Say when?
WILLIAMSTOWN — Ever since the threat of inclement weather prompted folks in Williamstown to postpone the fireworks display that would have capped their pre-Memorial Day celebration a couple of weekends back, the burning question has been when they will try again.
We checked and the short answer is, unlike those fireworks, it’s officially up in the air.
It’s not: “We have no idea when to do this;” but more: “We have a couple of solid choices and some time to make up our minds.”
So what are the choices?
The first is Saturday, July 22, because the that’s the day the recreation board is planning a big “Family Fun Day” at Hoyt-Seaver Field. Family fun days scream fireworks, but if there is an argument against, it could be fireworks fatigue.
There will be fireworks on June 24 when Waterbury celebrates “Not Quite Independence Day,” fireworks in Montpelier on July 3 for its pre-Independence Day blowout and again on July 15 when National Life hosts its annual “Do Good Fest.”
Sandwiched in between the Capital City’s two fireworks displays is the Fourth of July, where lots of places, Worcester included, light up the sky each year.
If Williamstown goes with July 22 it can join a summer run that will wrap on July 29 with the Barre Heritage Festival’s fireworks displays.
The other option involves waiting until after summer is over and timing the fireworks display to coincide with the annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 7. By then, dusk will be just before 7 p.m.
Where for art?
BARRE — Need a special birthday gift, a memorable anniversary present, or a special something to add some flair to your workspace or home?
Why not a work of art?
So say the folks at Studio Place Arts (SPA) who are now hosting an annual silent auction that launched last month and runs through Friday, June 16.
It’s called “ART IT UP” (SPA loves capital letters) and features artwork that was generously donated by local artists.
The good news?
Every penny of every winning bid will be used to support the creative programs SPA provides for folks of all ages and abilities.
ART IT UP is on display at SPA on the second floor and for your convenience an on-line auction catalog can be found by visiting www.studioplacearts.com.
Bidding has begun and will continue through 4 p.m. until 4 p.m. on June 16, Executive Director Sue Higby tells us some items have already sold.
Huh?
Seems there’s a “Buy it Now” option on the bid sheets and it’s one Higby says has led to some spirited “Buy it Now” bids and several bidding “wars” are emerging.
Higby says the linoleum block print Beth Campo donated to the auction will remain in her family thanks to the “Buy it Now” bid submitted by her sister, Cathy, who lives in Massachusetts and used the online catalog.
“We encourage people to stop by and bid in-person, but our online catalog has helped us make some long-distance matches that are powerful,” says Higby.
Take last year’s auction, when Higby recalls fielding a telephone call from a Utah resident who had been searching for paintings by Fred Ochi.
Apparently, the bidder’s parents were close friends of Ochi and brought him food and art materials while he was placed in a Japanese American concentration camp during WWII.
Higby describes them as “keen collectors” of Ochi’s work, who owned many of his paintings. When she says “owned,” she means “owned.” When the bidder’s parents moved to a retirement home and had their art collection shipped, Ochi’s work was lost in transit.
Higby says the Utah bidder was thrilled to find work by Ochi in the SPA auction and snapped it up to give to her parents. The composition by Ochi may actually have been done on the winning bidder’s family’s farm.
Higby is looking forward to making more art matches during this year’s auction, which helps the local nonprofit keep its doors open.
Better to give …
BARRE — Every year, City Clerk Carol Dawes asks for a pay raise and gets a bigger pay raise.
That trend continued Tuesday when Councilor Thomas Lauzon celebrated his birthday by seeing Dawes’ 4% request and raising it to 6%.
Lauzon might have gone higher, and almost did, while rambling on about inflation and merit pay.
Dawes, as is her custom, didn’t say a word in what has proven time and again to be a brilliant negotiating strategy.
Lauzon’s motion was quickly seconded and swiftly approved, with Councilor Teddy Waszazak suggesting there was a caveat to his support.
“I will vote for this under the condition that you don’t spend the next five minutes trying to talk us out of it,” he told Dawes.
“I won’t,” she replied.
Dawes won’t get another chance. Now in her 15th and final year as Barre’s city clerk and treasurer, Dawes just received her last pay raise, which, as usual, was more than she asked for.
As for Lauzon?
He received an off-key, well-intended rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
March in July?
MONTPELIER — Marching isn’t a requirement for participants in Montpelier’s pre-Independence Day parade, but it is an option. So are dancing, hopping on a well-groomed flatbed truck, firing up the engine of your vintage vehicle, riding bikes or going for a group stroll.
It’s pretty much anything goes on July 3 in the Capital City, where this year’s theme — “Resilience” — will no doubt manifest itself in many ways thanks to those chosen to participate in the procession.
That’s right, chosen.
This isn’t T-ball. Not everyone gets to play, though all are encouraged to fill out an application (more on that in a minute) if they want to compete for a spot.
Do politicians get a pass?
That’s a good question, but one better left for next year, when there will be primaries in August and a general election in November.
The next scheduled election in Montpelier is Town Meeting Day next March, and it’s hard to fathom those thinking about running for city council or school board will kick off their campaigns this far in advance.
That’s a good thing because the rules suggest submitting an application by the June 9 deadline “doesn’t guarantee entry into the parade.”
“Decisions about participation in the parade will be made by Montpelier Alive as a means to ensure a reasonable parade duration as well as alignment with the tone and tenor of the day,” the rules state.
Don’t let the fear of rejection prevent you from applying. Think positive. Think “Resilience” and fill out one of the online forms at bit.ly/form0601 or, if you prefer hard copy, visit montpelieralive.com/parade-registration and print one out.
Either way, the forms must be submitted by June 9, so the folks at Montpelier Alive have time to review them and let applicants know whether they are in or out by June 15.

