Credits worthy
CALAIS — Most folks who tuned into the Oscars on Monday night probably changed the channel as soon as the credits started rolling. Betty Copeland wasn’t one of them.
It may not be the most interesting part of the program, but Copeland says there’s something about seeing her daughter’s name — Ellen Jaworski — scrolling up the screen of her television set that is always fulfilling.
“I’m a proud mother,” says Copeland, who was tickled to see her daughter get the credit she was due for her role as assistant art director of the Oscars.
Was Copeland glued to her set when the credits started rolling?
“I surely was,” the Calais woman says. “I always am.”
Now 33 and living in Seattle, Jaworski grew up in Berlin and graduated as valedictorian of her class at U-32 High School in 2007.
A 2011 graduate of Emerson College, Copeland credits Jaworski’s blossoming career as an art director for live television to her theater roots in central Vermont.
According to Copeland, the theater department at U-32 can take a big bow, and the Montpelier Theater Guild, Lost Nation Theater, the Barre Players and Quarry Works Theater in Adamant all played supporting roles.
Copeland says Jaworski has made the most of what she learned and is on an impressive run.
“She’s had an epic year,” Copeland says of Jaworski.
Before the Oscars, Jaworski worked on the Grammys, the MTV Video Music Awards and Disney’s live-to-television production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Typically, mom and daughter are trading texts during those live shows, though they were together in the audience for the MTV awards show in New Jersey last summer.
Whether watching at home or in person, Copeland says she pays particular attention to those things Jaworski has mentioned she’s worked on.
“I see the sets. I see the lights. I see the floor,” she says. “I see these shows through a different lens.”
On Sunday night, Copeland was paying particular attention to the orchestra, the display for Best Costume Designer, and host Jimmy Kimmel’s parachute entrance. The latter stunt was added days before the show, and Jaworski had a hand in the effort.
Among Jaworski growing list of credits are work on a number of live competition shows, including several seasons of “The Voice.” That includes the current season, one Copeland plans to watch an episode — credits and all — at a time.
Pre-prom date?
MONTPELIER — What does an “overly frugal and Earth conscious” mom from Worcester have to do with a Montpelier High School senior’s pre-prom plans this weekend?
More than you might think.
Seems Colleen Kutin (she’s the mom from Worcester) was the inspiration behind the “Prom Swap” that Erica Laxer (she’s the Montpelier senior) has been planning with her friend (and Kutin’s daughter) Ambiana Glavin, who is a senior at U-32 Middle and High School for the past couple of months.
“We took the idea and ran with it,” Laxer says of an event that is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Montpelier High School gymnasium.
It’s one, Laxer says, that will provide this year’s prom participants with an economically and ecologically sound alternative to investing in new formal wear, while giving folks from proms (and weddings) past an opportunity to unload once-worn outfits that have been cluttering up their closets.
That, give or take, was the idea Kutin suggested in a January-ending email to a small circle of people, that included her daughter and Laxer.
“We loved it,” says Laxer, who explains she and Glavin embraced Kutin’s call for a “multi-school prom dress swap” and agreed to solicit tuxes, shiny shoes and bow ties too.
If it’s prom-worthy apparel, Laxer says, they’ve been stockpiling it.
“We’ve got some really nice stuff, and there’s still more coming in,” she says of what was still a dress-heavy collection.
If you’d like to add to it, just shoot Laxer an email at ericalaxer@mpsvt.org, and she’ll let you know how. If you’ve got a prom in your not-so-distant future and would like to check out the items they’ve collected, just show up at Montpelier High School between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. That’s when all the formal wear will be on display. Some of it is being sold by those who own it, but Laxer says most was simply donated and will be beyond reasonably priced.
“It will basically be by donation,” she says.
Any clothing that is left over will be donated to Jumping Raindrops, a sewing and design business on Elm Street in Montpelier.
Got seeds?
BARRE — Having seeds isn’t a requirement for attending Saturday’s “seed swap” at Aldrich Public Library, but if you’ve got them, by all means bring them, and don’t forget the kids.
Saturday’s swap — a free, family-friendly event — will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and, we’re assured, there will be plenty of seeds to go around courtesy of the folks at High Mowing Organic Seeds and American Meadows.
Folks who want to add seeds to the mix are encouraged to do so, and placing them in labeled packets is strongly recommended so that people who take them know what they’re planting when the time comes.
It hasn’t come yet. Not by a long shot, which is why there are worse ways to spend a few hours at the library where there will be seed-based lessons, seed-inspired stories and seed-related craft opportunities for children.
Story hour starts at 11 a.m. sharp, so if you’ve got children in tow, you should keep that in mind.
Coming and going?
BARRE — City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro announced he has finally filled a long-vacant position in the planning department on the same night city councilors acknowledged the recent retirement of a long-time firefighter.
Storellicastro told councilors he has hired Michelle LaBarge-Burke to fill the permit administrator’s position Planning Director Janet Shatney had taken on following last year’s departure of Heather Grandfield.
That’s good news for Shatney, who is still pinch-hitting as the city’s assessor, but can dish the permitting duties to LaBarge-Burke, who is a familiar face in the building that is home to City Hall.
For the last three years, LaBarge-Burke had been working as project manager for the Barre Opera House, which shares City Hall with, well, City Hall.
LaBarge-Burke started her new gig Wednesday, which councilors declared Tuesday night, was officially “Robert ‘Howie’ Howarth Appreciation Day.”
Howarth recently retired, capping a 25-year career as a public safety employee that began in 1998 when he was hired as a firefighter in Barre. Howarth was promoted to lieutenant in 2007, two years later he was promoted to captain and for most of the past five years had served as the city’s fire marshal.
In recognition of his distinguished service to the community, councilors approved a resolution wishing him well in his retirement.
