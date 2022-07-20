No competition?
BARRE — It’s still early, but when last we checked there was only one team registered to participate in a truck pull some view as a test of strength. Others consider a nightmare on Elm Street, and most remember the event as a Saturday morning highlight of the Barre Heritage Festival.
Seems the Vermont Ravens are up for defending their 2019 victory in the Barre Lions Club’s last annual “Downtown Tow-Down,” but as of Tuesday there wasn’t much in the way of competition.
Like ... “no competition.”
That can’t stand! Surely the Mutuo Club will field a team and it wouldn’t be a Downtown Tow-Down without a battle of the Baptists.
Who doesn’t remember the friendly duel between the big boys from Websterville Baptist Church and their counterparts at the Bible Baptist Church in Berlin?
They were epic!
But why should Baptists have all the fun? Or churches for that matter.
There is some young blood on the city council and the City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro could do what his predecessor, Steve Mackenzie never did, anchor a team in the competition that is fun to watch.
For years, the Barre Town Select Board has been taunted, but never tempted to enter a team. What’s up with that? Recruit one if you have to, but get in the game.
Surely the folks at Green Mountain Community Fitness could sponsor a team, and if Planet Fitness did, too, there could be a battle of Berlin on Elm Street in Barre.
This one is open to all, and the Lions Club is trying to persuade Spaulding High School baseball team to try tacking a Tow-Down win on to their state championship.
Is baseball better than football?
The Ravens say “no.” The state champs from Spaulding have time to respond.
So do you ... if you can round up four people for a competition that looks — and sounds — harder than it is.
All you have to do is tug an 18,000-pound tractor-trailer 50 feet.
Josh Frost and the boys from the Bible Baptist Church did it in less than 17 seconds winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017; the Ravens followed up with back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019, coming ever so close to breaking the 16-second barrier in 2018.
There are prizes, thanks to local merchants, who might consider fielding teams themselves and pre-registration is encouraged.
The good news? The Tow-Down is a week from Saturday, so there’s time.
Just call Rick Theken at 802-479-9002, or send him an email at rcrcksr41@aol.com and he’ll fill you in on the details.
Family affair
BARRE — City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says he is beyond honored to be settling into his new job, in a new city, and is up for the “awesome responsibility.”
That is “awesome” in more ways than one.
That is what Storellicastro had to say during his second day on the job and his first city council meeting Tuesday night.
There were some notable virtual participants at the meeting, and we’re not talking about Storellicastro’s successor and now part-time mentor Steve Mackenzie, who heaped praise on the man he predicted was more than up to the job.
Storellicastro’s mom, Liliana Castro, whom he later explained Zoomed in from Argentina, and his sister, Luciana, tuned in for his city council debut.
Free swim?
BARRE — During a potluck send-off for now-retired City Manager Steve Mackenzie late last week, City Clerk Carol Dawes presented him with a “lifetime season pass” to the municipal swimming pool that was upgraded on his watch.
The pass is Mackenzie’s to keep, but the “terms and conditions” were all Dawes.
Here they are:
— Good any day of the week except those that start with a consonant.
— Must provide own lifeguard.
— Spaghetti does not qualify as an approved “pool noodle.”
— WARNING: “Beach entry” does not mean you can bring your own bucket of sand.
— NOTE: You are TOO OLD for free lunches and snacks.
Chalk talk
BARRE — The Friends of the Mathewson Playground aren’t as active as it once was, but thanks to a recent alliance with Studio Place Arts, its members will be busting out five large chalkboards that haven’t been used since before the pandemic.
So says Ellen Sivret, who is arguably the playground’s best “friend,” and once the energetic head of the parents group when the building across the street was still a school.
It isn’t anymore, and Sivret, who spearheaded the effort to upgrade the playground with a sliver of the money former Barre businessman Charlie Semprebon left the city in 2009, is pleased that it remains a neighborhood asset.
It’s a safe and inviting place for children to play and families to spend time together and to stage special events.
Enter those large chalkboards, the ones Sivret says fellow “friend” John Santorello created with five 6-foot by 4-foot sheets of lumber donated by the folks at Allen Lumber when Allen Lumber wasn’t R.K. Miles.
They haven’t been used in a while, but with the pandemic subsiding and SPA supplying the organizational muscle, along with an artist, they will be on a semi-regular basis this summer.
The first of three summer events hosted by Janet Van Fleet, one of SPA’s founding artists, is set for Saturday and is geared for youngsters four to nine years old and their adult family members and caregivers.
The 90-minute session starts at 10:30 a.m. and kids are encouraged to wear play clothes and must be accompanied by an adult.
SPA will provide the chalk; Van Fleet will supply the inspirational nudge; and before it’s over, the chalkboards will be covered in creativity.
That’s the goal, just like it will be on Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 (both Saturdays), when Van Fleet will host similar events, same time, same place, same chalkboards.
All are welcome.
Resigned to re-sign?
BERLIN — If road signs are collector’s items, the one marking Muzzy Road in Berlin must be a hot commodity, because every time the town puts one up, someone finds a way to make off with it.
Just ask Town Administrator Vince Conti, who, for the third time in four years, sought approval to replace the sign that keeps coming up missing.
“Everybody on Muzzy Road probably has one,” Conti joked, noting that when it comes to that particular sign, what goes up always seems to come down.
Enter Selectman Joe Staab, who proposed a novel solution to the persistent problem.
“How about a name change to the road?” he asked before green-lighting the purchase of yet another sign.
Sweet (and savory) return!
BARRE — The Barre Heritage Festival is readying to return after being sidelined for two summers by the pandemic, which means the countdown is now on for one of its signature events: La Soirée Sucrée.
Roughly translated that means “Sweet Evening” — a night of sweet desserts and Franco-American music that had become an annual event at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street before COVID hit.
In 2019, the French dessert competition was expanded to include a savory element with the introduction of a tourtière category, suggested by former police chief Tim Bombardier. A past judge with baking chops, Bombardier thought creating a category for pork or meat pies that are a French-Canadian staple would worth trying.
It was — and soon will be again.
Ladies and gentlemen, start your ovens, because both friendly French competitions will return to the Old Labor Hall next Thursday along with a selection of French desserts courtesy of Delicate Decadence and music by Michele Choiniere and her band.
Sound intriguing?
The doors of the historic labor hall will open to the public a week from today at 5:30 p.m. for the contest and dessert tasting. Choiniere will start her performance, one that features traditional Franco-American and Quebec songs, original compositions, jazz standards and an occasional French classic, at 6 p.m.
If you plan to enter one, or both, of the competitions, you should bring your handmade French desserts and two tourtières to Delicate Decadence (it’s right next door to City Hall) by 4 p.m. Thursday, or to the Old Labor Hall by 5 p.m. Late entrants won’t be permitted.
Tickets for this year’s event are $15 at the door and $12 in advance. It’s $8 for children and, because seating is limited, and this event drew a crowd before COVID, advance tickets are recommended. Just visit www.eventbrite.com/e/barre-heritage-festivals-la-soiree-sucree-tickets-305878389497 to purchase them online. For more information about the competition or the event, call 802-479-5600.
Tired out?
BARRE — If you live in Barre (the city, not the town) and have tires you no longer need or want, you can get rid of them for no charge in the parking lot outside the BOR ice arena this weekend.
Saturday is the big day. Proof of residence (a driver’s license or utility bill will do) is required, and car or light-truck tires will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event was a big hit last year and will again give residents a chance to recycle tires that are taking up space at their homes, or dumped on the side of the road, in the river or other areas around town.
Have something you want to get into Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
