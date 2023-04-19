Shovel ready?
WASHINGTON — It isn’t completely clear how a shovel actually helped Robert Farnham fish his daughter’s dog out of the then ice-covered pond behind his Lowery Road home last Thursday.
What is clear is that Farnham had a shovel when the dog — a Labrador mix named Colby — fell through the ice on the pond and was struggling to keep his head above water.
So says his sister Beverly, who now lives in Virginia, though she deferred to Farnham’s daughter, Jen, who relies on her dad to dog-sit when she’s working at Darn Tough Socks in Northfield.
We spoke with Jen Farnham, who, like her aunt, mentioned the shovel while proudly retelling the story of her dad’s heroics.
Seems Farnham was doing some yard work with the shovel when Colby fell through the ice, and he used it during the rescue that ensued.
But how?
“He laid it outwards and he used it to make sure the ice wouldn’t break,” Jen Farnham said of her dog-saving dad.
Huh? What?
Jen Farnham tried again while recounting how her dad laid on his belly and inched his way out to Colby on thin ice that was literally there that day and gone the next.
Turns out it may have been a security shovel.
“He thought, if the ice did break, he was going to be able to use the shovel to get himself to shore,” Jen Farnham said.
That sounded plausible.
Did we say Robert Farnham is soon-to-be-75 and disabled due to a chronic leg injury?
Though Jen Farnham was happy with the way things turned out — her dad grabbed Colby by the neck and both made it safely back to shore — his reward was a daughter-father talking to.
“I said: ‘Dad, you’re 74 years old, what were you doing,’” Jen Farnham recalled.
His reply?
“He said: ‘That’s my grand-dog,’” she said of the man with the lucky shovel and, as of last Friday, an ice-free pond.
Book out?
BARRE — If you’re looking for sure signs of spring in Vermont, the ice going out on Joe’s Pond is reliably one of them, and so is an annual book sale hosted by the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library.
Spring must be here because the ice went out on the pond in West Danville on Monday and, just like clockwork, the “Friends” will kick off their two-day book sale at the library on Friday.
The library’s biggest boosters will be selling books of all sorts for extremely reasonable prices from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring a bag or a sturdy box and stock up on enough reading material to carry you through until the next book sale, which will be held in conjunction with the July-ending Barre Heritage Festival.
As is their custom, the “Friends” will be sweetening the pot by raffling off a pie freshly baked by one of their own.
Marilyn Blake will be doing the baking, and the winner can pretty much name their pie. Apple, pecan and lemon meringue are all options. So are raspberry, strawberry-rhubarb, pumpkin and maple cream. Peach is a possibility, and so apparently is “frozen Oreo crust peanut butter.”
You’re call — if you win.
Tickets are $1 a piece (just like the Joe’s Pond Ice Out) or six for $5.
The drawing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 — right after the second annual Christine Litchfield Memorial Concert.
‘Pre-Primo Maggio’
BARRE — Ending a pandemic-long hiatus, Primo Maggio — the Barre Historical Society’s annual celebration of International Workers’ Day, returns to the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street a week from Sunday.
If you don’t have a calendar handy, that’s April 30, which is technically Primo Maggio Eve, because Primo Maggio means May 1 in Italian.
It was a pretty big deal in Barre back in the day thanks to an ethnic influx that included northern Italian stone workers who built the Socialist Labor Party Hall, we all now know as the Old Labor Hall, in 1900.
The first Primo Maggio celebration was held at the brand-new labor hall in 1901 and was an annual event right up until it wasn’t.
In 2004, the Barre Historical Society, which acquired and renovated the labor hall and secured its designation as a national historic landmark, revived the tradition that — until COVID-19 — was its major fundraiser.
Among the more memorable versions of the second coming of Primo Maggio include Sen. Bernie Sanders tribute to Eugene Debs, a celebration honoring former Vermont governor Phil Hoff, the first public performance of Anais Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning “Hades Town,” and tributes to folk music icons Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.
So what’s on tap for the first post-pandemic Primo Maggio?
It will feature a community dinner followed by historical Andrew Hoyt’s presentation, “Luigi Galleani & the Anarchists of Barre.”
Hoyt will focus on the grassroots organizing conducted by Italian anarchists in Vermont.
Along with examples of how anarchists recruited immigrant stone carvers, the anarchist influence on local politics, and the interpersonal relationships among the immigrant community, Hoyt will explore the Italian anarchists’ role in the larger social world of Vermont, including anarchist picnics, theater and festivals in Barre. He will also discuss why Luigi Galleani and the publishers of the infamous anarchist newspaper “Cronaca Sovversiva” (subversive chronicle) eventually left Barre and Vermont in 1912.
If you’re curious, tickets for the dinner and talk are $25, and you can make reservations by calling or texting 802-505-0405.
For more information, just visit oldlaborhall.org, or email info@oldlaborhall.org.
Secret admirer
WARREN — Last week, East Montpelier Elementary School custodian Glen Goodell broke the teacher-teacher-teacher-teacher streak of central Vermont nominees for National Life Group’s “Lifechanger of the Year” award. This week it’s back to the classroom thanks to the good work of Heidi Hill, who was nominated for the award by an anonymous colleague.
That’s a change of pace from the previous five nominees, and while Hill didn’t win either, her secret admirer made a compelling case for the woman who teaches third and fourth grade at Warren Elementary School.
“Heidi Hill is one of those magical teachers that seem to only exist in fiction, yet I promise you that she is real,” explains her anonymous colleague. “I’ll start with a story, but with some altered details to protect the student’s identity.”
Fair enough.
Seems Hill worked with a student who was encountering some significant issues in the school setting. “Heidi dedicated every free moment to re-acclimating this student and keeping a positive connection,” says her colleague, who explains that while it was a team effort, Hill’s hard work, flexibility and deep care were difference-making for the student who was able to get back on track.
“By the end of the year, the student was 100% back with peers and fully engaged in learning and social activities for the entire school day,” the colleagues says, suggesting Hill would have done the same for any student.
“She (Hill) is persistent, understanding, gentle, and knows when to ask for more from a student,” the colleague behind her nomination said, crediting hill for seeing every student.
“She (Hill) has this way of looking and talking to students that can’t be described, but is filled with humanity and respect,” the colleague says. “Students work hard because Heidi (Hill) believes in their value as beings. She expects them to be learners who can conquer hard things, not so that they can pass a test, but so that they can get through life’s challenges to find their dreams.”
There’s more, but you get the idea. Hill would have been a solid choice, but we could say that about all the local nominees.
Six down, four to go.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
