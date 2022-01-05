First babyMONTPELIER — We don’t have many details, but we do know Mayor Anne Watson delivered Montpelier’s first baby just in time to return home with her newborn son, Peter, and her husband, Zach, to ring in the new year.
Honestly, that’s all we need to know to extend the Watsons our heartfelt congratulations on a truly special delivery.
Good Spirits!
MONTPELIER — During the current surge of COVID-19, the bartenders at Caledonia Spirits have paused their normal operations to deliver hand sanitizer to businesses across the state.
The effort started with deliveries to Montpelier, Barre and Northfield on Wednesday and is expected to extend into Chittenden County and the Northeast Kingdom as the week wears on, according Ryan Christiansen, president and head distiller at Caledonia Spirits.
“This just feels like the right thing to do,” Christiansen said of the strategic pause in bar operations. “You can still come pick up bottles of Barr Hill Gin and cocktails-to-go from our distillery, but for the next week at least we won’t be serving cocktails to enjoy on site,” he says. “Instead, we’ll be out delivering hand sanitizer and socially distanced high fives to local businesses and non-profits around the state.”
Other members of the bar team will be supporting the work of Barr Hill Gin’s distillers by packaging spirits and honey while bar operations are temporarily paused.
Christiansen says the bar team is also busy preparing for the upcoming opening of a new event space that uses excess heat from the distillery to temper the cold air on an outdoor patio for year-round outdoor gatherings.
The company has been down this road before. In the early days of the pandemic the distillery cranked out 30,000 gallons of hand sanitizer that it supplied to first responders, hospitals, food banks, and its customers nationwide.
“We all play our part,” Christiansen says. “We may not be able to help with vaccinations or getting folks rapid tests, but our column stills produced a lot of hand sanitizer.”
Skip the tip?
WAITSFIELD — When it comes to raising funds for local non-profits, Lawson’s Finest Liquids has perfected a skip the tip strategy that is in the process of raising money for a Barre-based homeless shelter that is rapidly expanding.
Good Samaritan Haven is the latest beneficiary of the “Sunshine Fund” Lawson’s Finest established in 2018 when they opened their Waitsfield brewery, taproom and retail store.
How does it work?
Regular readers will tell you the “Sunshine Fund” is fueled by “customer donations” — not tips, donations. Lawson’s Finest prides itself in paying its staff a generous living wage and benefit package and taproom guests are encouraged to contribute to an ever-changing list of good causes.
Karen Lawson, co-owner of Lawson’s Finest, said the socially conscious company kicked off the new year collecting donations (online and in-person) for Good Samaritan Haven.
“The Sunshine Fund allows us to support organizations that provide essential services to Washington County residents to ensure healthy, thriving, and sustainable communities,” she said, noting all donations made at Lawson’s Finest’s taproom, or on its website through Jan. 15 (that’s a week from Saturday) will go directly to Good Samaritan Haven.
They sure could use it.
Good Sam have been providing stability, safety and hope for people experiencing homelessness in Washington County for 35 years, but that tall order has gotten a lot taller since the start of the pandemic.
The non-profit opened a second shelter in South Barre late last year after acquiring the Twin City Motel, which is in the process of being converted into a 35-bed facility expected to be ready for occupancy in the spring.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, will take all the help he can get, but is a bit astonished by the outpouring of support the tiny non-profit has received over the course of the past year.
“Our effort is simply an expression of the generosity and compassion of many individuals, faith communities, and businesses,” he says. “Lawson’s is one of them and we are grateful to be included in their tradition of charitable giving.”
Torch passing
MIDDLESEX — The Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department has a new chief for the first time in a decade.
Former chief Doug Hanson — a 30-year member of the department — passed the proverbial torch to Eric Metivier on Saturday.
New year. New chief. Same old department that Hanson has been a member of for the past 30 years.
He still is.
Though Hanson, who has spent the past 10 years as chief, is stepping away from his administrative role with the department, we’re told he’s still a volunteer.
Robert Catchapaw isn’t, but he was for an awfully long time.
Seems Catchapaw retired last month from the Middlesex department where he spent most — but not all — of a firefighting career that spanned 38 years.
It’s one that started in Waterbury when Catchapaw was 15 years old. After spending a decade as a volunteer firefighter in Waterbury, Catchapaw joined the Middlesex department where he was a member for 26 years before retiring last month. During at least one of those years Catchapaw pulled double duty — serving as a volunteer in both Middlesex and Barre Town.
Fishing for campers
BARRE — A former reading teacher who has authored three books on the Civilian Conservation Corps in Adirondack, Rhode Island and his home state of Connecticut is currently gathering information about the Depression-era initiative here in Vermont.
Seems Vermont had roughly 30 CCC camps, like the one responsible for building the East Barre Dam, though that is just one example of work that was completed under a program designed to relieve poverty and unemployment as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Marty Podskoch the reading-teacher-turned-author who is knee-deep in research on Vermont’s CCC camps and beyond eager to talk to anyone with either first- or second-hand information about them, or photographs they could share.
According to Podskoch, in just nine years CCC camps established and developed half of Vermont’s state parks. Workers built trails, roads, campsites, and dams (see the earthen one in East Barre that was constructed to keep Barre from flooding). They also stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires and planted millions of trees before the CCC was disbanded in 1942 resulting from the need for men in World War II.
Before that there were camps across the state including more than a few in central Vermont. That list ranges from Barre, East Barre, Elmore, Fayston Groton and Marshfield to Middlesex, Montpelier, Northfield and Waterbury.
Between 1933 and 1942, Podskoch tells us, a total of 40,868 individuals worked in Vermont CCC camps, though only about one-quarter of them (11,243) were Vermonters. Most of the CCC men who worked in Vermont camps were from Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Podskoch says some are among the 200 “CCC boys” he’s interviewed while researching his earlier books and he’d like to talk to more.
That’s where you might come in.
If you know of any living CCC men, or have family members who worked in the CCC, Podskoch would love to hear from you and if you’ve got photos to help illustrate those stories he’s doubly interested.
Podskoch can be contacted by calling 860-267-2442, shooting an email to podskoch@comcast.net or visiting martinpodskoch.com online. If you prefer snail mail, just send a letter to Marty Podskoch, 43 O’Neill Lane, East Hampton, CT 06424.
