Snow business
Are you getting into the holiday spirit? Our downtowns certainly are looking festive. The decorations in Barre, Montpelier and Waterbury are a reminder that you don’t need a ton of snow when decking the halls.
Wait, are we going to have a White Christmas this year?
“I’m leaning toward ‘yes,’” says Meteorologist Roger Hill, of Worcester. Hill can be heard most days on WDEV giving forecasts, and plenty of central Vermonters swear by his word.
Hill said he does not see any giant storms in the forecast, but the weather pattern is due to change. That likely will happen in the middle of the month, when some small systems dump a few inches here and there, potentially adding up to some Bing Crosby-esque singing of the holiday classic. (Although some of us heard “White Christmas” pretty close to Halloween, which feels obscene.)
Hill said the warmer temperatures this week are melting snow — even in higher elevations. Ski areas are not psyched, especially with the fog, which Hill called a “snow eater.”
But for what we are lacking in snow right now is forecasted (at least by one meteorologist who knows Vermont weather patterns) to be a snowy January and February.
One gift the rain is bringing today? “It’s replenishing the water table.” And why is that good? It makes for a good spring for maple sugaring.
But that’s for another Talk of the Town.
Capital Ice Capades
Even if the snow doesn’t come in earnest, we need temperatures to drop. “We,” being the state’s ski areas, and communities with outdoor skating rinks.
Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Recreation Department have announced (at least tentatively) the grand opening and skating rink party from 2 to 5 p.m. on the State House lawn.
The party is sponsored by Fidium Fiber, and is — no pressure here, Roger Hill, weather dependent.
If there is no ice, the date may change. So … fair warning.
When it does happen, the grand opening will be the first of a series of three skating parties that will kick off a fabulous season of outdoor fun. According to Montpelier Alive, there will be food, hot cocoa, music and skating. (Tentatively, the events are set for Dec. 18, Jan. 14 and Feb. 14, which is, of course, Valentine’s Day.)
Fidium Fiber will offer free mugs for hot cocoa; and the Recreation Department is supplying skates to borrow on-site. The grand opening is also supported by the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education and the Vermont Youth Service Bureau.
The Montpelier outdoor skating rink is operated by the city and provides people with free open skating any day of the week. Visit www.montpelieralive.com/winter for details about the winter skating rink events.
Take the challenge
The Camel’s Hump Challenge planning committee, in conjunction with the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is opening registration for the 36th Camel’s Hump Challenge.
The challenge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and is limited to 90 participants for the in-person option. It offers a rigorous wilderness ski touring experience where spirited backcountry Nordic skiers traverse around the perimeter of Camel’s Hump — the third-highest peak (4,083 feet) — to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Originally founded by the late Dr. Warren Beeken, the Challenge operates as a fundraiser to support the educational programs and services offered free of charge by the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter.
Sign up or donate today at camelshumpchallenge.com because registration will fill up quickly.
A grand idea
So, you are thinking about some unusual gifts for the holidays?
How about a grand piano? No, really.
The Barre Opera House is auctioning off its grand piano as part of its benefit auction. The opening bid is $750. (Needless to say, if you win, you’re going to need a truck.)
The benefit auction window will close at 9 p.m. Dec. 21. You can go to go.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/BOH2022 to check out the other items and to see how bidding is going on the piano.
This year’s listings include stays at camps and vacation homes, artwork, home services, seats (and a row) at the opera house, gift certificates to local businesses and much more.
On Dec. 22, winners will be notified to pick up their items at the box office at 6 North Main St.
Pickups will be scheduled for the following two days.
With the exception of gift certificates, the opera house staff will not be able to ship items.
If you time your pickup right, the winner of the piano might even play you a Christmas tune.
For more information on the auction, call 802-476-8188.
