corner, is hosting a Halloween party for children. Admission is $10 a family; costumes are encouraged (but not required); and there will be a range of activities, from face-painting and arts and crafts to inflatable fun from the folks at Sky High.
Sunday will be a day of rest in downtown Barre, but Monday is Halloween. Merchants will be open and handing out candy to trick-or-treaters during what is a typically frenzied hour on on a short stretch of North Main Street.
If you happen to be driving through downtown Barre between 4 and 5 p.m., proceed with extra caution, because that’s the magic hour when children will be criss-crossing the street — and they aren’t always easy to see.
Tired out?
BARRE — If you have tires you don’t need or want now is the time to load them up and drive them to the Vermont Granite Museum on Jones Brothers Way where those that still are road-worthy will either be given away or sold at cut-rate prices come Saturday. The rest will be recycled at a nominal cost to whoever brings them.
If that sounds familiar, it should: Wheels for Warmth is now in its 17th year, and the only notable change in a program that Gov. Phil Scott launched (long before he ever ran for statewide office) is the central Vermont venue.
Hosted since inception in 2005 at DuBois Construction in Middlesex, the tire collection and sales site has shifted to the granite museum in Barre this year. If history is any indicator, this one should draw a crowd when many of the tires that are dropped off Thursday (today) and Friday will be sold (first come, first served) to those who could use them.
Tires that don’t pass inspection will be recycled for an affordable price ($5 for car tires and $10 for truck and tractor tires). Used tires that do pass inspection will be sorted and sold on Saturday when none will cost more than $25, most will cost less, and some will be free for the taking.
Over the years Wheels for Warmth has resold roughly 25,000 tires, recycled twice that number and raised roughly $610,000 in heating assistance that has been doled out by partner organizations like Barre-based Capstone Community Action.
Volunteers will be taking in tires at the granite museum from 2 to 6 p.m. today, and again on Friday. Those looking to economically replace a tire or two, or four (eight is the limit per household) will get the chance from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
There is the potential for traffic to be tied up during the sale, though some have been known to spend the night in their vehicles in order to be near the head of what can be a very long line.
Show time!
WILLIAMSTOWN — There’s still time to drop carved pumpkin(s) off for a jack-o-lantern display that will light up the terraced garden behind Rob Hepburn’s Garden Street home this weekend. But the annual pumpkin show in Williamstown will be a “go” one way or the other.
For the past 12 years, Hepburn and Tania Lewis have hosted the pumpkin show that is part friendly competition, but mostly a must-see given the volume of carved pumpkins they that are lit on back-to-back nights the weekend before Halloween.
That’s this weekend, which means Hepburn and Lewis will be lighting candles in jack-o-lanterns that are part of this year’s display at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and leaving them that way until the candles go out on their own.
If you’ve got a carved pumpkin or more to add to this year’s display, you can drop them off at Hepburn’s home at 54 Garden St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. You could win a prize!
If carving pumpkins isn’t your thing, but you’d like to check out this year’s display, it’s free, though any donations, along with proceeds from the bake sale that is held in conjunction with the pumpkin show, will go to the Williamstown Youth Sports Association.
Extra milers?
BARRE — Mayor Jake Hemmerick did most of the talking on behalf of a city council that this week acknowledged the behind-the-scenes efforts of a few folks who make Barre better in very different ways.
Next Tuesday (Nov. 1) is “Extra Mile Day” — a day specifically designed to celebrate the effort of people who go the distance (and then some) in their communities.
People, like Jason and Ashley Aldrich, Margaret Ferguson and Renita Marshall. For those unfamiliar with their contributions (we knew some, but not all) we’ll try to fill you in.
Aldrich and his wife are well-known members of the Barre Youth Sports Association, and have invested countless hours in its football program. We didn’t know that.
Ferguson has worked for Capstone Community Action for 20 years (we knew that), and has helped far too many people to mention overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles on a regular basis. That matters.
So does Marshall’s “Helping Hands Foundation,” which for the past decade has supported local families through volunteer and donated efforts that range from providing pool passes and back-to-school clothing for children to holiday gifts and winter tires for families.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
