EAST MONTPELIER — Select Board Chair Seth Gardner laid it on thick this week while running a meeting in East Montpelier from the 20-acre farm where he raises polo ponies in Florida.
When talk turned to wind chills and sub-zero temperatures here in Vermont, Gardner said he was feeling the heat in Florida where he spent the Monday afternoon unloading hay before logging on to Zoom for the board meeting.
“Sometimes I have to sit on the porch because it gets too hot,” Gardner told fellow board members who were bracing for a deep freeze here at home.
“It gets hot playing polo,” he added.
Gardner's polo playing days are almost over for the time being because his return to Vermont is imminent and (depending on when you’re reading this) may have already happened.
Unless something goes sideways Gardner will be able to sit on his porch in East Montpelier Saturday and enjoy a wind chill of 20- to 30-degrees below zero while thinking about the sweat he worked up unloading hay and playing polo in Florida earlier in the week.
Puppy love
MIDDLESEX — Thanks to their daughter Maya, Sen. Anthony Pollina and his wife, Deborah Wolf, recently welcomed a new addition into their empty nest on Story Road.
Max, a purebred Bernese mountain dog, was a “day after Christmas surprise” from Maya, who works for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“We’ve always been ‘dog people, but we normally just get a plain old Vermont dog,” says Pollina, who concedes they haven’t had one of those in awhile.
They likely won’t again thanks to the arrival of Max — a 12-week-old puppy with a name Pollina believes serves as a balance to his new pet's predicted size.
“He’s going to be a big dog, so a short name seemed right,” he says, noting Max could eventually weigh 100 pounds and grow into to his currently over-sized paws.
Max, who made his first Zoom appearance at a Senate Government Operation Committee meeting last week, is off to a good start, according to Pollina.
“He’ll do anything for food,” he says.
A matter of minutes?
BARRE — Minutes matter, but let’s be honest, being responsible for taking them at a meeting of a volunteer committee can be a bit of a drag.
Let’s back up.
At its organizational meeting last month the Barre Civic Center Committee elected Brian Atwood to replace Sue Higby as chair, Higby to serve as vice chair and Brad Ormsby to serve as secretary.
The minutes of that meeting reflect the slate of candidates proposed by member Art Dessureau was “voted on and accepted.” They also reflect the fact that Ormsby was absent.
That explains why he was nominated for the job no one wants and why he was elected.
Flash forward to Tuesday’s meeting — one Ormsby was able to make, but could not be persuaded to serve as the committee’s designated minute taker.
Ormsby, who has assumed that responsibility in the past, suggested someone who hadn’t might benefit from the experience.
Anyone? Anyone?
Crickets.
The uncomfortable silence was broken by an attempt to nominate Rick Dente who (you guessed it) missed Tuesday’s early morning meeting. Electing Dente would have filled the vacancy on paper, but postponed it until next month when, like Ormsby, he would have respectfully declined.
If Dente wanted to take minutes he would have volunteered at the meeting Ormsby missed instead of voting to elect someone who wasn’t there to do the job no one wants, but all will now share.
That’s the solution arrived at Tuesday — one that had Higby suggesting a “golden pencil” could be passed from one person to the next in order to boost morale among the committee’s rotating scribes.
Vote early?
BARRE — Town Meeting Day ballots won’t automatically be mailed to Granite City voters, but postcards encouraging them to vote early will be and many, if not most, may already have arrived.
City Clerk Carol Dawes, who is running for what she plans will be her last two-year term as Barre’s elected clerk-treasurer in March, said the postcards urging voters to request absentee ballots from her office went out in Tuesday’s mail.
Worthwhile investment
MONTPELIER — When helping end childhood hunger and supporting children’s mental health are at the top of your daunting “to-do” list, it sure helps to have an invested partner.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Beth Rusnock.
Rusnock is president of the National Life Group Foundation – an organization that has been doling out dollars to worthy non-profits since it was founded in 2006.
Sixteen years and roughly $16 million in charitable giving later, the foundation is still strong and that isn’t apt to change in the foreseeable future thanks to a just-announced $20 million endowment.
Credit the socially conscious company — National Life Group — that created the foundation and recently seeded an investment fund to help further its mission and live up to its mantra (Do good. Be Good. Make good.).
Mission accomplished, according to Rusnock.
“This endowment is an extraordinary example of National Life’s commitment to doing good in our communities,” she says. “We’re thrilled by the strength it will give us to continue to do good for decades, as well as help accomplish our biggest goals: to help end childhood hunger and support children’s mental health.”
Mehran Assadi, chief executive officer of National Life Group, describes the endowment as a significant step toward serving and supporting communities and securing the future of the National Life Group Foundation’s power for good.
“Doing good is a vital part of our legacy as both a corporate citizen and as a mission-driven company,” Assadi says. “With this endowment, we ensure we will be able to do even more good for generations, fulfilling our vision: to bring peace of mind to everyone we touch.”
That, Assadi says, is what National Life has been doing for its policyholders for the past 173 years and, more recently, for the most vulnerable in the community.
From tossing a financial lifeline to local flood victims and helping establish the world-class cancer treatment center at Central Vermont Medical Center to generating millions of dollars for non-profits nationwide, Assadi says the company and its employees have consistently stepped up for those in need.
Livestreaming the dream
MONTPELIER — The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center will be hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance on Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Burlington and the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir will be performing.
You don’t need tickets and, while there is an in-person option, you don’t need to drive to Burlington either.
This year’s event, which includes a panel discussion on civil rights, will be livestreamed and the link — bit.ly/MLKBurlington — will be active 30 minutes before the 3 p.m. start.
The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir under the direction of John Harrison will perform at the event and nationally known activist and author Tim Wise is the keynote speaker.
The choir’s performance, the timely panel discussion and Wise’s speech will be just the click of a link away for those who want to attend the remembrance event in Burlington.
