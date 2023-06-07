‘60 Seconds?’
MONTPELIER — Move over “60 Minutes” because the City of Montpelier is launching a podcast with a title that suggests it won’t take long to watch.
They’re calling it “A Minute in Montpelier” and while we suspect they mean more than “60 Seconds,” it’s hard to shake the image of that “60 Minutes” stopwatch.
We don’t know a lot about the podcast, but we do know it will be a monthly feature with the timely first episode featuring City Assessor Marty Lagerstedt airing June 29.
That’s after final notices of change of appraisals are delivered to mail boxes around Montpelier and while the clock is still ticking for those who want to file grievances.
Lagerstedt will spend his time (how much we don’t know) talking about the reappraisal that has been in the works for two years and is now entering the home stretch and answering questions submitted by folks just like you.
If you’ve got a question you’d like Lagerstedt to answer you can submit it by emailing Evelyn Prim, the city’s communications coordinator, at eprim@montpelier-vt.org or direct message them to the city on Facebook by Wednesday, June 21. That will give Lagerstedt plenty of time to record the first episode of “A Minute in Montpelier.” You can catch the podcast on Spotify starting on Thursday, June 29.
‘Square’ roots?
BARRE — What do you get when you move the Barre Farmers’ Market to Depot Square?
We’re hoping the answer wasn’t “damp” on Wednesday afternoon, though that was a distinct possibility as we headed to press and the market readied to open in its new location.
It’s one that will require the weekly closure of Depot Square to accommodate the market that will set up on the short street that was once home to two railroad depots (only one of those buildings is still standing).
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership said she wasn’t worried about the weather Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s rain or shine,” she said while waiting for the city to close the street so vendors could start setting up for the first in what will be a summer-long series of weekly Wednesday markets.
Regular readers will recall we recently wrote about the market’s looming move from the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way, where it did business last year, to the higher profile Depot Square.
Lewis has lined up two dozen vendors and counting for the market, and while not all will be weekly participants, she said she expects the number to grow as summer settles in and vendors make the most of the new location.
Cooking for a cause
BARRE — They aren’t constantly in the kitchen like some congregations (here’s looking at you Williamstown United Federated Church and First Congregational Church of Berlin) we know, but when the folks at the Good Shepherd Church in Barre tie on their aprons they do it with a purpose.
Take last year, when, in the aftermath of the devastating February earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria, the local church hosted a relief dinner with a diverse Middle Eastern menu that raised more than $5,000 to help those impacted by the natural disaster. We’re told they are readying to fire up the ovens for a considerably less exotic meal to raise money for two good causes this weekend.
What’s cooking? Think “comfort food” because who couldn’t use a little comfort right now?
That isn’t our opinion, it’s theirs, but it sure is hard to argue.
Beth Mueller tells us that’s the inspiration for Saturday’s “Comfort Food Dinner” — one that will benefit nonprofits near and far.
“We thought people could really use a delicious dinner and a good night out,” Mueller says, explaining some of the money raised will go to the Ukraine Crisis Response Fund of Episcopal Relief and Development (that’s a mouthful!) and some will help Good Samaritan Haven in ongoing efforts to address homelessness in central Vermont.
Dinner will be served in three seatings — 5, 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and take-out options will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
There are two options that Mueller assures us are equally “super delicious” and will be prepared by Joe Mueller (no relation) and Philip Moros, who will be ably assisted by Cindy Cobb and Joy Packard.
Meatloaf anchors one of the menus, which includes cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans with homemade pie for dessert.
Those who prefer a meatless alternative can opt for vegetarian lasagna, salad and roll with homemade pie for dessert.
The rolls are courtesy of the Wayside Restaurant (what’s more comfort food than that?) and the pies will have plenty of company if you want to buy one to take home.
Mueller (the organizer, not the cook) says one of the meals will feature potatoes from Bear Roots Farm in Williamstown and organic beef from Templeton Farm in East Montpelier. Price Chopper is donating ingredients, and a couple of creameries — Cabot and Vermont — are both pitching in.
The cost is $20 per person, and reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by visiting bit.ly/ComfortReliefDinner or calling 802-476-3929.
Did we say there was a silent auction?
We didn’t, but there is! Proceeds from the auction, like the dinner will be split between two worthy nonprofits.
Though you’re welcome to pay at the door, those who have Venmo accounts can pay in advance, or make donations if that is their preference. Just go to Venmo and the username is @goodshepbarrevt.
Road closed … again
EAST MONTPELIER — If it seems like just last year that County Road was closed to through-traffic from the Montpelier town line all the way to Calais, that’s because it was. The project stretched through the summer and into the fall and when the 3½-mile stretch was paved, it was reopened before it was closed for part of a day.
It was, by most accounts, a very good day — an end-of-project celebration that had folks recreating and socializing in ways they don’t given the nature of the well-traveled road.
The successful celebration prompted some to suggest they do it again and, apparently, again and again, and again, which is a request the select board approved at its Monday night meeting.
Though two of the requested dates for closing the road have passed, the board approved the other four — July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 (all second Sundays of the month).
Unlike last November’s celebratory road closure, the four this year won’t include the entire 3.5-mile construction zone — a nod to Morse Farm, which has a business to run and is supportive of plans to close the 2.1-mile section of County Road between Barnes and Templeton roads.
We’re told Morse Farm has offered their lower parking lot for use by those attending one, some, or all of this year’s planned events, which may include everything from food trucks to live music on days when the road is closed.
Author, author!
BARRE — In 2019, the Vermont Department of Libraries removed the name of the late, acclaimed Vermont author Dorothy Canfield Fisher from its annual children’s book award. The primary reason was that Fisher had been accused of being a eugenicist.
Enter, Plainfield bookseller Ben Koenig.
Seems Koenig, the proprietor of The Country Bookshop, has been investigating this and other claims about Fisher and plans to present his findings and views on the topic on Sunday afternoon at the Old Labor Hall as part of the Barre Historical Society’s Thomas C. Davis Public Issues Series.
We don’t know all the details, but we’re told Koenig believes the accusations against Fisher are mistaken and unfair.
It’s not that Koenig doesn’t acknowledge the injustices caused by the Vermont Eugenics Survey and other racist movements in our past – he does – but he says painting a person with a falsely negative brush is also alarming.
Koenig says he believes his extensive research raises important questions about how we make judgments today, about the information we can rely on, and about how to navigate the complexities of judging a person’s entire life. He also said he believes answers can be found by exploring Fisher’s writing and life.
If you want to hear Koenig’s perspective, swing by the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street at 3 p.m. Sunday. His talk is free, though donations to the Labor Hall are always accepted.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.