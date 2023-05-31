Say when?

WILLIAMSTOWN — Ever since the threat of inclement weather prompted folks in Williamstown to postpone the fireworks display that would have capped their pre-Memorial Day celebration a couple of weekends back, the burning question has been when they will try again.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(1) comment

Tim Pouliot
Tim Pouliot

It's really sad to think that Ms. Dawes feels like she's worth a 4% pay increase? And then on top of that, Councilman Lauzon increases it to 6%? Really? Com~on Thom? I'm glad to read that this is her last year......and her singing about the property taxes needs to stop!! Very unprofessional!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.