Perfect timing
BARRE — It doesn’t happen every year, in fact it doesn’t happen way more often than it does, but Memorial Day will be commemorated on, well, “Memorial Day” in tradition-rich Barre this year.
That hasn’t happened since 2016 when the federal holiday — the last Monday in May — fell on May 30 just as it will next week.
What gives?
Seems Memorial Day got its start as “Decoration Day” on May 30, 1868, and with all due respect to three-day weekends, the Barre Area Veterans Council prefers to honor America’s war dead on the traditional holiday, even if it is out of step with the one that signals the unofficial start of summer.
This year it isn’t.
Monday is May 30, and as is their custom Barre area veterans will gather in front of the Barre Municipal Auditorium in time for a parade that is set to start at 10:30 a.m. and end in front of “Youth Triumphant” in time for an 11 a.m. ceremony.
Unless the federal holiday is changed (not likely), or local veterans change their custom (perhaps even less likely) it will be awhile before there is only one Memorial Day in Barre again.
The next time May 30 falls on a Monday is 2033. There will no doubt be a parade in Barre on that day, just as there is every year on May 30.
Mission accomplished!
BARRE — It took a few days throughout the course of two weekends, but fresh flags are now fluttering over the graves of every veteran — more than 2,700 in all — buried in cemeteries in Barre and Barre Town.
It’s a tradition that goes back an awfully long way in Barre, but since 2003 it has been performed by a group — Flags for Veterans — that quietly lives up to its name.
It has again.
Under the leadership of Mike Jarvis, a retired JROTC instructor at Spaulding High School, and with the help of die-hard volunteers like Whitney Maxfield, the group decorated the graves of veterans buried in six separate cemeteries.
That work wrapped up Saturday when roughly two-dozen volunteers, spent 90 minutes planting flags on the graves of veterans buried there.
Hope was the last and largest of the cemeteries decorated by volunteers, who kicked off this year’s effort on Friday the 13th.
That’s when Maxfield decorated the graves of a handful of veterans buried in West Hill Cemetery in Barre Town and joined Louis Carcoba planting flags in St. Monica Cemetery in Barre.
The following day Russ and Sue Slora tended to the graves of veterans buried in Maplewood Cemetery in Barre Town and a larger crew tackled Elmwood Cemetery in Barre on that Sunday, May 15.
With the help of JROTC students from Spaulding, Jarvis took care of veterans buried at Wilson Cemetery in Barre Town on Monday, May 16.
That left Hope, which was finished on Saturday.
Mission accomplished!
Points of ‘Pride’
MONTPELIER — Unless something went sideways during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting there will be a pair of colorful flags flying from flagpoles to kick off Pride Month next week.
City councilors were poised to approve the month-long display of a “Progress Pride” flag on one of the flagpoles at City Hall during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Why didn’t students at U-32 Middle and High School think of that?
Oh, wait. They did.
The student group GLAMM (an acronym for Gay, Lesbian And Many More) recently requested approval to “indefinitely” display a “Progress Pride” flag on one of the school’s flagpoles and the Washington Central School Board approved the application late last month.
The flag (like the one in Montpelier) will go up next Wednesday (June 1) and remain on display through the end of the school year in accordance with the board-approved policy.
Three-peat?
EAST MONTPELIER — There haven’t been a lot of contested elections for chief of the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department, but Tom Brazier will tell you this month’s annual meeting marked the third time the department has opted to change chiefs when the incumbent was still willing to serve.
Earlier this month the department narrowly elected longtime firefighter Larry Brown to replace Ty Rolland as chief. Brazier says the 11-9 vote was unusual, but not unprecedented.
“It’s happened twice before,” says Brazier, who joined the department when he was 13 and has been a member for 48 years.
Brazier knows of what he speaks because the last time an incumbent chief lost a contested election in East Montpelier it was him.
It happened nearly 20 years ago when Rolland’s successor, John Audy, defeated Brazier at the department’s annual meeting.
Brazier said the transition was smooth and there was nothing to be concerned about.
The same was true when two of the department’s founding members — its first chief — Bob Simon and its second chief Elliot Morse — went head to head in a race Morse won.
“Anyone who is elected chief is a known commodity,” Brazier told members of the Select Board, at least one of whom was concerned about the results of the latest election, as well as one that is still pending involving an open seat on the seven-member board of a department that was founded in 1964.
Brazier advised the board not to overreact.
“Have faith,” he said.
Flower hours
BARRE — The greenest thumbs in the Granite City will host their annual “perennial sale” for a few hours at the Vermont Granite Museum on Friday.
This one’s worth checking out because when members of the Granite Center Garden Club pool their plants for sale each year, the selection is impressive, the prices are reasonable and the proceeds are put to good uses (more on them in a minute).
First things first.
As is customary the decades-old pre-Memorial Day weekend tradition will start at 6:30 a.m. and run until noon. However, waiting until the last minute isn’t a solid strategy when it comes to the popular plant sale.
Why?
Well, it’s a while-supplies-last sale and while there are an awful lot of plants — from perennials and annuals to herbs and shrubs — the supply isn’t endless and business is typically pretty brisk early on.
The plants are always affordable, as are the garden accessories, and the advice from those who know how to grow is free and invaluable to those who don’t.
So what does the club do with the money it raises each year?
Most is used to purchase flowers, plants and soil amendments members use on beautification projects in Barre and Barre Town and some is reserved for its scholarship program.
‘Growing’ sale?
EAST MONTPELIER —The Granite Center Garden Club isn’t the only group selling plants this time of year, and while they haven’t been doing it for nearly as long, those who attend the oldest church building still standing in central Vermont will be hosting a Sunday sale that is bigger and better than ever this year.
There will be plants — plenty of them — at the Old Meeting House on Sunday and, if all goes according to script, there should also be pies and copies of a cookbook containing time-tested recipes from church congregants.
That’s the plan for a church fundraiser that was started several years ago, persisted during the pandemic, and will again offer folks an affordable place to pick up perennials, vegetable seedlings (tomatoes, squash, peppers and the like) and herbs, while adding pies and cookbooks to the mix.
The rain-or-shine sale is held on the parish house lawn and will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The timing isn’t an accident — Sunday services at the Old Meeting House end at 10:30 a.m. That gives organizers just enough time to set up and catch people coming and going.
For those unfamiliar with the church, which has stood in East Montpelier Center since 1823, it’s just 3½ miles from downtown Montpelier. Just head out County Road, bear right onto Center Road after the cemetery, drive 1.6 miles and look for the white church on your right. Or Google 1620 Center Road, East Montpelier, on your cellphone and follow its directions.
Afternoon mourning
BARRE — If you’re religious (and even if you’re not) news of yet another school shooting, like the one that claimed the lives of 19 young children and two teachers in a tiny Texas community on Tuesday, is cause for pause.
Enter the Barre Interfaith Clergy, which has hastily arranged an hour-long vigil this afternoon in front of “Youth Triumphant” memorial in City Hall Park.
Everyone is welcome to attend what is being pitched as an opportunity for the community to collectively grieve a horrific act.
“The vigil will not be a political event, but a chance for the community to gather and offer to one another the strength of love for healing and action,” the group wrote.
The hour-long vigil is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and those planning to attend are encouraged to bring candles.
Members of the clergy will offer prayers for healing, and resources will be offered to those who are struggling.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
